Pour one out for the loss of another wagon on our shores. Thanks to the demise of the famed Legacy nameplate, the all-new 2026 Outback loses its long roof design and joins the ranks of the outdoorsy SUVS of which we have no shortage today.

Revealed to the world at the 2025 New York Auto Show, the new Outback is unmistakably a Subaru, with its boxy styling and an extra-thick helping of black plastic body cladding. Even the embossed “Subaru” lettering on the rear bumper is a classic touch. Also revealed was the Wilderness version, an even more rugged version of the Outback. Think of it as the ultimate Gore-tex hiking boot, and you’ll get the idea.

New Design Leads to More Cabin Space

The boxy design lends to increased cabin and cargo space and a larger greenhouse. The company says the new Outback is more comfortable and refined, with improved ride comfort and updated technology. There’s an all-new 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 12.1-inch centre touchscreen that finally brings the company’s cabins into the modern era, though we’re happy to see the continued use of real buttons for the climate controls. There are some sustainable elements too, like a headliner made from recycled plastic bottles.

All Outbacks maintain a base layer of ruggedness with 8.7 inches of ground clearance and standard X-mode all-wheel drive for go-anywhere capability. For those who need more, or just want the look, the Wilderness first arriving in 2022, still offers it with even more ground clearance and a tougher suspension.

Same Outback Performance with Significantly Improved 2.5L Engine

Engines : 2.5L flat-4 with 180 hp / 178 lb-ft torque or 2.4L turbo flat-4 (XT and Wilderness) with 260 hp / 277 lb-ft torque

: 2.5L flat-4 with 180 hp / 178 lb-ft torque or 2.4L turbo flat-4 (XT and Wilderness) with 260 hp / 277 lb-ft torque Transmission : Lineartronic CVT with 8-speed manual mode (both engines)

: Lineartronic CVT with 8-speed manual mode (both engines) Ground Clearance: 8.7 inches (standard across all trims)

8.7 inches (standard across all trims) Towing Capacity: 2,700 pounds with 2.5L non-turbo; 3,500 pounds with 2.4L

The X-mode system has also been upgraded, and there’s now a switch on the steering wheel to turn it on and off. The steering system has also been revised with a version of the steering rack from the sporty WRX, which the company says offers more feel and quicker responses. Standard powertrains start with a revised version of the familiar 2.5-litre boxer 4-cylinder that produces 180 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. Available on Outback XT and standard on the Wilderness, is a turbocharged boxer 4-cylinder that makes a healthy 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque. Subaru tells us the standard 2.5-litre has been significantly upgraded for mapping and calibration.

More Outback Than Ever

Subaru’s suite of driver assistance technology has also been upgraded with hands-free adaptive cruise control at speeds under 135 km/h (85 mph). The car will also slow down for curves and can change lanes automatically. More importantly, a new feature called Emergency Stop Assist with Safe Lane Selection is designed to change lanes and automatically pull over on the shoulder if it detects an unresponsive driver. It will then alert emergency services. This is a potentially life-saving technology that is far superior to a lot of the current systems that just bring the vehicle to a controlled stop in whatever lane it’s in. The tech won’t be available at launch and will be released at a later date.

Though the Outback loses a bit of what has made it so endearing to fans, choosing instead to bow down at the altar of the SUV, it’s still more car-like than a lot of its competitors, and maintains a lot of what we loved about the old model. Yes, we did lose another wagon, but at least we still have the Crosstrek.

The new Outback and Outback Wilderness will go on sale in late 2025 and early 2026, respectively.