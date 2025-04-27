Subaru got off to a rocky start with the Solterra, its first EV based on the unfortunately named Toyota bZ4X. The Solterra faced a triple threat of production delays and parts shortages due to COVID-19, as well as an unfortunate recall initiated by Toyota for a wheel that could come loose under hard cornering. Sales undoubtedly took a hit, and the Solterra and bZ4X didn’t receive the warmest reception due to mediocre range and slow charging performance.

Better Electric Range for 2026

2025 vs 2026 Subaru Solterra Electric Specs:

Spec 2025 Solterra 2026 Solterra Battery Capacity Around 71.4 kWh 74.7 kWh Estimated Range Around 228 miles Over 285 miles Fast Charging Speed Up to ~100 kW Up to ~150 kW Charging Time (10%-80%) Around 56 minutes Less than 35 minutes Charging Port Standard Not NACS (CCS instead) Standard NACS port

All these issues have now been addressed with an updated 2026 Solterra revealed at the 2025 New York Auto Show, chief among them a slightly larger 77 kWh battery that’s good for up to 450 km (285 miles) of range when fully charged. That represents a 25 per cent increase over last year without a large increase in battery size, owing to better efficiency and a new preconditioning system that helps maintain optimal temperatures in the battery pack for faster and more efficient charging. Subaru now states that the Solterra can charge from 10-80 percent in just 35 minutes, with a maximum charging rate of 150 kW.

It’s not just charging speeds that have been improved, there’s also more power from the dual front and rear motors. Base models get up to 233 hp, while the bigger news is the more powerful version that now makes a competitive 338 hp, allowing the Solterra to run from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in under 5 seconds. All Solterras also get a NACS port, allowing them to access over 15000 Tesla Supercharger stations across North America.

One of Solterra’s claims to fame was its off-roading ability that Subaru likes to tout as unique in the industry, and fitting with their theme of wilderness exploration. The company says that its 210 mm (8.3 inches) of ground clearance is best-in-class, and the all-wheel drive system has been improved with new controllers that offer more flexible drive power distribution. There’s also X-mode, which will be familiar to Subaru customers, complete with snow/dirt and deep snow/mud settings.

There’s also a new front-end with redesigned headlamps, no more grille outline (why pretend anymore?) and an illuminated Subaru badge. The black cladding around the fenders carries on, but certain colours like the one revealed in New York get body-coloured cladding for a cleaner look. But the new 2026 Subaru Trailseeker is now the company’s authentic off-road electric SUV.

There are fewer changes inside, chalking up to a new 14-inch infotainment screen that’s shared with Toyota, and dual 15-W wireless phone chargers for the driver and passenger.

There was nothing wrong with the way the Solterra drove, offering the typical electric vehicle smoothness and sharing some nifty features with the Toyota, like the footwell heaters that not only cozy up the interior but also boost efficiency. Now, with improvements in the areas that were lacking, the Solterra gets a second chance at enticing loyal Subaru customers to try an electric car. More details and pricing will be announced later this year when the 2026 Solterra goes on sale.