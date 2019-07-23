Subaru’s mid-size sedan has been going strong for three decades, entering its 7th-generation for 2020 and arriving at dealerships this fall across North America.

Sedans today may be lacking the hype of yesteryear, but the Legacy has grown into a stylish family hauler sporting standard full-time Symmetrical all-wheel drive while maintaining a lower starting MSRP than many of its front-wheel drive competitors.

For 2020, the Japanese automaker has really ramped up their 4-door with enhanced safety, performance and refinement, including an available new turbocharged 2.4L making 260-hp and 277 lb.-ft. of torque.

Despite its 30-year run thus far, the Legacy needs all the help it can get in the dwindling segment beating off crossovers and small SUVs but Subaru definitely appears to have come through with their latest version of the family car.

New Legacy pricing across North America

United States: small bump in price and new Touring trim

In the US, the all-new 2020 Legacy will start at $22,745 — an increase of only $200 from the 2019 model. Topping out at $35,895 for the Legacy Touring XT.

The Base trim comes equipped with the all-new SUBARU STARLINK dual 7.0-inch Multimedia system that features an upper 7-inch touchscreen with audio controls, and lower 7-inch screen that accesses the climate control system and controls for EyeSight and other vehicle systems.

A new 260-hp, 2.4L direct-injection engine matted with a high-torque Lineartronic CVT with 8-speed manual control and steering wheel paddle shift control switches makes its way into the Legacy Limited XT.

Also new for 2020 is the addition of the Touring trim — part of the new XT model lineup.

Model/Trim Tranny MSRP MSRP + Destination & Delivery Legacy CVT $22,745 $23,645 Legacy Premium CVT $24,995 $25,895 Legacy Sport CVT $26,945 $27,845 Legacy Limited CVT $29,745 $30,645 Legacy Limited XT CVT $34,195 $35,095 Legacy Touring XT CVT $35,895 $36,795

US-spec Legacy Sport, seen here, has an available option package with Power Moonroof, STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system, Reverse Automatic Braking and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Photo: Subaru



Canada: first vehicle in Canada to offer Subaru STARLINK Connected Services

In Canada, the entry-level Legacy Convenience has a starting MSRP of $26,395, with the Premier GT trim at $39,095 on the other end.

For the first time, expect the 2020 Legacy to be the first vehicle in Canada to offer Subaru STARLINK Connected Services; EyeSight advanced driver-assist system and LED headlights are also now standard on all Legacy models, giving Canadians more value.

Subaru also took their 2.5L engine and totally overhauled it, now seeing 90% new parts, as well as direct injection and auto start/stop for efficient operation and reduced emissions. The revamped powerplant will put down 182-hp and 176 lb.-ft. of torque.