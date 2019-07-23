Currently set to Index
SubaruSubaru LegacyAuto NewsSubaru News

New 2020 Subaru Legacy Enters its 7th-Generation, Hitting Dealerships in Fall

Enhanced safety, performance & refinement, and new 260-hp turbocharged 2.4L engine

by News Editor
Subaru’s mid-size sedan has been going strong for three decades, entering its 7th-generation for 2020 and arriving at dealerships this fall across North America.

Sedans today may be lacking the hype of yesteryear, but the Legacy has grown into a stylish family hauler sporting standard full-time Symmetrical all-wheel drive while maintaining a lower starting MSRP than many of its front-wheel drive competitors.

For 2020, the Japanese automaker has really ramped up their 4-door with enhanced safety, performance and refinement, including an available new turbocharged 2.4L making 260-hp and 277 lb.-ft. of torque.

Despite its 30-year run thus far, the Legacy needs all the help it can get in the dwindling segment beating off crossovers and small SUVs but Subaru definitely appears to have come through with their latest version of the family car.

New Legacy pricing across North America

United States: small bump in price and new Touring trim

In the US, the all-new 2020 Legacy will start at $22,745 — an increase of only $200 from the 2019 model. Topping out at $35,895 for the Legacy Touring XT.

The Base trim comes equipped with the all-new SUBARU STARLINK dual 7.0-inch Multimedia system that features an upper 7-inch touchscreen with audio controls, and lower 7-inch screen that accesses the climate control system and controls for EyeSight and other vehicle systems.

A new 260-hp, 2.4L direct-injection engine matted with a high-torque Lineartronic CVT with 8-speed manual control and steering wheel paddle shift control switches makes its way into the Legacy Limited XT.

Also new for 2020 is the addition of the Touring trim — part of the new XT model lineup.

Model/TrimTrannyMSRPMSRP + Destination & Delivery
LegacyCVT$22,745$23,645
Legacy PremiumCVT$24,995$25,895
Legacy SportCVT$26,945$27,845
Legacy LimitedCVT$29,745$30,645
Legacy Limited XTCVT$34,195$35,095
Legacy Touring XTCVT$35,895$36,795
US-spec Legacy Sport, seen here, has an available option package with Power Moonroof, STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system, Reverse Automatic Braking and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. Photo: Subaru

Canada: first vehicle in Canada to offer Subaru STARLINK Connected Services

In Canada, the entry-level Legacy Convenience has a starting MSRP of $26,395, with the Premier GT trim at $39,095 on the other end.

For the first time, expect the 2020 Legacy to be the first vehicle in Canada to offer Subaru STARLINK Connected Services; EyeSight advanced driver-assist system and LED headlights are also now standard on all Legacy models, giving Canadians more value.

Subaru also took their 2.5L engine and totally overhauled it, now seeing 90% new parts, as well as direct injection and auto start/stop for efficient operation and reduced emissions. The revamped powerplant will put down 182-hp and 176 lb.-ft. of torque.

Model MSRP (before taxes/fees)
Convenience $26,395
Touring $30,295
Limited $34,295
Premier $36,295
Limited GT $37,095
Premier GT $39,095
