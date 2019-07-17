Editor’s Note: US pricing listed; Canadian pricing updated when released

Subaru’s long-running SUV wagon is all-new for 2020 and will start at US$26,645 for the entry-level model powered by the updated 2.5L engine, arriving this Fall 2019. Topping out at $39,695 for the 2020 Outback Touring XT.

Available in Base, Premium, Limited, Touring, Limited XT and Touring XT models, Subaru adds a new Onyx Edition XT to the mix (sitting between the Touring and Limited XT).

Big changes for new Outback

Entering its 6th-generation, the 2020 Outback finds a long list of updates including a new turbo engine, and updated 2.5L engine, increased towing capacity (most ever for the SUV), a lighter suspension, increased safety, a front view monitor (and Outback first), all built on Subaru’s new global platform shared with other models including the compact Crosstrek and full-size Ascent.

New Onyx Edition XT priced at US$34,895

Outback shoppers looking for more unique exterior and interior features to ramp things up are in luck. The Outback Onyx Edition XT will start at US$34,895.

Building on the Premium trim with the 2.4L turbo, the first-ever Outback Onyx Edition XT gets a more blacked-out vibe with the addition of black-finish exterior elements, 18-inch alloy wheels and badging, and an exclusive gray two-tone interior.

Full 2020 Outback Price List

Full US pricing below; Canadian pricing will be updated when prices are released.

US Pricing for new Outback:

Trim Starting Price ($US) Price with Delivery Charge Outback $26,645 $27,655 Outback Premium $28,895 $29,905 Outback Limited $33,445 $34,455 Outback Touring $37,345 $38,355 Outback Onyx Edition XT $34,895 $35,905 Outback Limited XT $37,745 $38,755 Outback Touring XT $39,695 $40,705

Outback packages:

Four optional upgrade packages for the 2020 SUV include:

$1,400: Blind-Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert + Keyless Access & Push-Button Start + Hands-Free Power Rear Gate

Blind-Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert + Keyless Access & Push-Button Start + Hands-Free Power Rear Gate $2,995: Blind-Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert + Keyless Access & Push Button Start + Hands-Free Power Rear Gate + Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System

Blind-Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert + Keyless Access & Push Button Start + Hands-Free Power Rear Gate + Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System $1,845: Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System + Reverse Automatic Braking

Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System + Reverse Automatic Braking $2,045: Power Moonroof + Heated Steering Wheel + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System + Driver Focus

