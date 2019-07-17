Editor’s Note: US pricing listed; Canadian pricing updated when released
Subaru’s long-running SUV wagon is all-new for 2020 and will start at US$26,645 for the entry-level model powered by the updated 2.5L engine, arriving this Fall 2019. Topping out at $39,695 for the 2020 Outback Touring XT.
Available in Base, Premium, Limited, Touring, Limited XT and Touring XT models, Subaru adds a new Onyx Edition XT to the mix (sitting between the Touring and Limited XT).
Big changes for new Outback
Entering its 6th-generation, the 2020 Outback finds a long list of updates including a new turbo engine, and updated 2.5L engine, increased towing capacity (most ever for the SUV), a lighter suspension, increased safety, a front view monitor (and Outback first), all built on Subaru’s new global platform shared with other models including the compact Crosstrek and full-size Ascent.
New Onyx Edition XT priced at US$34,895
Outback shoppers looking for more unique exterior and interior features to ramp things up are in luck. The Outback Onyx Edition XT will start at US$34,895.
Building on the Premium trim with the 2.4L turbo, the first-ever Outback Onyx Edition XT gets a more blacked-out vibe with the addition of black-finish exterior elements, 18-inch alloy wheels and badging, and an exclusive gray two-tone interior.
Full 2020 Outback Price List
Full US pricing below; Canadian pricing will be updated when prices are released.
US Pricing for new Outback:
|Trim
|Starting Price ($US)
|Price with Delivery Charge
|Outback
|$26,645
|$27,655
|Outback Premium
|$28,895
|$29,905
|Outback Limited
|$33,445
|$34,455
|Outback Touring
|$37,345
|$38,355
|Outback Onyx Edition XT
|$34,895
|$35,905
|Outback Limited XT
|$37,745
|$38,755
|Outback Touring XT
|$39,695
|$40,705
Outback packages:
Four optional upgrade packages for the 2020 SUV include:
- $1,400: Blind-Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert + Keyless Access & Push-Button Start + Hands-Free Power Rear Gate
- $2,995: Blind-Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert + Keyless Access & Push Button Start + Hands-Free Power Rear Gate + Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System
- $1,845: Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System + Reverse Automatic Braking
- $2,045: Power Moonroof + Heated Steering Wheel + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System + Driver Focus
