Currently set to Index
Currently set to Follow
  • Tire Guide
Auto NewsSubaru NewsSubaruSubaru WRX & WRX STI

2020 Subaru WRX Hits the Market This Fall with More Standard Features

Subaru Subaru WRX & WRX STI 2020 Subaru WRX Hits the Market This Fall with More Standard Features
by News Editor

Editor’s Note: Pricing in US dollars (MSRP); Canadian pricing to be updated once released.

The 2020 WRX hits dealership this fall 2019, and is priced only $300 more than the 2019 models. Expect some added features including push-button start and keyless access now standard on all models. The Performance Package is significantly upgraded with new Brembo callipers both front and rear, adding the to Recaro seats in the package. Also, Subaru is making their EyeSight Driver Assist tech standard on all WRX with Sport Lineartronic CVT transmission. 

What’s new for 2020 and how much are the new WRX models?

  • WRX with 6MT – $27,495
  • WRX Premium with 6MT – $29,795
  • WRX Premium with CVT – $31,695
  • WRX Limited with 6MT – $32,095
  • WRX Limited with CVT – $33,995

In the US, the 2020 WRX will start at $27,495 with the manual 6-speed transmission, still making this one of the best-valued AWD sport-compacts on the market, offering a respectable 268-hp 2.0L turbo engine under the hood. 

2020 WRX Premium

WRX Premium at $29,795 gets the bigger 18-inch dark grey finish alloy wheels, and the All-Weather Package adds heated front seats, windshield wiper de-icer, fog lights, and power moonroof.

A better Performance Package for 2020

Subaru also ramped up the optional Performance Package priced at $2,850 for 2020 which now adds Brembo four-piston calipers on the front and Brembo dual-piston calipers on the rear, in addition to the Recaro seats with 8-way power front driver seat. 

Upgrade to CVT

At $31,695, the 2020 WRX Premium with optional Sport Lineartronic CVT adds EyeSight Driver Assist and SI-DRIVE, for more safety. 

2020 WRX Limited

Topping out the WRX lineup is the Limited trim starting at $32,095. A 6-speed manual is standard while the WRX Limited with the Sport Lineartronic CVT goes for $33,995 (but we’re not  sure why you wouldn’t stick with the stick shift in a rocket like this).

The Limited finds a 10-way power front seat with power lumbar support, push-button start, keyless entry, LED fog lamps, and steering response LED headlights. 

For more features and tech, the $2,100 upgrade tacks on a healthy list of items including a 7-inch multimedia nav system, a Harman Kardon stereo system, monitoring features including Blind-Spot Detection with Lane-Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Reverse Automatic Braking and High Beam Assist for $2,400 on the CVT model. 

2020 Subaru WRX STI will start at $36,995

2020 SUBARU wrx sti release date
The 2020 WRX STI increases $400 in price to $36,995 starting, topping out at $41,695 for the WRX STI Limited. Photo: Subaru

You can’t have a WRX conversation without talking about the STI. Subaru just released pricing for this 310-hp model as well, which gets the 2.5L turbo engine making 290 lb-ft of torque. 

The 2020 WRX STI increases $400 in price to $36,995 starting, topping out at $41,695 for the WRX STI Limited. 

  • WRX STI – $36,995
  • WRX STI Limited – $41,695
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Reddit
Email
Pocket
News Editor
Bringing the latest news including release dates, pricing announcements, product updates. With some glossy concepts and special edition rides in the mix.
Previous articleThe CFB Vail: Blacked-Out 1968 Bronco Packing 435-Hp

UP NEXT

Subaru Legacy

New 2020 Subaru Legacy Enters its 7th-Generation, Hitting Dealerships in Fall

News Editor -
The redesigned 2020 Legacy hits US & Canada dealers this fall with a starting price of $22,745 & $26,395, respectively. Expect improvements across the board.
Read more
Subaru Outback

Subaru releases pricing for 2020 Outback arriving this fall

News Editor -
Arriving in Fall 2019, the new 6th-generation 2020 Outback will start at US$26,645 for the entry-level model with the 2.5L engine - a $300 bump in price.
Read more
Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru Crosstrek Desert Racer Shows its Off-Road Chops Winning 2019 Baja 500

News Editor -
The 300-hp Crosstrek Desert Racer shows its off-road chops, winning the gruelling 2019 Baja 500 led by father & son team Neal and Dusty Grabowski.
Read more
Subaru Ascent

2020 Subaru Ascent Arrives this Summer with Pricing Unchanged

News Editor -
Subaru's big SUV enters its 2nd year. Are there any major changes from 2019? What's the pricing and when does the 2020 Ascent come out? We break it down.
Read more
Subaru Outback

Subaru’s redesigned 2020 Outback arrives this fall with major changes

Amee Reehal -
New 2020 Outback goes on sale this fall with big changes both inside & out and adds new Onyx Edition to the mix. Here’s a full preview with all features.
Read more
Subaru WRX & WRX STI

2019 STI S209: The Insane 341-Hp Subaru Track Beast You’ll Never Own

Amee Reehal -
Limited to 200 units, Subaru reveals the first-ever STI-built vehicle for the U.S. The STI S209 is basically a WRX STI on steroids. Is that even possible?
Read more
TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
2019 WRX STI

New 2019 WRX & WRX STI Gets New Features + Limited...

7 best subaru wrx

Our 7 Top WRX and STI Features From the Past Few...

2017 subaru wrx review

2017 Subaru WRX Review: Performance Meets Practicality