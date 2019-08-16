Editor’s Note: Pricing in US dollars (MSRP); Canadian pricing to be updated once released.

The 2020 WRX hits dealership this fall 2019, and is priced only $300 more than the 2019 models. Expect some added features including push-button start and keyless access now standard on all models. The Performance Package is significantly upgraded with new Brembo callipers both front and rear, adding the to Recaro seats in the package. Also, Subaru is making their EyeSight Driver Assist tech standard on all WRX with Sport Lineartronic CVT transmission.

What’s new for 2020 and how much are the new WRX models?

WRX with 6MT – $27,495

WRX Premium with 6MT – $29,795

WRX Premium with CVT – $31,695

WRX Limited with 6MT – $32,095

WRX Limited with CVT – $33,995

In the US, the 2020 WRX will start at $27,495 with the manual 6-speed transmission, still making this one of the best-valued AWD sport-compacts on the market, offering a respectable 268-hp 2.0L turbo engine under the hood.

2020 WRX Premium

WRX Premium at $29,795 gets the bigger 18-inch dark grey finish alloy wheels, and the All-Weather Package adds heated front seats, windshield wiper de-icer, fog lights, and power moonroof.

A better Performance Package for 2020

Subaru also ramped up the optional Performance Package priced at $2,850 for 2020 which now adds Brembo four-piston calipers on the front and Brembo dual-piston calipers on the rear, in addition to the Recaro seats with 8-way power front driver seat.

Upgrade to CVT

At $31,695, the 2020 WRX Premium with optional Sport Lineartronic CVT adds EyeSight Driver Assist and SI-DRIVE, for more safety.

2020 WRX Limited

Topping out the WRX lineup is the Limited trim starting at $32,095. A 6-speed manual is standard while the WRX Limited with the Sport Lineartronic CVT goes for $33,995 (but we’re not sure why you wouldn’t stick with the stick shift in a rocket like this).

The Limited finds a 10-way power front seat with power lumbar support, push-button start, keyless entry, LED fog lamps, and steering response LED headlights.

For more features and tech, the $2,100 upgrade tacks on a healthy list of items including a 7-inch multimedia nav system, a Harman Kardon stereo system, monitoring features including Blind-Spot Detection with Lane-Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Reverse Automatic Braking and High Beam Assist for $2,400 on the CVT model.

2020 Subaru WRX STI will start at $36,995

The 2020 WRX STI increases $400 in price to $36,995 starting, topping out at $41,695 for the WRX STI Limited. Photo: Subaru

You can’t have a WRX conversation without talking about the STI. Subaru just released pricing for this 310-hp model as well, which gets the 2.5L turbo engine making 290 lb-ft of torque.

The 2020 WRX STI increases $400 in price to $36,995 starting, topping out at $41,695 for the WRX STI Limited.