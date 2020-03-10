Subaru has a knack for rolling out special edition WRX STIs (like this Raiu Edition and Hikari Edition). And that’s absolutely fine with us – the more reasonably-priced, track-built, all-wheel drive sedans in the wild the better. The Japanese brand’s latest is the 2020 WRX STI Kanrai Edition built on the already capable Sport-tech trim, only available in this Ceramic White exterior scheme you see here. But that’s if you can get one. Only 75 units will be made available when it hits the market Spring 2020 for a respectable C$50,395 across Canada (no US pricing available). Japanese for ‘white thunder,’ the Kanrai version ramps up driving dynamics with an STI-tuned Bilstein performance suspension paired to a set of 19-inch BBS rims in bronze all wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. Stopping assembly also gets a boost with added silver painted calipers with Subaru cross-drilling the 6-pot front and 2-pot rear standard Brembo brakes to differentiate this rocket from the STI pack. Gone is the spare tire in lieu of a repair kit shaving off some weight. On the styling front, you can’t have a limited edition without some cosmetic upgrades; here, Subaru gave the Kanrai Edition a nice black on white look for some subtle contrast including a low-profile trunk lip spoiler, badging, mirror caps, and shark-fin antenna – all in black. For some extra kick, the black front grille finds touches of cherry red. In our mind, the new WRX STI is ready to rock off the factory floor. But hey, if Subaru wishes to put out 75 special units with worthy upgrades, all the power to them.