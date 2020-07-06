Toyota Toyota Tacoma

2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road Review

We put the 2020 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab TRD Off RD Premium to the test: Updates keep market-leading midsize truck fresh

Graham Heeps
2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD (4 of 13)
Photo: Amee Reehal
- Advertisement -

The Toyota Tacoma has been cleaning up in the North American midsize truck market for years, but with both Ford and GM back in the game, and the Jeep Gladiator providing a new take on the formula – albeit at a higher price point – competition is as stiff as it’s ever been.

The 2020 model year has brought a host of upgrades aimed at keeping the Tacoma ahead of the pack. We spent a week with a Tacoma 4×4 Double Cab TRD Off RD Premium to see how it shaped up.

Toyota Tacoma 4×4 Double Cab TRD Off RD Premium pricing

Our test truck retails in Canada for C$46,750 (MSRP before taxes and charges). The model grades are different in the USA, but the closest model is the Tacoma TRD Off-Road, which has an MSRP of US$34,000.

By way of context, the cheapest Tacoma in Canada starts at C$37,450 (4×4 Access Cab) and rises to C$57,350 (Double Cab TRD Pro with desert air intake). In the US, the range runs from the 2WD SR Access Cab long bed (US$26,050) to the 4×4 TRD Pro Double Cab (US$46,665).

Click here for more on Tacoma pricing, which rose slightly for the 2020 model.

Tacoma exterior styling

2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD (6 of 13)
2020 Tacoma TRD finds a new grille and new headlamps and LED daylight running lights, which lend a more modern look to the front end. Photo: Amee Reehal

Exterior changes to the 2020 model are minor so if you’re familiar with the look of the third-generation Tacoma, which has been on sale since 2015, you’ll still recognize the latest model when you see it.

There’s a new grille and new headlamps and LED daylight running lights, which lend a more modern look to the front end. Our test truck’s striking Voodoo Blue paint was complemented by the dark, 16in alloys.

The Tacoma remains a great-looking truck, with proportions that give it a low, wide stance – even though it’s considerably narrower and not much lower than the Ford Ranger, which has a more upright appearance.

2020 Tacoma interior

Climb inside the Tacoma and there’s generous headroom. We like the driving position and visibility is fine. The power slide/tilt moonroof keeps things bright and airy in the cabin.

2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD interior
The leather seats are heated in the front and have 8-way power adjustment for the driver. Photo: Amee Reehal

The double cab configuration provides easy access to the rear seats, where legroom is however tighter than in a Ranger and nowhere near as generous as in a Gladiator. Rear-compartment storage is also limited, which leaves you with little space for everyday cargo like groceries, if you don’t want to put them in the bed.

The leather seats are heated in the front and have 8-way power adjustment for the driver. The material looks durable and easy to clean, and we were happy with the comfort. The dashboard neatly walks the line between function and style: the ergonomics are great, with everything important within easy reach, but don’t expect the design fireworks of the Gladiator. There’s an 8in central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa compatibility.

As you’d expect from a Toyota, the whole thing feels sturdy and well built – a step up from the Ranger in this area, in our opinion.

Drive impressions: how’s the 2020 Tacoma TRD on the road?

2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD (1 of 13)
Powering the 2020 Tacoma TRD Off-Road is a 3.5L, direct-injection V6 that’s good for 278 HP and 265 lb-ft of torque. Photo: Amee Reehal

The Tacoma 4×4 Double Cab TRD Off RD Premium is powered by a 3.5-litre, direct-injection V6 that’s good for 278 HP and 265 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. We enjoyed the engine/transmission combo, which feels bullet proof and is torquey and smooth, without ever delivering a huge hit of power.

Also read: 2016 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 Double Cab Review

We were impressed with the ride quality on Calgary’s roads from the Bilstein shocks and the Kevlar-reinforced, 265/70 Goodyear Wrangler All-Terrain Adventure tires. Meanwhile the old-school, hydraulically assisted steering provides a whole lot more feel – and therefore confidence – than some comparable electric setups we’ve tried.

If you’re heading off road then you’ll be glad of the Crawl Control, terrain modes, 2‐speed transfer case, locking rear diff and the new Multi Terrain View Monitor. The latter uses cameras around the car to provide useful detail on the central screen of the car’s immediate surroundings – perfect if you’re avoiding trees in a forest or backing a boat into the water, for example.

Tacoma hauling and towing

First stop for our Tacoma was the lumber yard for a couple of 8ft lengths of 8 x 2. This immediately highlighted the limitations of the test truck’s 5ft bed – a wagon or large SUV does a better job with this kind of load – although a ping-pong table we picked did fit perfectly in the bed! 

2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD (3 of 13)2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD bed door open
The remote release on the 2020 Tacoma’s tailgate is a handy feature and the sheet-molded composite inner bed should prove durable. Photo: Amee Reehal

Canadian customers who need a longer bed will need to opt for the TRD Sport Premium, as the TRD Off RD Premium isn’t available with the longer wheelbase. In the US, the TRD Off-Road comes in both lengths.

The remote release on the tailgate is a handy feature and the sheet-molded composite inner bed should prove durable.

We didn’t tow with the Tacoma, but the double cab tested here has a towing capacity of 2,900kg (6,393 lb). That’s one of the lowest in the midsize segment.

For more on the Tacoma’s towing capacities and payloads, see our full comparison here.

Takeaway: Should you buy a 2020 Tacoma TRD?

Driving around in the Tacoma, it’s easy to see that it was developed from the start for use in North America. The whole vehicle just feels right – from the way it rides and steers, to the intuitive cockpit layout, to the rock-solid interior quality. It’s a feeling we didn’t get from the Ford Ranger, for all that vehicle’s qualities, and it feels more at home on-road than the stylish, spacious Gladiator.

The 2020 updates keep the Tacoma up to speed with the latest technology trends while providing a mild refresh to the familiar exterior styling. With rivals snapping at its heels, Toyota has no room for complacency.

More info and latest pricing at Toyota’s site here:

Toyota Tacoma USA | Toyota Tacoma Canada

Pros: what we liked

Well thought-out ergonomics

Great to drive on-road

Rock-solid interior and powertrain

Cons: what we didn’t

Limited storage space

Not much rear legroom

No long-bed option on this trim level

2020 Tacoma TRD photos

© Amee Reehal

Share
Pin
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
Graham Heeps
Based in Calgary, AB, Graham’s outlets include Autocar, Professional Motorsport World, Turnology.com and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology. A lifelong motorsports fan, he’s a member of the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC), the Guild of Motoring Writers and the Motor Press Guild, speaks German and collects Matchbox cars (at the same time).
FILED UNDER:
FeaturedToyotaToyota TacomaToyota ReviewsToyota Tacoma ReviewsCar ReviewsTruck Reviews

UP NEXT

Dodge

The Durango SRT Hellcat is a 710-HP, 3-row SUV families didn’t realize they needed

News Editor -
Say Hi to the most powerful SUV on the market. Here's a closer look at the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat's horsepower, performance & towing capacity.
Read more
Ford Mustang Mach-E

Mustang SUV will now put down more power than originally planned

News Editor -
2021 Mustang Mach-E buyers can expect a nice bump in both horsepower and electric power before the all-electric SUV officially hits the market late 2020.
Read more
Ford Mustang Mach-E

Quarantine life: Mach-E breaks ground as first modern Ford designed in driveways

Doug Firby -
COVID-19 pandemic may be halting progress but research & development on the Mustang Mach-E must go on. Here's how 3 Ford engineers are doing it - from home.
Read more
Ford F-150

First Look: Everything We Know About Ford’s Redesigned 2021 F-150

William Clavey -
Expect a 2021 Ford F-150 redesign to look not much different than its predecessor, but offers precisely what truck buyers need from a tech viewpoint.
Read more
Cadillac

Torque Monster: Cadillac brilliantly plants a truck engine inside its CT4-V 4-door luxury rocket

Amee Reehal -
The 2020 Cadillac CT4-V is already a capable high-performance 4-door luxury rocket. But a new 2.7L turbo engine promises to increase torque to new levels.
Read more
BMW M5

How fast is BMW’s spruced up M5 Sedan & tuned M5 Competition?

News Editor -
The 2021 BMW M5 horsepower figures remain unchanged. But expect other improvements while the M5 Competition receives more track-focused features & updates.
Read more
Featured

World’s first 2G production supercar is this insane Audi-powered Donkervoort DB GTO-JD70

News Editor -
Celebrating the founder's 70th birthday, Donkervoort is producing 70 units of the Audi-powered DB GTO-JD70 - the world’s first 2G production supercar.
Read more
Land Rover Defender

New Defender 110 now gains a tough, premium roof tent courtesy of Autohome

Gear Editor -
Land Rover and Autohome team up on the new Defender 110's first, official roof tent for the serious overlanders. A premium Defender tent at close to $3,500.
Read more
Toyota

Toyota jacks up the GR Supra’s horsepower without jacking up the price

Amee Reehal -
The 2021 GR Supra adds more power, a revised chassis, a new 4-cylinder 2.0 model, and a limited GR Supra A91 edition. The price goes up but not by much.
Read more
Lexus

20 reasons to step up to the Lexus IS F Sport over the base lineup

News Editor -
As far as proper, RWD sport sedans go, the Lexus IS has been a front-runner for two decades now. But it's the 2021 IS 350 F Sport you should care about.
Read more
Nissan

Nissan’s redesigned Rogue gets beefed up look & creature comforts

Chris Chase -
Nissan's compact Rogue heads into 2021 with a muscular redesign, more tech, comfier interior, increased power, and lower stance. Is it enough to compete?
Read more
Toyota

First Drive: 2020 Toyota Camry TRD Review

Amee Reehal -
First-ever TRD performance model Camry hits the market. But is this sport-tuned, V6-powered 301-hp sedan a glorified XSE or the real deal? Our full review.
Read more
TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2020 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES

2015 Toyota Tacoma Review

2020 Toyota Tacoma new headlights

2020 Toyota Tacoma’s New Price Increase Offset by Worthy Updates

Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 TRD Off-Road edition

Tacoma lineup adds the TRD Off-Road Edition to the pack