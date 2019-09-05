Currently set to Index
2020 Toyota Tacoma’s New Price Increase Offset by Worthy Updates

We outline the major changes to Toyota's popular mid-size pickup, including the Tacoma TRD Sport & TRD Off-Road. Price is up $1,000 but so are the features.

by News Editor

Small trucks are heating up but the Tacoma knows no different — the midsize truck has been going strong since 1995. Where competitors like the Chevy Colorado and Ford Ranger took some time off before returning in 2015 and 2019, respectively, Toyota’s small pickup never left. 

Price: how much is the 2020 Tacoma?

Bad news? Expect the new Tacoma to be $1,000 more expensive compared to 2019. Good news? The truck now gets significant upgrades (previewed here) to offset the minor price bump. End of the day, Tacoma consumers are loyal to the model and its resale value has always held up. 

Below is US pricing on the new Tacoma (MSRP, before taxes/charges):

  • 2020 Tacoma 4×2 SR Access Cab 6AT LB $26,050
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×2 SR Access Cab V6 6AT LB $28,310
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×2 SR Double Cab 6AT SB $26,880
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×4 SR Access Cab 6A LB $29,125
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×4 SR Double Cab V6 6AT SB $32,315
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×2 SR5 Access Cab 6AT LB $27,825
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×2 SR5 Access Cab V6 6AT LB $30,970
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×2 SR5 Access Cab V6 6AT LB $32,615
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×2 SR5 Double Cab 6AT SB $28,715
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×2 SR5 Double Cab V6 6AT SB $32,115
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×4 SR5 Access Cab 6AT LB $30,900
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×4 SR5 Access Cab V6 6AT LB $34,310
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×4 SR5 Double Cab V6 6AT SB $35,190
  • 2020 Tacoma SR 4×4 Access Cab V6 6AT LB $31,775
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×4 SR5 Double Cab V6 6AT LB $35,690
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×2 TRD Sport Access Cab V6 6AT LB $32,745
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×2 TRD Sport Double Cab V6 6AT SB $34,000
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×2 TRD Sport Double Cab V6 6AT LB $34,500
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×4 TRD Sport Access Cab V6 6MT LB $34,720
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×4 TRD Sport Double Cab V6 6AT SB $36,965
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×4 TRD Sport Double Cab V6 6AT LB $37,575
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×4 TRD Sport Double Cab V6 6MT SB $35,335
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×4 TRD Sport V6 6AT LB $36,030
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×2 TRD Off Road Double Cab V6 6AT SB $34,000
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×4 TRD Off Road Access Cab V6 6AT LB $36,030
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×4 TRD Off Road Double Cab V6 6AT SB $36,965
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×4 TRD Off Road Double Cab V6 MT SB $35,335
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×4 TRD Off Road Double Cab V6 6AT LB $37,575
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×4 TRD Off Road Double Cab V6 6MT $35,335
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×2 Limited Double Cab V6 6AT $38,790
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×4 Limited Double Cab V6 6AT $41,865
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×4 TRD Pro Double Cab 6MT $43,960
  • 2020 Tacoma 4×4 TRD Pro Double Cab 6AT $46,665

Changes: what’s new for all models including TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road

Still in its 3rd-generation since 2016, the 2020 Tacoma gets more of a mid-cycle refresh opposed to a complete overhaul. Which is great, since this mid-sizer’s current burly styling inspired by legendary desert race trucks looks sharp as it is, and now enhanced, discussed below.

2020 toyota tacoma 17 inch wheels
2020 Tacoma TRD Pro gets new 16-inch wheels, Tacoma TRD Sport gets 17-inch wheels. Photo: Toyota

Updates across the lineup

On the design front, all Tacoma pickups get a a new front grille design and new or updated wheel, each tailored to the specific grade. Capability is improved with electronically power adjustable driver seat on most Tacoma grades. 

Inside, the multimedia system is enhanced with a bigger screen and finally includes Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility. For SR5 models and up, a new 10-way power adjustable driver seat with power lumbar support is now standard. 

2020 Tacoma TRD Sport — What’s new

Design updates to the popular TRD Sport include that new front grille, 17-inch wheels, new LED DRL and LED headlight as options, chrome taillamp inserts, and new LED fog lamps.

For easier handling in tight situations, the TRD Sport now offers an optional new Panoramic View Monitor (PVM).

Inside, Passenger Smart Key entry is also new for 2020.

2020 Tacoma TRD Off-Road — What’s new

In addition to the TRD Sport, the Off-Road grade offers the optional Multi-Terrain Monitor (MTM) providing a better view of the terrain under the pickup. The LED options are there, including an LED bed lamp on this model.

On the performance front, the 2020 TRD Off-Road comes with standard TRD-tuned Bilstein shocks, locking rear differential, Hill Assist Control (HAC), an Multi-Terrain Select and Crawl Control. 

Check out our Best Mid-Size Trucks You Can Buy Now feature here. 

