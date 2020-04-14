Currently set to Index
Currently set to Follow
2020 tacoma towing capacity
Home Toyota Toyota Tacoma

Closer Look at the Updated Tacoma’s Towing Capacity & Payload Specs

Chris Chase

Small trucks are heating up - can the Tacoma keep up in the towing department?

For the past 13 years, Toyota’s mid-size pickup has been America’s best-selling small truck. But with a market that’s gaining popularity, now with GM and Ford in the mix, can the Tacoma tow and haul in order to satisfy the needs of mid-size truck buyers?

Toyota last redesigned the Tacoma in 2015 and has updated it a handful of times in the years since. For 2020, it comes standard with a 3.5L V6 engine that makes 278 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque. Most trims come with a six-speed automatic transmission, but a six-speed manual is available, too. Here’s a look at the updated Tacoma’s big changes for 2020.

So, how much can the 2020 Toyota Tacoma tow and haul?

Toyota says the 2020 Tacoma’s top towing capacity is 6,500 lbs (2,950 kg), while its maximum payload is 1,146 lbs (520 kg). This mid-size truck only comes in one configuration, so there are no options to increase those capacities.

Towing Capacity and Payload Comparison: Toyota Tacoma vs Chevrolet Colorado vs GMC Canyon vs Jeep Gladiator vs Ford Ranger vs Honda Ridgeline vs Nissan Frontier

ModelTowing Capacity
2020 Tacoma6,500 lbs
2020 Colorado7,700 lbs
2020 Canyon7,700 lbs
2020 Gladiator7,650 lbs
2020 Ranger7,500 lbs
2020 Ridgeline5,000 lbs
2020 Frontier6,710 lbs

By comparison, the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon trucks from General Motors can tow up to 7,700 lbs (3,493 kg) and have a payload total of 1,578 lbs (716 kg).

The new-for-2020 Jeep Gladiator is rated to tow 7,650 lbs (3,470 kg) and haul payloads up to 1,600 lbs (726 kg). Jeep claims the Gladiator can tow more than any other mid-size 4×4 pickup.

Ford’s Ranger truck is rated to tow up to 7,500 lbs (3,402 kg) and can handle a payload up to 1,649 kg (748 kg).

The Nissan Frontier mid-size pickup truck has a tow rating of 6,710 lb (3,044 kg) and a payload capacity of 1,430 lbs (649 kg).

Honda’s Ridgeline mid-size truck has a maximum trailer capacity of 5,000 lbs (2,267 kg) and a payload capacity of 1,530 lbs (694 kg).

2020 toyota tacoma preview
With some much needed updates, Toyota feels the 2020 Tacoma is more compelling and more competitive than ever but still falls a bit short in the towing capacity department compared to other mid-size pickups. Photo: Toyota

What Factors Can Affect Towing Capacity?

Generally speaking, the more basic trim levels of a given truck model will be able to tow and carry more because many options add weight that is then subtracted from the towing and payload ratings. That includes four-wheel drive: in many cases, a truck will be able to tow more with 2WD (if it’s available that way) than with 4WD.

The truck’s body configuration can alter towing and payload capacities, too. For example, the Tacoma’s 6,500-lb towing max applies only to the smaller Access Cab version, while the larger Double Cab loses about 100 lbs of towing capacity. The Tacoma’s payload also varies depending on body configuration and trim level.

We’re pretty sure when a redesigned Tacoma hits the market, Toyota will ramp up its popular mid-size pickup’s towing figures inline with the competitors – so at least 7,700 lbs, if not more.

Share1
Pin1
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
2 Shares
FILED UNDER:
FeaturedToyotaToyota TacomaToyota ReviewsToyota Tacoma ReviewsCar ReviewsTruck Reviews
Chris Chasehttps://chrischasescars.com/
Chris has been writing professionally about cars since 2004, in print and online. He lives in Ottawa with his wife and two feline tyrants. In rare quiet moments, he can be found travelling or playing one of his way-too-many guitars. Chris is also a journalist member of the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC).

UP NEXT

BMW Motorcycles

BMW gives the cruiser motorcycle another chance with new R 18

Amee Reehal -
A new BMW cruiser motorcycle finally hits the scene. Propelled by the most powerful boxer engine on a production BMW bike, the 2021 R 18 starts at $17,495.
Read more
Gear

South African adventurer builds a lightweight, mid-range camper for mid-size pickups

Gear Editor -
Alu-Cab saw an opportunity to produce a lightweight, versatile, mid-range camper solution for the 4x4 market 10 years ago. Today, it's much improved.
Read more
Ford Explorer

Closer Look at the New Explorer’s Towing Capacity

Chris Chase -
Ford's mid-size SUV is all-new for 2020. Looks great but what's the new Explorer's towing capacity? How does it compare to competitors? Here's a breakdown.
Read more
Motorcycles

Bottpower’s track-tested XR-1 is a welcome spin on the Buell XB12 streetfighter

Amee Reehal -
Bottpower’s track-tested XR-1 is a welcome spin on the Buell XB12 streetfighter, available as a customizable kit in whole or in specific parts.
Read more
Ram

2020 Ram 3500 Towing Capacity & Payload: A Closer Look

Chris Chase -
Here's a closer look at the Ram 3500's towing capacity & payload, and how the heavy-duty pickup compares to the competitors like Ford F-350 & Sierra 3500.
Read more
Chevrolet Silverado

2020 Chevy 3500 Towing Capacity: Closer Look at New Silverado HD

Chris Chase -
We examine the 2020 Chevy 3500's towing capacity & how the all-new HD truck compares to Ram 3500, Ford F-350 Super Duty, GMC Sierra 3500 & Nissan Titan XD.
Read more

GET THE GOODS

Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for the latest. 2pm EST. Every Thursday. Let's Go.

TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES

2015 Toyota Tacoma Review

2020 Toyota Tacoma new headlights

2020 Toyota Tacoma’s New Price Increase Offset by Worthy Updates

2020 Toyota Tacoma

New 2020 Toyota Tacoma Debuts at Chicago Auto Show with Big...