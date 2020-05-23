A departure from 007’s badass cars, James Bond displays his usual magic on two-wheels in the upcoming flick No Time to Die, slated to hit theatres late November. The 2020 Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition is the first ever official motorcycle directly linked to the Bond Franchise — a rare, glossy British classic built upon the twin-powered Scrambler 1200 XE. Only 250 units produced globally, each Bond bike gets a numbered edition plaque, distinct badging, and special Bond handover pack. A truly gorgeous scrambler with premium bodywork details, Triumph added just enough Bond touches without going overboard and losing the 1200 XE’s road-focused mandate — from the leather seat with embroidered logo to the exhaust number board and lower side panel finisher with 007 branding. An added bonus, riders are greeted by a distinct Bond TFT instrument startup screen upon turning the key, followed by smooth, linear power on the road courtesy of the six-speed gearbox paired to a 1200cc engine good for 89-hp @ 7,400 rpm. A stainless steel headlight grill, black anodized fog lights, blacked-out rear wheel adjusters, a machined front brake reservoir, and arrow silencer with carbon fiber end caps round out the stunning details. The 25th Bond film may be actor Daniel Craig’s last hurrah as the iconic spy, but let’s hope it’s the start of a new legion of Triumph motorcycles. Pricing for this limited 007 bike is around $18,000.