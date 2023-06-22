Weekend Essentials #6

714 Steve McQueen Special Edition Persol Sunglasses

No, you’ll never reach Steve McQueen status but you can rock his caffe sunglasses — and there’s nothing wrong with that. Sporting crystal polarized blue gradient lenses within coffee brown tortoise frames, the 714 Steve McQueen Persol glasses now come in exclusive colour combos and will be a limited-edition offering to tribute the icon who brought motor culture to the masses through cinema. But Steve wore these shades both on- and off-screen, which elevates the cool factor even more. Aside from looks, these special edition Persol’s biggest draw is the foldable design, which required ten extra steps in the manufacturing process. Shipped in an exclusive 714 package with a handy leaflet, the glasses arrive with a new made-to-measure case. Want something more exclusive? There’s also the 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary Edition with a clean and crisp white look. All you need now is the McQueen-inspired Special Edition Scrambler 1200.

Price: $507

Breitling Top Time Triumph Watch

The storied Swiss watchmaker teams up with Deus Ex Machina and Triumph Motorcycle on this stellar timepiece paying homage to Willy Breitling. No question, the stand out feature here is the ice-blue dial, matching the exact same colour as the Triumph Thunderbird 6T from 1951. With about a 70 hour power reserve, and measuring 13.3 mm in thickness and 41 mm in diameter, the Breitling Top Time B01 Triumph Watch’s distinct subdials (“squircle” as Breitling calls it) gives it the feel of a vintage dashboard gauge. The calfskin leather strap in black looks sharp, and all powered by the tried and tested Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01.

Price: $8,000

Ducati Powerstage RR Limited Edition E-Mountain Bike

Motivated by a Shimano Steps EP801 250w motor, Ducati’s new e-bike looks to raise the bar when it comes to all-electric pedal bikes — and happens to be the Italian brand’s first Ducati e-enduro with carbon fibre frame. With a 12-speed electric SRAM 630 Drivetrain paired to a 630 Wh battery, the Powerstage RR Limited edition is a joint effort between designer Aldo Drudi and Centro Stile Ducati, limited to only 230 units worldwide. Producing an impressive 62 lb-ft of torque, stopping power comes by way of 2 piston caliper brakes with 203 mm rotors and 3 mm thickness. This one is for those serious about their e-bikes — especially at this price.

Price: approximately $13,100 (11.990 €)