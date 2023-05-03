Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition: Happy 60th, 007

Fans of the classic Triumph Bonneville in the latest James Bond film, “No Time To Die” will appreciate this one. Inspired by that bike, the Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition features an instantly recognizable and striking paint scheme that features a deep black finish with silver and red accents. It stands out with a 007 emblem on the fuel tank and a numbered edition plaque on the handlebar clamp.

Power comes from a 1,160cc, inline three-cylinder engine that delivers 177 horsepower and 92 lb-ft of torque. If you’re planning a quick Bond-like getaway, this special edition is also equipped with a lightweight chassis that has been optimized for maximum agility and handling. Of course, expect top-of-the-line components including Brembo Stylema brakes, an Ohlins NIX30 front fork, and an Ohlins TTX36 rear shock.

Not James Bond-level tech, but new tech motorcycle shoppers will appreciate, the Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition gets a TFT display, LED lighting, a quick-shifter, and cruise control. The bike also comes with a host of rider aids, including multiple riding modes, traction control, and cornering ABS.

Triumph will only produce 250 units of this limited-edition model, and each bike will come with a certificate of authenticity signed by Triumph CEO Nick Bloor and the Bond film franchise’s producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. The Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition is a unique and exclusive offering for fans of both the Triumph brand and the James Bond franchise.

