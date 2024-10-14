DB12 Goldfinger Edition Honours Six Decades of 007

The DB12 Goldfinger Edition celebrates Aston Martin’s six-decade partnership with the James Bond franchise, bringing cinematic luxury to this special model. Sixty years later, it’s a bond that hasn’t wavered with several 007-Aston Martin projects along the way, including:

For 2025, the legacy continues. Dressed in the iconic Silver Birch color of Bond’s original DB5, the DB12 is a visual tribute to the 1964 classic Goldfinger. This limited-edition super tourer combines Bond-themed details with advanced performance, showcasing Aston Martin’s renowned 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with about 670 horsepower (680PS, to be exact).

Inside, the Goldfinger Edition adds a layer of sophistication that echoes Bond's taste, featuring fluted leather seats and a Prince of Wales check pattern reminiscent of Bond's style. Exclusive 18k gold accents adorn the controls, inspired by Bond's tracking device in Goldfinger, blending elegance with subtle film references. The cabin also includes luxurious inlays with gold metal fibers woven into 2×2 twill carbon fiber, making the DB12 a true collector's piece.



























In addition to the car itself, buyers will receive a unique selection of gifts, including a Globe-Trotter case, custom car cover, and even a preserved scene from the Goldfinger film on 35mm film stock. With only 60 units available, the DB12 Goldfinger Edition is as rare and refined as James Bond himself, inviting enthusiasts to own a piece of cinematic history. Here are some more James Bond collabs we’ve featured.