Spectators at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course attending the Acura Sports Car Challenge were lucky enough to get a first-hand look at the new 2021 Acura TLX Type S that recently debuted at the event as the pace car. Here, we take a closer look at the horsepower and other specifications of this much-anticipated offering from Acura. We’ll be looking at the powertrain and drivetrain, standard confirmed features and the interior.

It has been 13 long years since the last TLX Type S that Acura gave the world. Its use as the pace car strongly suggests that Acura are putting a lot of energy and resources into making the comeback a successful one.

Powertrain and Drivetrain

Acura have confirmed that the 2021 TLX Type S will come with a 3.0L turbocharged V6 engine outputting 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. That powertrain is to be paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and Acura’s AWD drivetrain with torque vectoring. How does that compare to the previous Acura TLX? In short, there’s a lot more power. The older model only managed 272-hp and 280 lb0ft of torque.

2021 TLX 2.0L vs TLX Type S: Performance specs compared

If you’re comparing the sportier Type S to the base model, here’s what to expect:

2021 TLX 2.0T 2021 TLX Type S Engine 2.0-liter Turbo, 4-cylinder 3.0-liter Turbo, V6 Transmission 10-speed AT Sport Tuned 10-speed AT AWD Optional Standard Horsepower 272-hp 355-hp Torque 280 354 Wheels 18 x 8.0 Multi-Spoke 20 x 9.0 Shark Gray Multi-Spoke (20 x 9.0 Lightweight Y-Spoke optional) Tires 235/50 R18 97V Bridgestone Turanza All-Seasons 255/35 R20 97Y Pirelli All-Season

Avail. Pirelli P Zero Summer

Standard Confirmed Features

2021 TLX Type S. Photo: Acura

On the mechanical side, we know that Acura is installing a double-wishbone front suspension and Brembo four-piston front brakes to complement the Sport+ driving mode which will be delivered as an exclusive mode just on the Type S. It seems a fitting addition given that Acura debuted the Type S for the first time in public as a racetrack pace car.

Other distinct exterior design features include an open-surface diamond pentagon grille, which is being seen for the first time — perhaps exclusively — on this new TLX Type S model for 2021. At the rear of the Type S, you’ll find a rather fetching set of large quad exhaust tips, which to fans hoping for a new TLX with real racing DNA is surely a great addition.

Finally, buyers will be able to stick with the 20” alloys with all-season tires, or switch them out for Pirelli P Zero summer tires. Other features that were standard on the base-level TLX will all be there, too, such as navigation, ventilated front seats, rain-sensing wipers and more.

2021 TLX Type S. Photo: Acura

The six exterior colour options are augmented by three interior colour schemes. Driver and passenger will sit on Ultrasuede-trimmed 16-way power seats that come with adjustable side bolsters and unique Type S embroidery on the headrests.

Some key interior standards on the Type S you won’t find standard on the 2.0L model includes:

Acura Navigation with 3D View

Wireless Charging Pad

ELS Studio 3D 17 Speaker, 710 watts with Twin Telford Subs

16-way Power Front Seats

Flat Bottom Sport Steering Wheel

Aluminum Trim

Ambient LED Lighting

Remote Engine Start

One further thing that we know about this Acura TLX Type S is that it will be arriving in dealerships starting on June 23. What’s more, we are aware that it is to be a limited production run of just 2,000 units of this 2021 model.

It is anticipated by many outlets that Acura will offer a bigger production run for a 2022 model-year version, but if you want to get your hands on the post-hiatus 2021 model, you’ll have to act fast.

Interior and exterior 2021 Acura TLX Type S pictures

