BMW

Expect big horsepower from BMW ALPINA’s first SUV slated for North America

Ultra-sporty 2021 BMW Alpina XB7 hits the market September 2020

News Editor
2021 BMW ALPINA XB7

Hot on the heels of the X7 debut, BMW ALPINA — the German’s performance craftsman — is finally giving North Americans more of what they’re yearning for: a high-performance, ultra-luxury SUV with bonkers V8-bred horsepower. Or, as the brand likes to call it, Sport Activity Vehicle (SAV).

The 2021 BMW Alpina XB7 will boast 612-hp @ 5,500 – 6,600 rpm and 590 lb-ft of torque available between 2000 to 5000 rpm, sprinting 0 to 60 in a whopping 4-seconds while hitting a top speed of 180 mph when wearing a set of 21-inch wheels wrapped in performance rubber (which comes standard, by the way. These power figures are all equivalent to the XB7’s sedan sibling — the BMW ALPINA B7 luxury sedan. 

Powered by a burly 4.4L bi-turbo V8 paired to the latest generation 8-speed transmission, the ALPINA XB7 is more powerful than the equally insane Mercedes-AMG GLS63 S and BMW X5M, which put down 603-hp and 600-hp, respectively. And expect this stylish beast to accomplish the quarter-mile a respectable 12.6 seconds — good to know for those last minute grocery runs. 

Related Read: First Drive – 2020 BMW X5M Review

The whole setup is bolted the BMW’s xDrive system, providing all-wheel drive performance which fully and variably distributes torque as required between the front and rear axles. Add 3 drive modes (Comfort, Sport, Sport+), optional 23-inch forged-alloy wheels flossing that classic ALPINA spoke design, and a Brembo brake setup, BMW is clearly tempting X7 shoppers looking for power, performance, and style. 

Release date & price

Orders for the ALPINA’s first North American SUV open up May 2020, with expected dealership deliveries currently scheduled for September 2020. Produced out the BMW’s South Carolina plant, 2021 BMW ALPINA XB7 is priced at $141,300 before the $995 destination charge. 

2021 BMW ALPINA XB7 key specs:

Drive typeAll-wheel drive
Wheelbase122.2 inches
Curb weight5,860 lbs.
Towing capacity7,500 lbs.
Engine4.4-liter bi-turbo V8
Power612 @ 5,500 – 6,500 rpm
Torque590 @ 2,000 – 5,000 rpm
Transmission8HP76 Sport Automatic
0 to 604.0 seconds with 21-inch wheels/tires
Top speed (with all-season tires)180 mph with 21-inch wheels/tires
FILED UNDER:
BMWAuto NewsBMW NewsFeatured

