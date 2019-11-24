Mustang Mach-E Interior Fast Facts:

5-seater small SUV

Premium Bang & Olufsen sound system integrated like a sound bar

Floating design elements throughout opens up space and offers cargo (i.e. place to store bag with flip-up armrest)

Optional panoramic fixed-glass roof helps keep cabin cool in the summer and warmer in the winter

59.6 cubic feet of trunk space with the seats folded (just under 30 cubic feet with seats up)

Front trunk storage area is water resistant and drainable (and includes a couple cup holders)

Quick charging kit in the rear where spare tire usually goes

Next-generation Sync3 with 15.5-inch touch screen

Los Angeles, CA – Ford’s new Mustang SUV retains those muscular proportions and pony car design cues on the outside, but does that classic look carry through inside? Not really, but that’s ok – this all-wheel drive sport utility is less brawn and more cargo and connectivity.

We got a chance to sit inside the new model, touch everything, and ask the designers a lot of questions about the 2021 Mach-E’s interior.

Here is a deeper look into Ford’s new all-electric, 5-passenger sport utility cabin and upcoming tech which arrives at dealerships late 2020.

Look Inside the Mach-E Interior: nothing like a Mustang and that’s ok

The Mach-E’s interior is unlike anything else in the Ford lineup. And while the all-electric SUV is part of the Mustang family now, the double-cowl instrument panel is the only real traditional design cue it shares with the pony car.

However, the Mach-E is paving a new path for the iconic muscle car, appropriately separating itself with a distinct yet super-funcational interior EV owners and Mustang fans alike can appreciate.

Lots of floating design elements and a place to put large bags (aside from the floor or passenger seat) with a flip-up armrest area. Photo: Amee Reehal

Added cabin space, storage, and style with floating elements

Space inside is limited, but this is a 2-row family hauler after all playing in the small SUV segment; it feels more like a full-size sedan. For more room, the 3-row Explorer would make more sense.

Yet, Ford designers did a great job making this small space feel open and airy by incorporating floating elements throughout. These designs cues not only add more space and storage but lends the electric SUV a more futuristic look as well while keeping it classy and sharp.

More interior storage spaces

Few standout examples of this floating concept includes moving the door speakers up to allow for more space below for things like umbrellas. Another, and perhaps the most significant, is the floating armrest with opens up the small space serving as an extra tray.

Designers moved the door speakers up to allow for more space below for bigger things like umbrellas. Photo: Amee Reehal

Best part? When the armrest is extended up, space completely opens up to place large bags and purses on the sliding door revealing another compartment (like a typical centre storage). So, whether driving or passengering, women in particular no longer need to throw their bags on the floor or seat.

Optional panoramic fixed-glass roof with infrared protection

The cabin feels even more spacious with the massive glass roof above spanning nearly the entire roof. But it’s an option, so expect to fork out more money for this.

Thought it might be worth it. A cool feature is the glass is treated with a special coating with infrared protection trapping in heat during the cold months and keeping the cabin cooler during the summer.

2021 Mustang Mach-E Interior Dimensions:

In mm unless otherwise stated; Specs shared across all Mach-E trims

Front headroom 987 Front headroom with fixed glass roof 1028 Rear headroom 972 Rear headroom with fixed glass roof 997 Front legroom 1059 Rear legroom 968 Front shoulder room 1419 Front hip room 1406 Rear hip room 1353 Cargo behind rear seat 29 cu.ft. Cargo behind first row 59.6 cu.ft Trunk volume 4.8 cu.ft

Interior feel and materials

Animal lovers will appreciate that the Mach-E uses animal-free materials throughout the cabin. As a ‘vehicles of the future’ this probably makes sense.

So, instead of a leather-wrapped steering wheel, designers chose something called Scensico (hope I spelled that right), which has a more matt feel but actually feels good and grippy in the hands.

No animals were hurt in the making of the Mach-E’s interior, incorporating new materials including a non-leather steering wheel that actually feels good in the hands. Photo: Amee Reehal

The brushed scuff plates looks nice, and overall, designers chose brighter colourways to give the Mach-E a more lively vibe inside.

Dual storage with a ‘frunk’ and rear trunk

SUV shoppers value storage and cargo, and it’s the main reason they’re ditching the good old 4-door sedan. That’s where all-electric vehicles like the Mach-E really step it up.

Front storage for utility

With no engine up front, that valuable real estate serves as a another truck – or frunk, if you will. Stupid name but it makes sense. Perfect for tailgating (frontgating?), the Mach-E’s front storage offers 4.8 cubic feet of space with a decent sized cavity flanked by two cupholders.

That’s right, cupholders in the frunk.

Essentially, this dual storage allows for the dirty stuff like snowboard boots up front, while the rear trunk for clean stuff like strollers and shopping bags. You get the point.

Rear storage for everything else

Again, with the front trunk serving as a utility space or small luggage, the Mach-E’s rear trunk can remain clean and tidy, offering 29 cubic feet of storage with seats up and 59.6 cubic feet with the seats down.

A quick charge kit sits where you’d typically find a spare tire. Photo: Amee Reehal

Expect a privacy screen inside to hide items, kick-to-open rear door (optional) for hands-free operation, and a charging kit instead of a spare tire below the trunk cover.

B&O speaker upgrade

Sound duties are ramped up with a premium Bang & Olufsen speaker setup as an option. The styling of these B&O speakers is pretty cool, seamlessly integrated across the front, floating above the air vents similar to a home theatre sound bar.

Connectivity: Next-generation Sync3 (Sync4?)

Ford severed ties with Microsoft several years ago, replacing the MySync system with the faster, cleaner, and more intuitive Sync3.

When the 2021 Mustang Mach-E lands late 2020, the interface will be even better with the next-generation Sync3.

Are they calling it Sync4? We pressed for an answer but Ford wouldn’t confirm at the time of writing, except that it’s the next-generation. But we digress, this new and improved version is terrific, and arguably the best system on the market even when compared to what luxury automakers are putting out there.

Ford believes consumers today want a cleaner, easier to use system and we’d have to agree with them. Not just a big ass screen floating in mid air but one that uses an interface that’s intuitive, visually appealing, and works in a human way.

Here’s a great guide from Ford on getting started with the Sync3.

15.5-inch screen and intuitive interface

Massive 15.5-inch screen front and centre inside the Mach-E, using the latest next-generation Sync3 system that’s fast, intuitive, and void of a ‘home’ or ‘back’ button. Photo: Amee Reehal

However, the Mach-E will indeed include a big ass screen measuring 15.5-inches, but it works. And love it or hate, these huge tablet style touch screens are likely here to stay as we move forward.

Gone is the ‘home’ or ‘back’ button on the interface. Instead, access to apps directly and engineers developed the new Sync3 to learn user habits, like who you call the most often, what music you’re listening to. Based on this, the system loads your profile to a more intuitive experience.

Cloud connectivity, Digital Assistant, and wireless experience

It’s all about the cloud these days, and the Mach-E is no exception. This Sync3 version will offer cloud features including smart searches, live traffic data, and display the nearest charging stations in real time.

A cloud connected Digital Assistant is also part of the package. Add a wireless experience to the mix and it’s clear where the future is headed.

SiriusXM with 360L

Based on personal experience, once you have SiriusXM for those long drives and gruelling rush hour commutes, it’s tough to go back to commercial radio. The 360L version is better and includings streaming and live experiences.

Over the air updates

Similar to our handheld devices and such, software updates and system improvements are part of the course now, and part of this setup. Ford also tells us the updates will include access to new content also, instantly.

Another look at the next-generation Sync3 in action, taking advantage of over-the-air updates and cloud connectivity. Photo: Amee Reehal

Takeaway

There you have it – a closer look at the new 2021 Ford Mach-E’s interior and cabin technology.

Overall, Ford’s design team has done a great job building a cabin that’s both sharp looking and well laid out without overdoing it with cheesy futuristic elements. While it may not look like your typical Mustang on the inside, it’s clear the Mach-E is headed in its own direction.

The materials are unconventional yet high-quality, the cabin space feels spacious with the floating elements despite being a small SUV, and the next-generation Sync3 is perhaps one of the best and most intuitive interfaces we’ve seen in a long time.

by Amee Reehal