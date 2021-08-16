First Drive: 2021 Ford Bronco 4-Door Review

Bowmanville, ON – The Bronco is back. Well, again — following the release of the tamer Sport compact crossover variant released a few months ago, Ford is finally launching the truck-based SUV that’s produced in a dizzying combination of form factors and trim levels. Among them, the four-door model we had an opportunity to test at a first drive event held recently in Ontario.

(The blue model in these pictures is the Bronco 4-door Advanced 4×4 Wildtrak, to be specific.)

If you’re partial to the 2-door Bronco, check out that review here.

2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrack 4-door. Photo: Amee Reehal

“The goal with this version was to provide a Bronco built for all off-road adventures, including high speed, and then we also infused it with F-series toughness, innovative design and technology to really deliver on our ‘Built Wild’ promise,” said Jeff Burdick, vehicle line marketing manager at Ford.

“It’s been 25 years since we’ve been in the market with the Bronco and when we did our research it was very clear the customers had a clear idea on what Bronco means and represents. They wanted freedom, which is not a problem when you retract the roof. There is no intrusion, no bar: the sky’s the limit. Other than our Mustang convertible there aren’t many better options for that open air feeling.”

New 4-door Bronco gets cloth soft-top as standard

2021 Ford Bronco 4-Door. Photo: Amee Reehal

The aforementioned cloth soft-top is standard on the full-size SUV — not offered on its smaller counterpart — and a four-piece hardtop is optional. Flexibility is the name of the game here, applying to the roof as well as nearly every component of the vehicle.

Undoing a couple of clasps is all it takes fold the first section back and let the sun in above the front seats. Straps are included to anchor the flap down to prevent bouncing during off-road manoeuvres. To put the top down completely, simply unbuckle and stow the side and rear panels in the cargo area. Or for a truly unencumbered good time, yank the whole thing off by removing and unbolting some interior panelling and fasteners.

2021 Ford Bronco 4-Door. Photo: Amee Reehal

Thanks to an increase in length of nearly 400 millimetres over the two door, even all four doors can be fairly easily taken off and stored onboard in available protective bags. And because the mirrors are mounted on the cowl, the impact to visibility is nil.

Retro vibes available in 6 Bronco trims

And let’s talk about its looks. From a subjectively aesthetic point of view, the larger sibling provides a more balanced, rugged appearance (and of course added practicality). On the other hand, the alternative exudes first-gen retro vibes and is, dare I say, quite cute. As far as accessories go, here are 5 Bronco units with some aftermarket inspiration.

All Broncos are sold in one of six grades, starting with the Base ($28,500 USD/40,499 CAD) and topping out with the Badlands ($42,095 USD/$52,994 CAD).

The latter features a nifty hydraulic front stabilizer bar that may be disconnected at the touch of a button, when travelling below 20 mph (32 km/h), yielding greater articulation while traversing rocky terrain. This function is particularly handy on the four door where the longer wheelbase isn’t as adept at tackling challenging surfaces as the shorter two.

2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrack 4 door. Photo: Amee Reehal

The examples we drove at the launch featured the Sasquatch Package, bundling a host of off-road-designed equipment like 35-inch Goodyear mud-terrain tires, higher clearance suspension, electronic locking axles, fender flares, and specialty Bilstein shocks.

Our test route involved a buffet of environments and I never once felt the Bronco was the least bit struggling or uncomfortable whether driving over rutty trails or on the long stretches of highway.

2 Bronco engine choices

A 2.3-litre EcoBoost inline-four-cylinder engine, making 275 horsepower and 315 lb-ft of torque, is standard, mated to either a seven-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. Buyers are able to upgrade to a 2.7-litre EcoBoost bumping the output to 330 horsepower and 415 lb-ft (automatic gearbox only).

2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrack 4 door interior. Photo: Amee Reehal

To really ramp it up, Hennessey Performance Engineering will swap out the V6 for an insane 750-hp supercharged 5.0L Ford V8 engine paired to a 3.0L supercharger system and stock 10-speed automatic transmission, replacing the standard 6-cylinder, 2.7-litre powerplant.

Or have tuner shop Maxlider stretch this beast out into a stealthy 6X6 for a cool $399,000.

No matter the type of body style, trim or powertrain, the 2021 Ford Bronco offers the ultimate 4×4 experience along with some throwback-cool nostalgia. If you’re a single-vehicle household though, the extra-versatile four-door might be a more prudent choice.

Interior and exterior 2021 Bronco 4-Door pictures

