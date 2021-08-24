2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak 2-Door Review: The People’s Off-Roader

As far as a true Jeep Wrangler competitor goes, this may just be it: Ford’s reimagined and no nonsense 2021 Bronco 2-door. In particular, the off-road oriented Wildtrak trim which gets the hefty Sasquatch package as standard, coupled with the optional 2.7L EcoBoost making 310-hp and 400 lb.-ft of torque.

While I’m not a hardcore off-roader mud-slinging on the weekends (I cut the lawn. And BBQ), one thing became clear after spending the day throwing the new Bronco Wildtrak into dirt and ruts: this machine is built for the people.

2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak 2-Door. Photo: Amee Reehal

Ford has incorporated a great deal of 4×4 tech and capabilities into the Bronco 2- and 4-door models (check out our 2021 Bronco 4-door review here), making it easier for new off-roaders to hit the unpaved roads with confidence — with enough time to make it home to cut the lawn and BBQ.

Here are some of the 2021 Bronco Wildtrak’s standout off-road features. But first, a look at how the Wildtrak stacks up to the higher-trim Badlands.

Bronco Wildtrak vs the Bronco Badlands: will the real off-roader please stand up

Ford dubbs the Badlands as the most off-road capable Bronco. Mainly because it’s the only model with the sway-bar disconnect feature, inline with the Jeep Wrangler. However, the Badlands trim does not come with standard Sasquatch and all its goodness, which is also available on 7-speed manual Bronco models.

2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak 2-Door. Photo: Amee Reehal

The Badlands’ bar disconnect system is ideal for off-roaders stepping up their slow-rock crawling abilities; a system Ford stats, “bests class competitors by disconnecting during articulation.” And under all conditions, the semi-active hydraulic stabilizer bar can reconnect for better steering and high-speed stability.

No question, this is a significant feature for certain off-road applications, but does this one thing outweigh the benefits of the Bronco Wildtrak’s Sasquatch upgrades? (Again, equipped as standard.) Either way, the Wildtrak offers more than enough for even the seasoned overlanders.

Bronco Wildtrak’s off-road features worth highlighting

We spent the day putting the 2-Door Bronco to the test. All models here are the Wildtrak with the Sasquatch package. Below are some of the things that stood out, in terms of unpaved performance.

Sasquatch package and Trail Toolbox: making all-terrain adventure accessible to all

2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak 2-Door. Photo: Amee Reehal

The Trail Toolbox package adds a suite of notable features like Trail Turn Assist discussed below, cruise control for low-speed trail driving, and improved slow-mode rock crawling.

Then, there’s the burly Sasquatch package which adds 17-inch beadlock capable wheels wrapped in 35-inch rubber, front- and rear-locking differentials, Bilstein monotubes, 4.7 drive ratio, and updated high-clearance fender flares.

Sasquatch package also ramps up all-terrain performance with 11.6-inch maximum ground clearance, wide 43.2-degree approach angle, 29-degree breakover angle, 37.2-degree departure angle, and water fording up to 33.5 inches (optional 35-inch tires installed).

Trail Turn Assist: a feature you didn’t know you needed

2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak 2-Door. Photo: Amee Reehal 2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak 2-Door. Photo: Amee Reehal

This was an interesting feature. Mainly because it solved a problem I never knew existed. More importantly, it worked, and really well.

Essentially, the system helps tighten off-road turning radiuses through torque vectoring. If you’re turning left, cranking the steering wheel all the way, the rear left wheel locks up, throwing more power to the other three wheels, allowing the Bronco to propel out of a difficult corner with ease, swirling the SUV in intentional circles.

Locking differentials

Above the centre stack are a line of buttons to manually activate features including the front and rear differentials, as well as Trail Turn Assist. The ability to select either the front- or rear-locking differential, or both, improves the Bronco Wildtrak’s traction over rough terrain. (Don’t confuse this with limited slip differentials, explained here.)

2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak 2-Door. Photo: Amee Reehal

We played around with these differential lock settings on both inclines and declines, and unlike an automatic locking differential (common in today’s trucks and SUVs) which automatically locks the axles together when torque is applied, it was nice to control this manually in the Bronco 2-door, pushing power to the wheels that needed it.

Driver-selectable modes in the mix

Of course, the 2021 Bronco comes with a variety of driver-selectable modes which is a fairly conventional feature in new SUVs at this point. The GOAT (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) setup extends to all models including the compact Bronco Sport which gets 5 modes. The 2- and 4-door Broncos find 7 modes including Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery and Sand, with Baja, Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl for off-road driving.

2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak 2-Door. Photo: Amee Reehal

Takeaway: is the Bronco Wildtrak worth it?

Compared to the longer 4-door Bronco, and despite both receiving the same trim choices and features, the 2-door Bronco offers that smaller and more nimble package to hit the dirt. The 4-door comes with a standard soft-top, so to us, serves more as a beach cruiser, while the 2-door is less about passengers and more about having fun.

The Bronco Wildtrak brings with it the standard Sasquatch package, but no sway-bar disconnect found in the Bronco Badlands. So these are things the serious off-roaders will need to consider, with budget in mind.

At the end of the day, all these new-age 4×4 features and technology helps bridge the gap between the avid all-terrain warriors and weekend warriors. For those looking to getting into the woods on 4 wheels but perhaps lack the confidence. If a guy who landscapes his yard and marinates chicken for dinner can do it, so can you.

Interior and exterior 2021 Ford Bronco Wildtrak 2-Door Model Pictures

