2021 SUV Models: New & Redesigned Only

Shopping for a 2021 SUV or crossover? Here are over 21 new or completely redesigned models, including all-new, all-electric SUVs to keep on your radar.
Editor’s Note: due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many automakers have pushed back their 2021 model official release dates. This includes 2021 availability opposed to 2020; and some 2021 models are now 2022 model year. We’ve reflected those changes here.
2021 Kia Seltos
Release date: Late 2020
It seems consumers are so in love with SUVs that current vehicle categories are no longer enough. Carmakers now create new, niche sub-segments to implement new models. It’s the case with the 2021 Kia Seltos, a new genre of sub-compact crossover that slots between a Kia Soul and a Kia Sportage. While sharing a platform and engines with its corporate cousin, the Hyundai Kona, the Seltos is longer and higher, allowing for more leg and head room for its passengers.
It also comes with all-wheel-drive the largest cargo capacity in its class and a full range of cool connectivity technology. The Seltos promises to give you a lot for your money. Considering a Seltos?
Check out our first drive review here first.
Key features & latest price:
Sync up to two phones at once
Largest cargo hold in its class
“Find you Seltos” mobile app
2021 Genesis GV80
Release date: Summer 2020 (unchanged)
If the Kia Seltos is an indication that the Korean brands have understood smart packaging, the Genesis GV80 is proof that they can now build genuinely luxurious vehicles. The GV80 marks the first premium SUV from a Korean carmaker and the first utility vehicle under the Genesis nameplate. Riding on a heavily revised Kia Telluride / Hyundai Palisade architecture, the 2021 Genesis GV80 is powered by a choice of two all-new force-fed engines.
Entry level models will host a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, while top-shelf trim levels will be powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6; and engine which has so far never been used in a Hyundai, Kia or Genesis product.
The GV80 is highly luxurious inside, presenting a plush, stylish and upscale cabin at a much more attainable price point than competing luxury brands. There’s even a rumour of a hybrid variant currently in the works. Expect the 2021 Genesis GV80 to arrive mid to late 2020. Read our full GV80 review here.
Key features & latest price:
All-new twin-turbocharged V6
First ever 3D gauge cluster
Smart cruise control with machine learning – adapts to driving habits
2021 Cadillac Escalade
Release date: Fall 2020
The 2021 model year won’t only bring us all-new models, but heavily revised versions of old nameplates like the Cadillac Escalade, which should hit showrooms at the fall of 2020. It’s long been the Hollywood Boulevard king due to its imposing presence and “baller” demeanor.
The Escalade sees a full model refresh for 2021. While its design and interior are entirely new, featuring the first-ever OLED interface which stretches 36-inches across the dashboard, the Escalade is rather conservative underneath.
It’s still body on frame, which means it can tow up to 7,716 pounds, and its default engine is still a tried and proven 6.2-liter V8. Except now, the Escalade comes with a diesel option; a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six that cranks out 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are mated to an all-new ten-speed automatic gearbox, and all Escalades, whether you opt for the short (5,382 mm) or long wheelbase (5,766 mm) models can be had with a Magnetic Ride suspension.
Key features & latest price:
First ever OLED 36-inch dashboard
Max towing rating of 7.716 pounds
Can seat up to eight passengers
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
Release date: Fall 2020
It would be impossible to mention the Chevy Suburban without talking about its little brother, the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, which also sees an entire overhaul and is scheduled to hit the market at the same time as its larger sibling. Engine choices are the same, and so is the ten-speed transmission, but the overall wheelbase is shortened for people who still need the benefits of body on frame, but in a smaller, tighter package.
While technically identical to a Suburban, the Tahoe does nevertheless pack its own share of surprises. The Z71 variant goes a step further by incorporating a lifted suspension, off-road dedicated tires and skid plates, classic ingredients for anyone looking to take on rough terrain in their SUV. The Tahoe Z71 also boasts a unique front fascia, a higher approach angle to aid off-road capability and comes standard with a two-speed transfer case and Hill Descent Control, along with 20-inch wheels, all-terrain tires, and red tow hooks.
Key features & latest pricing:
Off-road ready Z71 package
Active cylinder deactivation allowing to run on only two cylinders
All-new ten-speed automatic transmission
2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer
Release date: Spring-Summer 2020
Just like the Kia Seltos, the Chevrolet Trailblazer is a new type of subcompact crossover that fills an entirely new niche. Squeezed between the very tiny Chevrolet Trax and the compact Chevrolet Equinox, the Trailblazer aims at taking on new rivals like the Kia Seltos and the Mazda CX-30. Two all-new and efficient turbocharged engines will be offered, ranging from 1.2 to 1.3 liters in displacement, with power rated between 155 and 174 lb-ft. Base models will only comes with front-wheel-drive, allowing them to compete against urban crossovers like the Nissan Kicks, Toyota C-HR and Hyundai Venue, while higher trim levels will feature standard all-wheel-drive.
While the Trailblazer has a familiar, rugged name, the new vehicle, which was originally scheduled to hit the market in the spring, focuses on urban commuting, a light carbon footprint and optimal fuel efficiency.
We reviewed the Trailblazer’s interior, here’s what we thought.
Key features & latest pricing:
All-new fuel-efficient turbocharged three-cylinder engines
HD Rear Vision camera
Three drive modes: Normal, Snow and Sport
2021 GMC Yukon
Release date: Fall 2020
When General Motors releases a new range of full-size SUVs, it does it with a bang. Not only will we see an all-new Chevrolet Tahoe, Chevrolet Suburban and Cadillac Escalade in 2021, we’ll also be treated to an entirely redesigned GMC Yukon.
Unsurprisingly, this new Yukon will also share the same T1 platform and available V8 engines as its corporate cousins, as well as the all-new turbodiesel straight six. And just like the other GM big-boy SUVs, it’ll come in both standard and XL wheelbase variations, as well as a fully independent rear suspension, which should increase overall room for rear passengers and cargo. The traditional high-luxury Denali model remains, while an all-new rugged AT4 package allows the Yukon to set itself apart while inheriting some off-road goodies of its own.
Key features & latest pricing:
All-new AT4 off-road dedicated package
First-ever turbodiesel straight six
Two wheelbase options
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L
Release date: Spring 2021
Jeep quickly followed up the Grand Wagoneer with another 7-passenger SUV: the 2021 Grand Cherokee L – placing the popular sport utility in the full-size segment for the first time in its 30-year history. Here’s full 2021 pricing.
The entire Grand Cherokee lineup, including the good old 2-row version, are redesigned for 2021, built on a new architecture, independent front and rear suspensions and Quadra-Lift air suspension with electronic adaptive damping. Power comes from an all-aluminum 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine producing 290 horsepower and 257 lb.-ft. of torque.
Inside, the new SUV is spacious, as you’d expect. Second row captain’s chairs, a 19-speaker sound system, 12 USB ports, electronic remote release in the rear cargo area – the list of interior features goes on and on. Here’s a full look at the L’s interior.
Key features & latest pricing:
New 3-row model for the first time
All-aluminum 3.6L V6 engine
Spacious interior with loads of new features
2021 Kia Sorento
Editor’s Note: Kia also released the 2022 Sorento PHEV – a new hybrid-powered model.
Release date: Early 2021
Kia has been on a roll lately with the introduction of the overachieving full-size Telluride and the charming little Seltos. It aims at maintaining this momentum by introducing an all-new version of its stalwart Sorento next year, the brand’s original midsize SUV.
Except this time, the Sorento will compete against a new crop of two-seater contenders, vehicles like the all-new Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, Honda Passport and Chevrolet Blazer.
The Sorento gets a modern and upscale look, housing Kia’s now recognizable signature front grille and a rear taillight treatment that’s both bold and innovative. Power will come from the same turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine as the Genesis GV80 good for 277 horsepower. The 2021 Sorento will also boast a hybrid powertrain – a first in this segment – comprised of turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder and a tiny electric motor for a combined total output of 227 horsepower. No official release date has yet been published for the new Sorento.
Key features & latest pricing:
All-new turbocharged four-cylinder engine
First ever hybrid powerplant for the nameplate
Class-competitive towing rating
2021 Toyota Venza (Hybrid only)
Release date: Fall 2020
After five years away, the Venza 5-seater returns for the 2021 model year as an AWD and hybrid-only, premium-focused five-seater that slots in as a niche product between the big-selling RAV4 and three-row Highlander. It’s on sale now.
The new Venza ushers in a styling direction that’s different to Toyota’s core SUVs. It has a coupe-like roofline and smooth, curved front end with distinctive, narrow LED headlamps. In fact, there are two forms of LED available at the front: parabola (reflector) for the LE and projector on the higher grades. All models get a full-width, LED combination light strip at the rear.
Like the upcoming 2021 Sienna minivan, all Venzas will be hybrid-only, adopting the RAV4 Hybrid’s setup of 2.5-litre engine and three electric motors for a combined 219 HP. The lithium-ion battery pack is under the rear seat and a rear-mounted electric motor provides AWD across the board.
Key features & latest pricing:
2.5L engine & three electric motors for a combined 219 HP
Venza Limited is the first Toyota to offer the Star Gaze roof
Combined fuel consumption figure is an impressive 39mpg or 6.0L/100km
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA
Release date: Fall-Winter 2020
If subcompact luxury crossovers are so popular now, it’s largely thanks to Mercedes-Benz, who released one of the first examples of the thing with the very first GLA back in 2015.
Now facing more competition, Mercedes updates the GLA. Smaller than any other utility vehicle sold under the diamond star, the new GLA, scheduled to arrive in early 2021, will carry on where the game-changing A-Class subcompact sedan/hatchback left off. It’ll get the latest MBUX infotainment system with full the full LCD dashboard treatment and will be powered by an entirely revised turbocharged 2.0-liter four cylinder.
The vehicle itself is said to be 10 cm higher than its predecessor, allowing for improved overall headroom. Two models will be offered: the GLA 250 will pump out 221 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, while the more powerful GLA 35 will churn out a healthy 302 ponies and 296 lb-ft of torque.
Key features & latest pricing:
All-new MBUX infotainment interface
Completely revised platform – more rigid, solid and larger overall
Available 302-horspower AMG version
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63
Release date: Fall 2020
SUVs come in all shapes and sizes, how about one that produces 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque? Insane? Yes, but also very impressive.
Two decades ago, the fastest production automobile in the world, the McLaren F1, could sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just under 3.5 seconds, a number nobody could fathom at the time. Today, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63, a 5,380-lb all-wheel-drive sport utility vehicle, accelerates just as fast. Yes, you read that right.
All that power is possible thanks to a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, 4MATIC all-wheel-drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission with launch control. The GLE 63 isn’t just fast, it’s immensely comfortable, luxurious and spacious enough to carry the kids, the dog and all the gear that comes with them.
Key features & latest pricing:
Over 600 horsepower
Supercar-rivaling acceleration
Full adjustable suspension with ride height control
2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600
Release date: Late Summer – Fall 2020
There was a time when rich executives rode around in expensive plush limousines. Now, the ultimate coach isn’t a car, it’s an SUV.
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is the rolling definition of wealth and opulence. Based on the largest three-row SUV sold by the brand – the GLS -, the Maybach version only has two rows of seats with either a three-seat rear or the option of a pair of separate reclinable chairs. Furthermore, the rear seats are positioned 4.7 inches farther back than in the normal GLS, with legroom up to 43.2 inches, or 52.8 inches with the front passenger seat motored forward in chauffeur position.
The rear seats can also be reclined by up to 43.5 degrees and feature lower leg supports. Other visible technology includes multiple touchscreens and a 64 color LED lighting. Do you get it now? This thing is expensive, large, brash in immensely spacious inside.
Key features & latest pricing:
Near endless customization options
The most luxurious SUV on the road
Available on-board refrigerator
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Release date: Fall 2020
If you were to go back in time and ask Mustang enthusiasts to dream up the Mustang of the future, none of them would have pictured an SUV. Yet, that’s exactly what will happen to Ford’s legendary pony car in 2021.
Scheduled to hit dealerships this Fall, the Mach-E won’t replace Ford’s coveted sports car, but will instead add another flavour to the lineup. Yes, it’s a utility vehicle, one that also gets rid of its traditional gasoline engine in favour of a fully electrified powerplant. Two batteries will power it, ranging from 75.7 kWh to 98.8 kWh, which will allow consumers to choose between rear or all-wheel-drive, as well as two different range possibilities; from 375 to up to 475 km.
But the Mach-E isn’t just some other electric crossover. Ford claims the super quick GT Performance Edition will sprint from a standstill to 100 km/h in only 3.5 seconds and will feature torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive.
Key features & latest pricing:
Available rear and all-wheel-drive propulsion
Two different battery packs and range to choose from
Over-the-air vehicle updates
2021 Ford Bronco
Release date: Spring 2021
Well, the wait if finally over – Ford officially reveals the new Bronco SUV available in 2-door, 4-door, and the smaller Sport trims.
Few new vehicle debuts are as eagerly anticipated as that of Ford’s new Bronco, which is making its comeback after 25 years away. The 2-door and 4-door Broncos will go into production in early 2021 with the first models arriving in Ford dealerships next spring.
When Ford put together its plan for the Bronco’s comeback, it identified the need for a smaller model below the main 2- and 4-door off-roader – something that was more of an everyday vehicle for a customer base evenly split between male and female buyers. Welcome the Bronco Sport – the smaller, more rugged Escape SUV-based offering build for adventurers.
Key features & latest pricing:
Three different trims to cover all bases
Bronco Sport gets 4×4 as standard
Segment-exclusive 7-speed manual transmission
2021 Volkswagen ID.4
Release date: Early 2021
The first of Volkswagen’s new generation of ID electric vehicles for North America will be the ID.4, a compact SUV that will arrive in the US in early 2021. The first Canadian deliveries will follow in the summer.
There will be a choice of RWD or AWD ID.4s. The RWD model will have 201 HP and a zero-60mph (100km/h) time of 7.8 seconds; the 302-HP AWD model shaves two seconds off that figure for GTI-like performance and has a towing capacity of 2,700 lb. US ID.4s will be RWD-only to begin with, with the AWD arriving later in 2021. Canada will get both from day one.
ID.4s will initially come in limited quantity from VW’s production facility in Zwickau, Germany for the 50-state US launch. Volkswagen Canada will begin its rollout in the three provinces with the highest EV sales volumes – Quebec, British Columbia and Ontario – before selling nationwide.
Key features:
Estimated range of more than 250miles / 400km from the standard 82kWh
Choice of RWD or AWD
Optional Statement package includes leatherette power seats, a panoramic glass roof, a bi-colour ‘Gradient’ package with a black roof and a 12in central screen
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge
Release date: Fall 2020
It’s not just Ford that’s converting to full electric SUVs. Volvo will introduce a new electrified member to its lineup called the XC40 Recharge towards the end of 2020.
Promising the same Scandinavian styling and practical square body as its gasoline counterpart, the all-wheel-drive XC40 Recharge will be powered by two electric motors and a 78 kWh battery good for up to 400 km of range according to the European cycle, which should translate to roughly 360 km once it arrives here. Furthermore, this cute urban crossover will feature a 4.6-second 0-100 km/h acceleration time, making it quicker than anything else in its class.
To entice consumers to turn towards electricity as their main source of propulsion, Volvo will reimburse electricity costs for the first year, which will all be manageable through a free mobile app.
Key features & latest pricing:
Dual-motor all-wheel-drive
Free charging for the first year of ownership
First-ever Android Automotive infotainment system
2021 Tesla Model Y
Release date: On sale now
While most carmakers are still scrambling to release a fully electric model, Tesla is already deploying its fourth vehicle.
It’s called the Model Y, and it’s a compact luxury crossover that’s hitting the market as we write this. It’s here to take on vehicles like the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Jaguar i-Pace and Audi e-Tron Quattro, except it promises more range than all those vehicles.
Heavily based on the Tesla Model 3 sedan, the Model Y’s most powerful variant will offer up to 500 km of range and allow this cute-looking family shuttle to bolt from a standstill to 100 km/h in about three seconds flat, numbers that would put some supercars to shame. Expect the Model Y to offer a slew of modern technology, like full self-driving features and over the air updates that improve the car’s available equipment, performance and range.
Key features & latest pricing:
Available dual-motor all-wheel-drive
Highest range in its price range
Supercar-rivaling acceleration
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
Release date: Summer 2020
What if you took one of the best-selling and most reliable compact crossovers and gave it a plug-in hybrid drivetrain? Would you end up with an instant sales hit? We believe so.
Scheduled to hit showrooms later this year, the RAV4 Prime was first received with open arms when Toyota pulled the drape off at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. According to Toyota, even if the darn thing is still months from being in showrooms, and it’s already all sold out.
Why so popular? The classic RAV4 formula of practicality, user-friendliness and low maintenance costs associated with the possibility of being able to drive on fuel at all is very appealing. While all electric range isn’t exactly Tesla-rivaling at 38 miles, it’s more than enough for the daily grind, further reducing the RAV4’s operating costs, all while also considerably dropping its carbon emissions.
Oh, did we mention this thing pumps out 302 combined horsepower?
Key features & latest pricing:
Up to 38 miles of pure electric range
Still comes with all-wheel-drive
Sub five second 0-60 mph acceleration times.
2021 Subaru Crosstrek
Release date: Summer 2020
The 2021 Crosstrek isn’t a complete redesign, still in its second-generation since 2018. However, the new model gets a significant mid-cycle refresh so worthy of making this list.
The 2.5L 182-hp engine first debuting in the larger 2019 Forester is now standard with the 2021 Crosstrek Sport and Limited trims; the Base and Premium trims keep the 2.0L 152-hp powerplant.
The Sport trim is completely new as well for 2021, receiving a dual-function X-MODE (the only Crosstrek trim to offer this), distinct exterior and interior accents, exclusive StarTex upholstery, different wheel arch moldings, and Sport-type 17-inch alloy wheels with dark gray finish.
On the safety front, all CVT-equipped Crosstreks with EyeSight Driver Assist Technology now also get Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering.
Across the board, Subaru ramped up the styling to an already good-looking, adventure-ready little hauler, adding a redesigned front bumper with new-design fog light insert covers (Base trim) or fog light covers (all other trims), plus new-design front grille, with details specific to each trim.
Key features & latest pricing:
New 2.5L 182-hp engine
New Crosstrek Sport trim
Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering standard with CVT-equipped EyeSight models
2021 Nissan Armada
Release date: January 2021
Nissan has significantly updated its big Armada SUV’s interior for 2021, coupled with worthy exterior styling changes, mainly up front. From a more rugged yet upscale exterior design to a simplified interior gaining additional tech and features.
Powering this beast is the same 5.6L DOHC Endurance V8 engine carried over from 2020, paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission. This setup solidifies the Armada as the most powerful in the full-size SUV segment, putting down 400-hp at 5,800 rpm and 413 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm.
Gone is the 8-inch touch screen, replaced by a more robust 12.3-inch touch screen nicely incorporated up top. With the new screen comes better resolution, jumping up from 800×480 to 1920×720. Nissan says the new screen is the largest in the full-size SUV class, at the moment.
Key features:
Most towing capacity in full-size class with 8,500 lbs.
New 12.3-inch touch screen comes standard
Front end gains several design tweaks for sleeker look
2021 Buick Envision
Release date: Early 2021
Buick’s compact SUV gains a major overhaul for 2021, including a much sportier design compared to the outgoing Envision, a new range-topping Avenir trim, new Sport Touring Package adding a darker look, and the luxury brand’s first 10.2-inch colour touchscreen. Read our full 2021 Envision preview here.
In the cockpit, the new instrument panel is more driver-centric and leans towards the driver for a better, clearer view. The centre console gains a completely new look as well, including a dual-wing centre armrest, a coverage storage compartment, and a space-saving electronic shifter setup integrated next to the massive cup holders.
Whereas the outgoing Envision came with two engine choices, including an EcoTec 2.5L inline-4, it appears Buick is sticking with one powerplant for 2021: a 2.0L turbo engine paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission with electronic shift control.
Key features:
Redesigned sculpted, bolder exterior look
New 10.2-inch colour touchscreen and redesigned interior layout
Upscale Avenir trim new for 2021
There you have it, a long list of 2021 SUVs to consider; models that were all-new at the time or received their next-generation updates with major redesigns. If you’re interested in full reviews, check out our 2021 SUV & crossover reviews here. Here’s a look at 19 new and redesigned 2022 SUVs.