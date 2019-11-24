Los Angeles, CA – So, you’ve seen the hype, the headlines, and maybe a few leaked teaser shots of Ford’s all-new, all-electric SUV. Whether you’re a Mustang fan looking to add new pony to the stable or simply shopping for a new EV with cargo, sporty looks, and on-demand torque, the 2021 Mach-E may just mark all the boxes.

Good news? The US government will kick in with federal tax incentives that will put a significant dent in the final price.

Bad news? Dealers won’t receive the 2021 models (in select trims, see chart below) until November 2020 – exactly one year from the time of this writing, a few days following the official reveal in Los Angeles which we had the chance to attend.

Meantime, as of now, buyers can still put down a deposit to begin customizing their own Mach-E. So here’s the full pricing for all trims, along with info on the federal tax incentives.

Mach-E availability late 2020 with registration open now

Ford tells us dealerships will begin receiving the new SUVs sometime in November 2020. And will be on sale throughout the US, not just the ZEV states.

As of November 17, 2019 and for the first time, Ford has opened up a digital reservation and purchase experience; a $500 refundable deposit is required.

But there’s a catch: this simply allows buyers to begin customizing and configuring their Mach-E, and doesn’t actually guarantee an actual purchase.

The new 2021 Mustang Mach-E posing next to its siblings, including the insane 760-hp GT500. Photo: Amee Reehal

2021 Mustang Mach-E release dates for each trim level

2021 Mustang Mach-E Trim Availability Select Early 2021 Premium Late 2020 First Edition Late 2020 in limited quantities California Early 2021 GT Spring 2021

Federal tax incentives to buy the new Mach-E

However, the government will provide a $7,500 federal tax incentive, which by the way, is no longer available to GM and Tesla, according to Ford.

So when it comes time to pull the trigger, the $500 deposit and tax incentive make this a $8,000 total incentive to go green.

Learn more about the federal electric vehicle tax credits and other incentives here.

How much will each Mustang Mach-E trim cost?

First Edition: $59,000

Arriving late 2020 but in limited quantities, the First Edition is the version you’ll probably want if you’re not willing to wait (or want to stick out from the Mach-E crowd); this trim will include:

three exterior colours including an exclusive Grabber Blue Metallic

unique interior contrast stitching

First Edition scuff plates

brushed aluminum pedals

red brake calipers

Select: $50,495

Arriving early 2021, the Select is the entry-level model and available with either AWD or RWD but will still sprint 0-60 in the mid 5-second range.

Premium: $50,600

Arriving late 2020, the Ford ramps up the technology, luxury, and performance on this mid-level trim, rolling on standard 19-inch wheels.

California Route 1: $52,400

Arriving early 2021, this trim only comes in RWD rolling on 18-inch wheels but gets an extended battery range and EPA-estimated range of 300 miles, according to Ford.

GT: $60,500

Riding on 20-inch wheels, an AWD system, and hitting 60 mph in under 4-seconds, the GT trim is what will put the Mach-E all-electric SUV on the map. Photo: Amee Reehal

Arriving Spring 2021, you can’t go wrong with a Mustang GT – especially if performance is priority. The Mach-E GT gets special design touches including the rear GT badging and distinct front grill treatment you won’t find on the other trims. This rocket will do 0-60 in under 4-seconds, rides on 20-inch wheels, and only comes in AWD. Works for us

To learn more about reserving a 2021 Mach-E, visit Ford’s site here.