Buying a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E: Release Date, Pricing & Tax Incentives

2020 Ford Mustang Mach-E release date, price, and federal tax incentives
5 Mustang Mach-E trims start rolling into Ford dealerships late 2020 into Spring 2021, depending on the trim

by Amee Reehal

Los Angeles, CA – So, you’ve seen the hype, the headlines, and maybe a few leaked teaser shots of Ford’s all-new, all-electric SUV. Whether you’re a Mustang fan looking to add new pony to the stable or simply shopping for a new EV with cargo, sporty looks, and on-demand torque, the 2021 Mach-E may just mark all the boxes. 

Good news? The US government will kick in with federal tax incentives that will put a significant dent in the final price. 

Bad news? Dealers won’t receive the 2021 models (in select trims, see chart below) until November 2020 – exactly one year from the time of this writing, a few days following the official reveal in Los Angeles which we had the chance to attend. 

Meantime, as of now, buyers can still put down a deposit to begin customizing their own Mach-E. So here’s the full pricing for all trims, along with info on the federal tax incentives. 

Also see: 2021 Mustang Mach-E Interior & Connectivity – Everything You Need to Know

Mach-E availability late 2020 with registration open now

Ford tells us dealerships will begin receiving the new SUVs sometime in November 2020. And will be on sale throughout the US, not just the ZEV states. 

As of November 17, 2019 and for the first time, Ford has opened up a digital reservation and purchase experience; a $500 refundable deposit is required. 

But there’s a catch: this simply allows buyers to begin customizing and configuring their Mach-E, and doesn’t actually guarantee an actual purchase. 

2020 Ford Mustang Mach-E availability
The new 2021 Mustang Mach-E posing next to its siblings, including the insane 760-hp GT500. Photo: Amee Reehal

2021 Mustang Mach-E release dates for each trim level

2021 Mustang Mach-E TrimAvailability
SelectEarly 2021
PremiumLate 2020
First EditionLate 2020 in limited quantities
CaliforniaEarly 2021
GTSpring 2021

Federal tax incentives to buy the new Mach-E

However, the government will provide a $7,500 federal tax incentive, which by the way, is no longer available to GM and Tesla, according to Ford. 

So when it comes time to pull the trigger, the $500 deposit and tax incentive make this a $8,000 total incentive to go green. 

Learn more about the federal electric vehicle tax credits and other incentives here.

How much will each Mustang Mach-E trim cost?

First Edition: $59,000

Arriving late 2020 but in limited quantities, the First Edition is the version you’ll probably want if you’re not willing to wait (or want to stick out from the Mach-E crowd); this trim will include:

  • three exterior colours including an exclusive Grabber Blue Metallic
  • unique interior contrast stitching
  • First Edition scuff plates
  • brushed aluminum pedals
  • red brake calipers

Select: $50,495

Arriving early 2021, the Select is the entry-level model and available with either AWD or RWD but will still sprint 0-60 in the mid 5-second range.

Premium: $50,600

Arriving late 2020, the Ford ramps up the technology, luxury, and performance on this mid-level trim, rolling on standard 19-inch wheels.

California Route 1: $52,400

Arriving early 2021, this trim only comes in RWD rolling on 18-inch wheels but gets an extended battery range and EPA-estimated range of 300 miles, according to Ford.

GT: $60,500

2020 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
Riding on 20-inch wheels, an AWD system, and hitting 60 mph in under 4-seconds, the GT trim is what will put the Mach-E all-electric SUV on the map. Photo: Amee Reehal

Arriving Spring 2021, you can’t go wrong with a Mustang GT – especially if performance is priority. The Mach-E GT gets special design touches including the rear GT badging and distinct front grill treatment you won’t find on the other trims. This rocket will do 0-60 in under 4-seconds, rides on 20-inch wheels, and only comes in AWD. Works for us

To learn more about reserving a 2021 Mach-E, visit Ford’s site here.

SUV and Crossover Reviews2020 SUV and Crossover ReviewsFordFord Mustang Mach-EAuto NewsFord News

Amee Reehalhttp://ameereehal.com/
Shooting motors professionally since film was a thing, Amee's work has been published in various outlets including NBC Sports, Chicago Tribune, SuperStreet, GlobeDrive, MotorTrend, and others. He's a writer, editor at TractionLife.com, AJAC member, and full-time digital marketer at Traction Media working with national brands. Find him traveling, spending time with his kids and family. Or golfing, poorly.

