Infiniti’s Q50 luxury sport sedan lineup adds a new, limited model to the mix for 2021 with the Q50 Signature Edition. The main difference, really, is cosmetic both inside and out. This includes a Saddle Brown leather-appointed upholstery, some distinct exterior colours, a darker grille, and polished 19-inch wheels compared to the non-polished 19-inch standard offering.

Built on the Q50 Sensory trim level — the third-highest trim and also new for 2021 — power stays put at 300-hp and 295 lb.-ft. of torque courtesy of a twin-turbo V6 engine paired to either a rear- or all-wheel-drive drivetrain, along with a 7-speed transmission.

2021 Q50 Signature Edition. Photo: Infiniti

Here are the 2021 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition specs

Based on the 2021 Infiniti Q50 Sensory

Engine: Type VR30DDTT DOHC 24-valve

Horsepower: 300 hp @ 6,400 rpm

Torque: 295 lb-ft @ 1,500 – 5,200 rpm

Drivetrain: RWD or AWD

Front brakes: Front 12.6 x 1.1

Rear brakes: Rear 12.1 x 0.6

Standard wheels: 19×8.5-in sport

Tires: Dunlop 245/40R19 (summer, RWD); Dunlop 245/40R19 (all-season, AWD)

For more horses, the top-trim Infiniti Q50 Red Sport offers significantly more power at 400-hp via twin-turbo VR-series 3.0L V6.

The luxury brand’s 4-door sedan already sports a sleek design going back to 2015, but Infiniti added a few worthy exterior upgrades separating the Q50 Signature Edition from the pack. Including polished 19-inch sport aluminum-alloy wheels (same size offered as standard) and a dark chrome grille. Exterior colours include red, blue, white, and black.

Both the Signature Edition/Sensory and Red Sport receive unique sport front fascia and rear bumper appearance, auto dimming outside mirrors with reverse synchronization (memory feature and power folding).

Q50 Signature Edition’s interior

2021 Q50 Signature Edition. Photo: Infiniti

Inside, it’s really about the brown leather-appointed upholstery with sport seats that are different. Otherwise, expect the same features found in the Sensory model including a 16-speaker Bose audio system, dual, high-definition touch screens with a 8-inch up top and 7-inch screen below, black wood interior trim, and advanced climate control with an air purifier.

Signature Edition/Sensory and Red Sport shared interior features include the front sport driver’s seat with manual thigh extension and power lumbar, thigh and torso bolster adjustment; the advanced climate control system; and memory steering wheel, outside mirror, and driver’s seat.

Essentially, this limited version is the best Q50 you can get before jumping up to the burlier 400-hp Red Sport. But if glossy new wheels and a brown leather cabin isn’t worth the premium, buyers can just opt for the Sensory model.

The 2021 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition is currently on sale, priced from $48,200 MSRP.

The 2021 INFINITI Q50 Signature Edition combines the four-door sedan's authenticity and luxury with carefully curated exterior paint options and a tailored interior. Among the unique highlights for the Q50 Signature Edition are expressive, polished 19-inch sport aluminum-alloy wheels, Saddle Brown leather-appointed interior upholstery with sport seats, and a dark chrome grille.

