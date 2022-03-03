Closer Look at the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Colors Including the Limited Tuscadero

Those looking to purchase Jeep’s most famous off-road 4×4, the Wrangler, are already quite spoiled for choice when it comes to trim/model options. The current range of 2021 Jeep Wrangler models comes in no fewer than 14 different varieties, from the Sport to the Rubicon.

One interesting item in recent automotive news has been Jeep offering bolder and more striking color options for those who wish to help their Wrangler really stand out from the crowd. Though the company did recently axe a few popular ones.

Here, we’ll be looking at the range of 13+ color options currently offered by Jeep on Wrangler models, but then also taking a closer look at the very latest addition to the collection, the Tuscadero, which will only be available for a limited time.

2021 Jeep Wrangler Islander. Photo: Jeep

Wrangler Color Chart Options in 2021

Different variants of the Wrangler come with different color choices, but many models offer a total of 13 options, with “Bright White” as the free default for all the models. Some Wranglers, like the Unlimited High Altitude 4×4, for instance, come with fewer options. In the case of the Unlimited High Altitude, it’s 5 options. The common thread is “Bright White” as the free default.

The palate of 13 colors available on models like the Rubicon and others includes all of the following:

Bright White – default on all models, and free of charge

Black

Granite Crystal Metallic

Sting-Gray

Billet Silver Metallic

Hydro Blue

Chief – similar to Hydro Blue, but clear-coat instead of pearl-coat

Snazzberry – a shade of purple reminiscent of berries

Firecracker Red

Nacho – a shade of orange

Hellayella – as the name suggests, a bright yellow color

Limited Edition Gecko – bright green

Sarge Green – a darker, more military-style green

To have a Wrangler in any of the above colors other than Bright White costs an additional $245 on top of the main sticker price. All of them are clear-coat exterior paints, with the exception of Hydro Blue, which is a pearl-coat.

Arguably the most vivid or striking are the Snazzberry, Nacho, Hellayella and Limited Edition Gecko colors. Jeep is clearly catering to both the individualistic and those who are happier with more common colors.

Tuscadero – the Pink Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4xe, Wrangler Rubicon 4xe and Wrangler Rubicon 392 in new Tuscadero exterior paint color. Photo: Jeep

Those who want something very unique can now opt for a limited-time color option called Tuscadero, which is a very bright pink color. The name is a reference to this hit 1970s sitcom “Happy Days” and the character Pinky Tuscadero.