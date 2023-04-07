Jeep Wrangler Redesign: 2024 Changes to Know About

Manhattan, NY – It retains the JL designation, but the Wrangler is extensively refreshed for the 2024 model year. Exterior changes include a revised grille and 10 new wheel designs, while inside, a 12.3in screen with Uconnect 5 infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard on all models.

A popular aftermarket upgrade is now standard on the flagship Rubicon off-roader: a Dana 44 HD Full Float solid rear axle to prepare the ground for larger tires and raise towing capacity to 5,000 lb. The Rubicon is also now available with an 8,000 lb-capacity Warn winch right from the factory.

Meanwhile the entry point for North America’s best-selling PHEV, the Wrangler 4xe, is lowered by a new, more affordable Sport S. Jeep has two full EVs coming in 2024, the Wagoneer S and the trail-rated Recon, both of which are open for reservations.

Below, the major changes summarized. Or check out other 2024 SUV models worth considering.

14 Most Important Wrangler 2024 Changes

Factory-installed 8,000-lb.-capacity Warn winch (optional)

Up to 5,000-lb. maximum towing with new Dana 44 HD Full Float solid rear axle

2024 Wrangler Willys model gains more features including high fender flares, larger tires, and high ground clearance

10 new wheel designs not available before

Seven-slot grille gets a refreshed look

Trail-ready stealth antenna integrated into the windshield

12-way power adjustable front seats (optional)

Completely redesigned instrument panel now with a 12.3-inch touchscreen radio

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard

Wrangler Sport S and above gain advanced cruise control and forward collision warning, both as standards

First- and second-row side-curtain airbags now come standard

Two new models: Sport S 4xe (PHEV), and Rubicon X

Trails Offroad feature is a Jeep first factory application for the the 62 Jeep Badge of Honor

2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe now offers Jeep 4xe Power Box, allowing the battery pack to power external devices via four 120-volt outlets with 30 amps of total output