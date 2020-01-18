Kia’s latest addition to the line up is a — you guessed it — another crossover with the new 2021 Seltos. With orders open now across Canada, the stylish little hauler hits dealerships sometime mid-March.

Recently making its world debut at the 2019 LA Auto Show in November, the Seltos with its long wheelbase and hood is a small, rugged crossover built for adventure with all-wheel drive setup across all trims except the LX FWD.

The range-topping SX finds a 1.6L turbo engine under the hood, good for 175-hp and 195 lb.-ft. of torque, paired to a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox; all other trims get a 2.0L naturally aspirated engine making 146-hp and 132 lb.-ft. of torque, mated to a CVT.

On the opposite end of the Kia SUV lineup sits the 3-row Telluride – check out our review and news here.

New Seltos with FWD priced at $22,995 out the gate with range-topping turbo SX priced at $32,595

Seltos LX FWD: $ 22,995

Seltos LX AWD: $ 24,995

Seltos EX: $ 27,595

Seltos EX Premium: $ 30,595

Seltos SX Turbo: $32,595

Expect the 2021 Seltos to start at $22,995 for the entry-level LX FWD trim — equipped with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, and heated front seats all standard.

Next step up is an all-wheel drive version of the Seltos for an extra $2,000 — and the trim we think makes more sense for Canadians. The LX AWD goes for $24,995 and adds 17-inch wheels while ditching front-wheel drive.

Likely the top-seller is the Seltos EX at $27,595 building on the LX AWD with a healthy list of standard features. The third offering in the lineup adds a sunroof, forward collision avoidance assist, lane follow assist, smart key and push button start, and ramps up the interior with leather seats.

EX Premium at $30,595 adds some nice-to-haves to the mix, including LED headlights, fog lights, a 10.25-inch multimedia setup with built-in navigation, UVO intelligence, and a wireless cell phone charger.

Top of the range, is the speedy Seltos SX Turbo with that 175-hp turbo-GDI engine and 7-speed auto dual clutch transmission. Faster engine aside, the SX will add a head’s up display and Bose sound system.

The small SUV and compact crossover space is getting tight these days, and the addition of the handsome, affordable, and capable (from what we see) Kia Seltos gives customers another worthy choice for a sub-$30K sport utility — while making the competition sweat.

Again, orders for the 2021 Seltos are open now with Canadian deliveries being mid-March 2020.

Learn more about the 2021 Seltos in Canada here.