Los Angeles, CA – Right now, entry-level sport utilities are the fastest growing, most in-demand vehicles on the market. But that’s not stopping Kia, currently on fire with the likes of the popular, 3-row Telluride — and now this, a rugged little hauler slotted between the Soul and Sportage. With a starting price south of $22,000, expect the 2021 Kia Seltos to hit North American dealerships early 2020. We’ll have official pricing on all trims to include LX, EX, S 2.0L, S 1.6T and SX closer to the release date, but expect the Seltos S FWD to also be priced around the $22K mark. Powered by either 2.0L or 1.6L turbo engine — both 4-cylinders — the stylish Seltos with its long wheelbase and hood is a small crossover built for adventure and available with an optional all-wheel drive setup (we suspect the Canadian market get AWD as standard). Riding on 17-inch or 18-inch wheels with red wheel centre caps, some standout exterior features include an aggressive lower front bumper design, front and rear skid plates, black wheel arch cladding for that off-road look, and dual exhaust outlets. Inside the Seltos, a wide instrument panel, roomy cabin space (“offering more interior volume than most rivals” according to Kia), and expandable cargo space by lowering the adjustable luggage board, round things out. Also check out our Best 2020 Small SUV Guide.

Learn more about the 2021 Seltos here: US Site | Canada Site

Photos: