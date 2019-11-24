Currently set to Index
2021 Kia Seltos Small SUV

First Look: 2021 Kia Seltos Small SUV Shows Telluride What’s Up

Expect under $22,000 starting price point when it arrives at dealers

By Amee Reehal

Los Angeles, CA – Right now, entry-level sport utilities are the fastest growing, most in-demand vehicles on the market. But that’s not stopping Kia, currently on fire with the likes of the popular, 3-row Telluride — and now this, a rugged little hauler slotted between the Soul and Sportage. With a starting price south of $22,000, expect the 2021 Kia Seltos to hit North American dealerships early 2020. We’ll have official pricing on all trims to include LX, EX, S 2.0L, S 1.6T and SX closer to the release date, but expect the Seltos S FWD to also be priced around the $22K mark. Powered by either 2.0L or 1.6L turbo engine — both 4-cylinders — the stylish Seltos with its long wheelbase and hood is a small crossover built for adventure and available with an optional all-wheel drive setup (we suspect the Canadian market get AWD as standard). Riding on 17-inch or 18-inch wheels with red wheel centre caps, some standout exterior features include an aggressive lower front bumper design, front and rear skid plates, black wheel arch cladding for that off-road look, and dual exhaust outlets. Inside the Seltos, a wide instrument panel, roomy cabin space (“offering more interior volume than most rivals” according to Kia), and expandable cargo space by lowering the adjustable luggage board, round things out. Also check out our Best 2020 Small SUV Guide.

Learn more about the 2021 Seltos here: US Site | Canada Site

KiaAuto NewsKia News

SUV and Crossover Reviews

Hyundai Palisade vs Kia Telluride: 3-Row SUV Differences

Graham Heeps -
Both the Hyundai Palisade & Kia Telluride are built on the same platform so which 3-row SUV is right for you? Full comparison of price, interiors, and more.
Read more
Kia

First Drive: 2020 Kia Forte GT Review

Amee Reehal -
Kia ramps up its stylish compact 4-door with a new sporty GT model putting down 201-hp from a new 1.6L turbo engine. Not quite a Stinger, but getting close.
Read more
Kia

First Drive: 2020 Kia Forte5 Hatchback Review | Forget the Crossovers

Amee Reehal -
Hatchbacks offer that low-slung, sporty look & handling you don't get with CUVs. The new 2020 Kia Forte5 entry-level EX is stylish, roomy & affordable.
Read more
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
2015 Kia K900 Review: First Foray Into the Luxury Segment

First Drive: 2020 Kia Soul Review

2018 Kia Stinger GT Canada Price Released