Forget the EV9: Why the Kia EV5 Might Be the Perfect Electric SUV

Kia thinks the EV5 could be its best-selling 2026 model EV going forward because it offers the best of both worlds: it’s more affordable and retains some of the same technology as larger mid-size models.

The 2025 model is still available until its successor comes to market sometime in 2026. Either way, the EV5 may fall between the Niro EV and EV6 in Kia’s lineup on paper. In practice, some might see it as a smaller variant of the EV9. Subjective as that may be, the point is Kia is giving the EV5 a chance to shine on its own merits. The straighter, clean lines give the vehicle something of a retro SUV look, but it also fits right in with Kia’s broader design philosophy in accordance with its “Plan S” strategy.

Kia EV5 (Ted Kritsonis)

The five-seat capacity offers a surprisingly spacious interior. It only gets better if you need extra storage by folding the back seats to take the existing 513 L storage space and expand it to 1,174 L. With additional cargo space underneath, plus a 67 L basin in the front, the EV5 presents as a fairly adaptable ride for families, road trips, and active lifestyles. Kia will even sell an inflatable mattress to slot in the back for those considering camping out somewhere. It’s just hard to tell how taller folks might feel trying to stretch out in there. Here’s a look at all the Kia SUVs if you’re currently shopping.

“Kia readily admits it took “many styling cues” from its “flagship EV9” to put the EV5 together.”

Depending on the trim, you’re looking at a mix of fabric and faux leather or faux leather everywhere. The EV9 offers better luxury and styling to separate itself as a luxury option, along with another row of seats in the back to raise the total to seven. If you have a lot of kids, you can be sure they’ll fit inside. Two sunroofs, ambient lighting, additional ports, and separate settings or features for rear passengers possibly make the EV9 feel more experiential for passengers lounging in the rear.

Related – Related Rivals: Should You Buy a Kia Sorento or a Hyundai Santa Fe?

Kia EV9 GT (Ted Kritsonis)

To ward off some of the stress that could come with the daily rigors of parenting or work, the driver’s seat can give you a massage as you go. If you want the front passenger to do the same, you’d need the GT-Line trim instead. At least you get heated seats up front — expanding to the back seats in the GT-Line as well.

- Advertisement -

The EV5 and EV9 share Kia’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which much like some other automakers, aims to produce a flatter floor and wheelbase to increase cabin room without a bigger chassis.

Kia EV9 (Ted Kritsonis)

On the tech side, particularly with the dashboard, the EV5 basically offers the same layout as the EV9. The 12.3-inch infotainment screen and digital cluster are exactly the same spec, including a 5-inch climate monitor display sitting between them. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto both run wirelessly. Physical and touch-sensitive buttons, knobs, and steering wheel controls all essentially mirror each other as well.

“It’s also possible to use the battery with the vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality to power small appliances or even charge another EV in another nod to outdoor activities.”

The Standard trim is equipped with a 60.3kWh battery and a range of 249 miles (400km) per charge based on Kia’s numbers. With the 2025 model, the Long Range, Earth, and GT-Line all use the same 81.4 kWh battery, though range varies between them from 345 miles (555km), 310 miles (500km), and 292 miles (470km), respectively. It’s not yet clear what those numbers will be in North America for the new EV5 until Kia reveals them.

Related – Here’s How the Kia EV9 AWD Handles Family Road Trips

Kia EV5 (Ted Kritsonis)

Specification Kia EV5 Kia EV9 Seating Capacity 5 6 or 7 Battery Capacity 64 kWh or 88 kWh 76.1 kWh or 99.8 kWh Estimated Range Up to 600 km (373 miles) Up to 541 km (336 miles) Power Output 160 kW (215 hp) Up to 283 kW (379 hp) Torque 310 Nm (229 lb-ft) Up to 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) Drivetrain FWD or AWD RWD or AWD Dimensions (L x W x H) Approx. 4,610 mm x 1,875 mm x 1,715 mm 5,010 mm x 1,980 mm x 1,755 mm Wheelbase 2,750 mm 3,100 mm Charging Architecture 400V 800V Price Range Below $60,000 Starting around $65,000

To recharge, all can handle 350kW wherever you can find them, taking battery life from 10-80% in under 40 minutes. The EV9 holds an edge here because it can do the same in just 24 minutes plugged into the same 350kW charger.

Kia is committing to make its upcoming EVs compatible with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging port. Otherwise known as the “Tesla port”, it vastly increases the number of available DC fast charging stations across the continent. Kia quantifies that at 61% more chargers in Canada and 16,500 Tesla Superchargers overall. For existing EV9 owners who purchased their vehicles after September 24, 2024, Kia will provide free NACS adapters, whereas all those falling before that date will have to pay to get one.

- Advertisement -

Kia EV9 GT (Ted Kritsonis)

It’s also possible to use the battery with the vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality to power small appliances or even charge another EV in another nod to outdoor activities.

A lower center of gravity is usually better for aerodynamics but neither of Kia’s vehicles here are going to set speed records. Probably not the point anyway if couples and families are the most likely buyers. I haven’t driven either yet so can’t speak to any nuances or specifics, but based on the numbers themselves, performance should hit modest thresholds. We don’t know what those are yet but front-wheel drive trims should hit 200+ hp and torque, while all-wheel drive should go north of 300 on both if Kia stays close to previous numbers.

Ted Kritsonis

Ted Kritsonis

Ted Kritsonis

Ted Kritsonis

Ted Kritsonis

Ted Kritsonis

Ted Kritsonis

Ted Kritsonis

Kia readily admits it took “many styling cues” from its “flagship EV9” to put the EV5 together. It comes with standard 18-inch wheels but you can go for larger 19- or 20-inch ones to give it some additional height. The front and taillights don’t match the EV9 but it’s fairly obvious at first glance the two are related.

They won’t be related when it comes to price. Kia confirms the EV5 is “intended to accelerate the adoption of EVs by overcoming the affordability barrier that exists within the automotive landscape.” We don’t know what it will cost until dealers start taking pre-orders but since the 2025 EV9 starts at $54,900 USD ($63,176 CAD), it’s very likely the EV5 will come in well below that.