The boxy Soul lives on. Once considered a novelty—by me, at least!—the Kia Soul has grown into a must-consider compact SUV.

Here’s our 2020 Soul first drive review.

The first thing to note is its flexible cargo capacity. More of your life can fit inside the Soul than you might imagine at first glance. Its box shape and flat hatch door provide a little extra room to squeeze in an extra suitcase or two.

Kia’s layout and infotainment system, throughout their entire lineup, is intuitive and straightforward. The available 10.25-inch screen, Harman/Kardon sound system and advanced safety features, such as Rear-Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, are nice additions to a vehicle in this class.



Under the hood, the Soul is equipped with a 2.0L engine that gives you a respectable 147 horsepower.