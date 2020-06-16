Currently set to Index
Nissan

Nissan’s redesigned Rogue gets beefed up look & creature comforts

New look, updated technology, and more interior comfort for 2021

Chris Chase
2021 nissan rogue redesign
Since 2008, the Nissan Rogue has served as the brand’s compact crossover model and remains a core part of the company’s SUV lineup. The 2021 Nissan Rogue is the model’s third generation, redesigned in a bid to steal shoppers away from some of the segments best-known models, like the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 and Ford Escape.

Like the outgoing model, new Rogue uses a 2.5L four-cylinder engine. Horsepower increases by 11 to 181, and the Rogue gains 6 lb-ft of torque for a matching total of 181. Nissan makes no mention of the new Rogue’s transmission, but we presume it will once again be a continuously variable automatic (CVT). Front- and all-wheel drive will be available.

2021 Rogue Redesign: what you need to know

Predictably, Nissan opted against getting too adventurous with the appearance of this strong-selling model – the Rogue is Nissan Canada’s best-seller at the moment – aimed at a relatively conservative audience. 

New front-end styling

Styling-wise, the 2021 Rogue breaks away from Nissan’s other small crossover models with a new front-end look with separate headlight and daytime running light elements. That’s a trick that appears to borrow from the current Hyundai Santa Fe, which itself could have been inspired by the Nissan Juke. 

Also read: Best used small SUV and crossovers you can buy right now

The new Rogue’s rear is more angular than before, and the overall look presents the vehicle as more rugged with its addition of black cladding around the wheel arches, the rocker panels and rear bumper.

Nissan says the 2021 Rogue is 1.5 inches (38 mm) shorter and stands 0.2 inches (5 mm) lower than the outgoing model.

New Rogue Interior: What’s new and exciting?

2021 nissan rogue interior

Among the 2021 Nissan Rogue’s new comfort and convenience features is an enhanced available passive keyless entry system that now works on all four exterior door handles. A new three-zone climate control system and zero-gravity second-row seats add all-weather comfort for rear-seat passengers. Heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and heated side mirrors are standard across the line.

Wireless smartphone charging is on offer for the first time, and the 2021 Rogue’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems also connect wirelessly with devices.

Other new available features include a head-up driver display and an all-digital gauge cluster, both of which are Rogue firsts. Also new is an optional 9.0-inch infotainment display.

2021 nissan rogue interior

Every 2021 Rogue is standard with the Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of driver assists, which includes forward and rear collision detection with automatic braking, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, and automatic high beams. Also included are a driver alertness monitor and a rear door alert. Blind spot intervention and traffic sign recognition will be offered in certain trim levels.

The optional ProPilot highway driving assist system gets better radar sensors and cameras for smoother performance; Platinum trim’s Navi-link feature also allows ProPilot to proactively adjust the car’s speed in response to speed limit changes and curves in the road.

Interior storage is improved thanks to an electronic shifter that frees up space below it in a floating centre console. The console storage bin behind that now has two side-hinged doors that Nissan says make it easier to pass objects to those sitting in the rear seats.

Availability

The 2021 Nissan Rogue will be offered in S, SV and Platinum trims when it goes on sale this fall.

Chris Chase
Chris has been writing professionally about cars since 2004, in print and online. He lives in Ottawa with his wife and two feline tyrants. In rare quiet moments, he can be found travelling or playing one of his way-too-many guitars. Chris is also a journalist member of the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC).
