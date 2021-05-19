There’s a growing fanbase of Opel owners transforming their old classics like the iconic GSe into modern versions fitted with the latest tech and modern design touches — RestoMods, as they’re being called. Now, the German brand has built their own with this old-school inspired, emissions-free 2021 Manta GSe ElektroMOD, joining Opels existing model lineup of EVs.

As the company’s CEO puts it, “The Manta GSe impressively demonstrates the enthusiasm with which we build cars at Opel. It combines our great Opel tradition with today’s commitment to emissions-free mobility for a very desirable, sustainable future.”

Around 125 miles of range on a single charge, a manual gearbox, and a modernized RWD drivetrain

Replacing the old GSe’s four-cylinder engine is an all-electric motor good for 147-hp. That’s not mind-blowing but does make the new electric GSe the most powerful Manta A ever built by Opel ex-works, surpassing the 105-hp Manta GT/E from the mid-1970s.

With a capacity of 31 kWh, the lithium-ion battery serves up around 125 miles or 200 kms of range on a single, full charge which takes under four hours to fully juice up for the drive ahead. Regular charging takes place via a 9.0 kW on-board charger for single-phase and three-phase AC charging.

Perhaps the coolest part? This arguably underrated EV offers a rear-wheel drive drivetrain inline with the classic sports cars; paired the choice of manually shifting the original four-speed gearbox or engaging fourth gear and then driving automatically.

Retro style inside and out

On the styling front, this retro restoration looks pretty stunning in neon yellow paintwork contrasting with all the black details, including the front hood, while all the chrome bits like the front bumper are completely gone. LED lights round out the look, including the integrated daytime running lamps, main headlamps up front, three-dimensional taillights in the back.

Riding on Ronal 17-inch light alloy wheels wrapped in 195/40 R17 tires up front and larger 205/40 R17 at the rear, expect the “Manta” in the new, modern Opel script adorned at the rear trunk.

Inside, the overall look is clean and minimal, like the vintage models. With, of course, all the latest in tech including two integrated, driver-oriented, 12- and 10-inch widescreens, plus a Bluetooth-activated Marshall audio system. Gone are the nostalgic round instruments, replaced by a wide Opel Pure Panel found in the new Opel Mokka subcompact crossover SUV.

2021 Manta GSe ElektroMOD. Photo: Opel

Behind the wheel, the driver finds an updated Petri three-spoke steering wheel along with a pair of sports seats originally designed for the Opel ADAM S — the German’s mini city hot hatch.

And to retain that 1970s vibe, the ceiling of the passenger compartment is lined with fine Alcantara, the clock finds the yellow marker in the 12 o’clock position, while surfaces in the cockpit and door panels are now matt grey.

The only thing we don’t like about the 2021 Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD? It’s the one EV we won’t be getting here in North America. But we can always find an old Manta and built our own.

