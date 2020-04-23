Currently set to Index
Polestar just shaved $3,000 off of its first all-electric vehicle’s price tag

2021 Polestar 2 deliveries begin summer 2020

News Editor
2021 Polestar 2 price

Polestar announced revised pricing for it’s all-electric 5-door fastback, shaving off $3,000 from the final price now at $59,000 in the US. Federal tax credits equal $7,500 and some States get an additional $2,000, for a near $10,000 in savings just for going green. 

According the the Swede, “The MSRP is lower than we originally targeted, and will be extended to all of our current reservation holders. With an online purchase option, lower pricing, considerable tax incentives, and production already underway, the Polestar 2 is well positioned for a successful entry into the U.S. market.”

Starting at $59,900, the 2021 Polestar 2 hits the roads in summer 2020. Photo: Polestar

All this for a fairly stylish EV delivering over 400-hp and 487 lb.-ft. of torque, paired to all-wheel drive and a 78 kWh battery pack, all promising considerable EV range. Another similar option is Ford’s new Mustang Mach-E, with similar tax incentives. 

The company also released pricing on some of the upgrade packages, including the Performance Pack ($5,000), Nappa Leather Interior ($4,000), 20-Inch Alloy Wheels ($1,200), and Metallic Paint Colours ($1,200).

When will the 2021 Polestar 2 be available?

Deliveries of the new 408-hp performance fastback, which began production late March, will begin sometime this summer 2020 for all reservation holders. Official lease and retail finance options will be released “in the near future,” according the Polestar.

While the current COVID-19 pandemic is forcing car shoppers to go online (and car companies to pivot in response), Polestar had already setup a digital retail model where the new 2021 Polestar 2 is available at polestar.com. Though, the company does have plans to open brick and mortar shops, dubbed Polestar Spaces, with the first location slated for New York late summer 2020 followed by regions of the West Coast.

