Polestar & CAKE Team Up Again on this Special Edition Makka Electric Moped

Following up on the first CAKE Makka Polestar edition released in 2021, the two Swedish-based mobility companies have teamed up again — this time, with the CAKE Makka Polestar edition. But unlike the original with its Polestar Snow matte look, this newer version flosses a brighter blue paint we first saw on the sleek Polestar electric roadster concept.

Unlike the glossy concept, however, this little electric cruiser is a lot more basic in design — it’s a moped, after all, and it’s what CAKE does best, producing cleanly designed, streamlined premium lightweight, electric motorcycles and mopeds like the rugged Kalk, utility-focused Ösa, and the Makka built for urban runarounds.

Special Edition Makka Electric Moped Special Edition Makka Electric Moped

As an urban commuter, this special edition Makka sports a detachable rear carrier, making it a versatile cargo carrier on busy city streets. With a skinny headlight upfront and dampers built by Öhlins (another Swede specializing in suspension systems), expect this funky bike to hit a top speed of 28 mph or 45 km/h, coupled with a pair of ride modes providing either more performance or better, extended electric range.

Available directly from Polestar’s website (Polestar Additionals webshop, to be exact) as of December 14, 2022, but shipped directly from the bike builder, the CAKE Makka Polestar edition goes for a reasonable $5,300 US or $7,600 CAD.

Learn more at the Polestar Additionals webshop here.