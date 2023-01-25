2024 Polestar 2 Fastback EV Levels up Range, Power & Styling

Back in 2022, the Swede’s 5-door electric performance fastback gained worthy updates including increased range, more custom-tailored options, and even a small price drop. But for 2024, expect the Polestar 2 to ramp things up even further, introducing a long list of new features and updates customers expect from a premium EV like this. For instance, adding more standard features like Pilot and Plus packs available on certain Polestar 2 models, coupled with a wireless phone charger that should’ve been a freebie anyways.

On the performance front, both power and range, the Polestar 2’s changes are significant. This includes all-new electric motors, a more powerful battery, sustainability improvements by reducing carbon impact by 1.1 tons, and rear-wheel drive for the single-motor variant — a Polestar first and a drivetrain somewhat uncommon with electric vehicles. This motor churns out 30 extra horses from 170-hp to 200-hp, and more torque at 361 lb-ft up from 243 lb-ft.

“Changing from front- to rear-wheel drive in the single-motor variants, and re-calibrating the torque ratio in the dual-motor variant for an increased rear-wheel drive feel, elevates the Polestar 2 driving experience to a whole new level.” Joakim Rydholm, Head of Chassis Development at Polestar

The entire setup manages to shave-off an impressive 1.2-seconds from the 0-100 km/h time, now clocked at 6.2-seconds (the optional Performance Pack brings the 0-100 km/h sprint to 4.3-seconds). All while improving range: 300 miles of range with the Long range Single motor version; Long range Dual motor variant provides 270 miles of range.

First introduced on the Polestar 3 SUV, the updated Polestar 2 also now gets a new high-tech front end, for what the company’s CEO Thomas Ingenlath states “is the best Polestar 2 yet, and with the updated front design with the new SmartZone, the best looking one, too.” We’d have to agree with that.

The 2024 Polestar 2 arrives in the summer 2023, with orders open now at polestar.com. 2024 pricing not yet announced, but know the outgoing model started at US $45,900 (CAD $49,900 in Canada) for the Long range Single motor, and US $49,900 (CAD $56,900) for the Long range Dual motor variant.