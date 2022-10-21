EV News & Reviews

2024 Polestar 3 EV SUV Range & Specs: Third One’s the Charm

Scandinavian minimalism backed by impressive power, the Polestar 3 is the company’s first SUV, following the launch of the Polestar 1 & 2. Here's a closer look at its range and power specs.

by Mark Hacking
Posted / Updated:
polestar 3 range specs

Copenhagen, Denmark — In just over five years in business, Polestar has now released three different vehicles. The Polestar 1 was a limited-edition, high-performance, plug-in hybrid GT that offered more excitement than the average Bentley. The Polestar 2, the current mainstay of the brand, is a solid all-electric coupe-like sedan. Now, the Polestar 3, a luxury 5-seat EV SUV, joins the party after its recent global unveiling in Copenhagen.

Jump down to the full specs here.

Performance Pack: expect a lot more power, a little less range

At launch, the Polestar 3 comes equipped with a dual-motor configuration that generates 489 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque. With the optional Performance Pack added, output increases to 517 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque, enough to generate a 0-100 km/h time of about 4.7 seconds. (By comparison, the current dual-motor Polestar 2 with the Performance Pack delivers 476 hp, 502 lb-ft and roughly the same sprint time.) 

2023 Polestar 3
2024 Polestar 3
2023 Polestar 3
2024 Polestar 3

The launch edition also features a 111-kWh battery pack and an EPA-estimated range of 482 km (300 miles). With the Performance Pack fitted, the range will take a bit of hit; expect a reduction of about 48 km (30 miles). When connected to a DC fast-charger, the Polestar 3 battery pack can go from 10-80% in just 30 minutes. The vehicle also supports bi-directional charging, so it can send battery charge back to the grid.

A high-performance electric SUV with rear-biased handling for a sportier feel

The Polestar 3 comes equipped with other features that reinforce its high-performance nature. An active air suspension system is standard. The torque split in everyday driving conditions is rear-biased for a sportier feel. The torque-vectoring dual-clutch system at the rear axle aids in cornering. The standard wheels are 21-inch numbers; the Performance Packs adds 22-inch wheels shod with Pirelli P Zero tires.

2023 Polestar 3
2024 Polestar 3
2023 Polestar 3
2024 Polestar 3

If the release of the Polestar 3 follows the model established by the Polestar 2, there should be a single-motor version down the road and possibly a dual-motor version with an even longer range. 

Release date & price

The Polestar 3 is available to order right now with customer deliveries expected in the final quarter of 2023. Starting price for the launch edition is well up there—$85,400 in the US and $97,400 in Canada —but the normally optional Plus and Pilot packs are included in that price.  

The Plus Pack brings a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins 3D surround sound audio system, soft-closing doors and a heated steering wheel. The Pilot Pack includes a head-up display, Park Assist Pilot and Pilot Assist driver-assistance system.

2023 Polestar 3 interior
2024 Polestar 3
2023 Polestar 3 interior seats
2024 Polestar 3

Up next for the brand will be the Polestar 4 (an SUV/coupe), Polestar 5 (a grand touring sedan), Polestar 6 (potentially, a 2+2 performance car) and, eventually, a completely carbon-neutral model they plan to debut in 2030. 

Here’s a look at more 2024 SUVs worth checking out.

2024 Polestar 3 Long Range Dual Motor Specs:

MSRPUS: $85,300; Canada: $97,400 (destination charge not included)
Plus PackIncluded
Pilot PackIncluded
Pilot Pack with LiDAROptional, expected to be available to order from Q2 2023
Performance Pack$7,000
Power489 hp (617 hp with Performance Pack)
Torque620 lb-ft (671 lb-ft with Performance Pack)
0-60 mph (target)4.9 seconds (4.6 with Performance Pack)
Top speed210km/h
Battery capacity (nominal)111 kWh
Battery type400V lithium-ion
Battery construction204 prismatic cells, 17 modules, aluminium battery case
Range (preliminary, target) [1]Up to 610 km (WLTP), 480 km (EPA)
Electric motor typePermanent magnet, synchronous design
Electric motor configurationDual, front and rear
Torque vectoringDual clutch (rear motor only)
TransmissionSingle speed
Drag coefficient0.29 Cd
Drag force0.78 CdA
Charging capacity (DC)Up to 250 kW
Charging capacity (AC)Up to 11 kW
Wheelbase2,985 mm
Length4,900 mm
Height1,627 mm
Width incl. mirrors2,120 mm
Ground clearance211 mm
Curb weight2,584 kg (lightest spec) – 2,670 kg (heaviest spec)
Weight distribution50:50
Towing capacity (braked)3,500 lbs, 350 lbs tongue weight
Chassis typeSteel unibody
Body typeSteel
Wheels and tyresStaggered, 21-22 inches
BrakesBrembo 4-piston, 400 mm drilled and ventilated discs (front)Single-piston, 390 mm ventilated discs (rear)
Turning circle (curb to curb)11.8 meters / 38 feet 9 inches
SuspensionDouble wishbone (front)Integral link (rear)
DampingAdaptive, self-levelling dual-chamber air suspension with ZF active dampers
Front storage compartment32 liters / 1.13 cubic feet
Rear luggage capacity (seats up)484 liters (incl. 90 under floor) / 17.09 cubic feet
Rear cargo capacity (seats folded)1,411 liters (incl. 90 under floor) / 49.82 cubic feet
Roof carrying capacity100 kg / 220lbs
EV News & ReviewsFeatured
Related Posts

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

© 2023 Traction Media