2024 Polestar 3 EV SUV Range & Specs: Third One’s the Charm

Copenhagen, Denmark — In just over five years in business, Polestar has now released three different vehicles. The Polestar 1 was a limited-edition, high-performance, plug-in hybrid GT that offered more excitement than the average Bentley. The Polestar 2, the current mainstay of the brand, is a solid all-electric coupe-like sedan. Now, the Polestar 3, a luxury 5-seat EV SUV, joins the party after its recent global unveiling in Copenhagen.

Performance Pack: expect a lot more power, a little less range

At launch, the Polestar 3 comes equipped with a dual-motor configuration that generates 489 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque. With the optional Performance Pack added, output increases to 517 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque, enough to generate a 0-100 km/h time of about 4.7 seconds. (By comparison, the current dual-motor Polestar 2 with the Performance Pack delivers 476 hp, 502 lb-ft and roughly the same sprint time.)

The launch edition also features a 111-kWh battery pack and an EPA-estimated range of 482 km (300 miles). With the Performance Pack fitted, the range will take a bit of hit; expect a reduction of about 48 km (30 miles). When connected to a DC fast-charger, the Polestar 3 battery pack can go from 10-80% in just 30 minutes. The vehicle also supports bi-directional charging, so it can send battery charge back to the grid.

A high-performance electric SUV with rear-biased handling for a sportier feel

The Polestar 3 comes equipped with other features that reinforce its high-performance nature. An active air suspension system is standard. The torque split in everyday driving conditions is rear-biased for a sportier feel. The torque-vectoring dual-clutch system at the rear axle aids in cornering. The standard wheels are 21-inch numbers; the Performance Packs adds 22-inch wheels shod with Pirelli P Zero tires.

If the release of the Polestar 3 follows the model established by the Polestar 2, there should be a single-motor version down the road and possibly a dual-motor version with an even longer range.

The Polestar 3 is available to order right now with customer deliveries expected in the final quarter of 2023. Starting price for the launch edition is well up there—$85,400 in the US and $97,400 in Canada —but the normally optional Plus and Pilot packs are included in that price.

The Plus Pack brings a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins 3D surround sound audio system, soft-closing doors and a heated steering wheel. The Pilot Pack includes a head-up display, Park Assist Pilot and Pilot Assist driver-assistance system.

Up next for the brand will be the Polestar 4 (an SUV/coupe), Polestar 5 (a grand touring sedan), Polestar 6 (potentially, a 2+2 performance car) and, eventually, a completely carbon-neutral model they plan to debut in 2030.

2024 Polestar 3 Long Range Dual Motor Specs: