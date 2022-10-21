2024 Polestar 3 EV SUV Range & Specs: Third One’s the Charm

Copenhagen, Denmark — In just over five years in business, Polestar has now released three different vehicles. The Polestar 1 was a limited-edition, high-performance, plug-in hybrid GT that offered more excitement than the average Bentley. The Polestar 2, the current mainstay of the brand, is a solid all-electric coupe-like sedan. Now, the Polestar 3, a luxury 5-seat EV SUV, joins the party after its recent global unveiling in Copenhagen.
Performance Pack: expect a lot more power, a little less range
At launch, the Polestar 3 comes equipped with a dual-motor configuration that generates 489 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque. With the optional Performance Pack added, output increases to 517 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque, enough to generate a 0-100 km/h time of about 4.7 seconds. (By comparison, the current dual-motor Polestar 2 with the Performance Pack delivers 476 hp, 502 lb-ft and roughly the same sprint time.)
The launch edition also features a 111-kWh battery pack and an EPA-estimated range of 482 km (300 miles). With the Performance Pack fitted, the range will take a bit of hit; expect a reduction of about 48 km (30 miles). When connected to a DC fast-charger, the Polestar 3 battery pack can go from 10-80% in just 30 minutes. The vehicle also supports bi-directional charging, so it can send battery charge back to the grid.
A high-performance electric SUV with rear-biased handling for a sportier feel
The Polestar 3 comes equipped with other features that reinforce its high-performance nature. An active air suspension system is standard. The torque split in everyday driving conditions is rear-biased for a sportier feel. The torque-vectoring dual-clutch system at the rear axle aids in cornering. The standard wheels are 21-inch numbers; the Performance Packs adds 22-inch wheels shod with Pirelli P Zero tires.
If the release of the Polestar 3 follows the model established by the Polestar 2, there should be a single-motor version down the road and possibly a dual-motor version with an even longer range.
Release date & price
The Polestar 3 is available to order right now with customer deliveries expected in the final quarter of 2023. Starting price for the launch edition is well up there—$85,400 in the US and $97,400 in Canada —but the normally optional Plus and Pilot packs are included in that price.
The Plus Pack brings a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins 3D surround sound audio system, soft-closing doors and a heated steering wheel. The Pilot Pack includes a head-up display, Park Assist Pilot and Pilot Assist driver-assistance system.
Up next for the brand will be the Polestar 4 (an SUV/coupe), Polestar 5 (a grand touring sedan), Polestar 6 (potentially, a 2+2 performance car) and, eventually, a completely carbon-neutral model they plan to debut in 2030.
2024 Polestar 3 Long Range Dual Motor Specs:
|MSRP
|US: $85,300; Canada: $97,400 (destination charge not included)
|Plus Pack
|Included
|Pilot Pack
|Included
|Pilot Pack with LiDAR
|Optional, expected to be available to order from Q2 2023
|Performance Pack
|$7,000
|Power
|489 hp (617 hp with Performance Pack)
|Torque
|620 lb-ft (671 lb-ft with Performance Pack)
|0-60 mph (target)
|4.9 seconds (4.6 with Performance Pack)
|Top speed
|210km/h
|Battery capacity (nominal)
|111 kWh
|Battery type
|400V lithium-ion
|Battery construction
|204 prismatic cells, 17 modules, aluminium battery case
|Range (preliminary, target) [1]
|Up to 610 km (WLTP), 480 km (EPA)
|Electric motor type
|Permanent magnet, synchronous design
|Electric motor configuration
|Dual, front and rear
|Torque vectoring
|Dual clutch (rear motor only)
|Transmission
|Single speed
|Drag coefficient
|0.29 Cd
|Drag force
|0.78 CdA
|Charging capacity (DC)
|Up to 250 kW
|Charging capacity (AC)
|Up to 11 kW
|Wheelbase
|2,985 mm
|Length
|4,900 mm
|Height
|1,627 mm
|Width incl. mirrors
|2,120 mm
|Ground clearance
|211 mm
|Curb weight
|2,584 kg (lightest spec) – 2,670 kg (heaviest spec)
|Weight distribution
|50:50
|Towing capacity (braked)
|3,500 lbs, 350 lbs tongue weight
|Chassis type
|Steel unibody
|Body type
|Steel
|Wheels and tyres
|Staggered, 21-22 inches
|Brakes
|Brembo 4-piston, 400 mm drilled and ventilated discs (front)Single-piston, 390 mm ventilated discs (rear)
|Turning circle (curb to curb)
|11.8 meters / 38 feet 9 inches
|Suspension
|Double wishbone (front)Integral link (rear)
|Damping
|Adaptive, self-levelling dual-chamber air suspension with ZF active dampers
|Front storage compartment
|32 liters / 1.13 cubic feet
|Rear luggage capacity (seats up)
|484 liters (incl. 90 under floor) / 17.09 cubic feet
|Rear cargo capacity (seats folded)
|1,411 liters (incl. 90 under floor) / 49.82 cubic feet
|Roof carrying capacity
|100 kg / 220lbs