Porsche Porsche 911

Porsche drops two new 911 Targa models in time for the summer

Closer look with full gallery of the all-wheel drive 379-hp 911 Targa 4 & 443-hp 911 Targa 4S

Travis Persaud

The third variant of the 911 generation, following the Coupé and Cabriolet, Porsche will release the all-wheel drive 911 Targa 4 and 911 Targa 4S models on the Porsche web TV channel 9:11 Magazine. 

The Targa is characterized by its automatic roof system, which opens and closes in and lightening fast 19 seconds, and its wide roll hoop. 

If a convertible is more your thing, read our 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet review here.

Targa 4 Performance

The 911 Targa 4 is powered by a six-cylinder, three-litre boxer engine with twin turbochargers that pushes 379 horsepower. Couple that impressive engine with the Sport Chrono package to accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds. 

The Targa 4 is outfitted with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, and intelligent all-wheel drive Porsche Traction Management (PTM). Combined fuel consumption is 9.8 l/100 km. 

  • 2021 porsche 911 Targa 4S 1
  • 2021 porsche 911 Targa 4S 2
  • 2021 porsche 911 Targa 4S 3
  • 2021 porsche 911 Targa 4S 4
  • 2021 porsche 911 Targa 4S 5
  • 2021 porsche 911 Targa 4S 6
  • 2021 porsche 911 Targa 4S 7
  • 2021 porsche 911 Targa 4S 8
  • 2021 porsche 911 Targa 4S 9
  • 2021 porsche 911 Targa 4S 10
  • 2021 porsche 911 Targa 4S 11
  • 2021 porsche 911 Targa 4S 12
  • 2021 porsche 911 Targa 4S 13
  • 2021 porsche 911 Targa 4S 14
Targa 4S Performance

The 911 Targa 4S also has a six-cylinder, three-litre boxer engine with twin turbochargers capable of 443 horsepower. This will get you from zero to 100 km/m in 3.6 seconds.

The Targa 4S also uses Porsche’s eight-speed PDK transmission, and it comes with intelligent all-wheel drive Porsche Traction Management (PTM). Its combined fuel consumption comes in at 9.9 l/100 km.

Targa Technology

Both the Targa 4 and Targa 4S models come with InnoDrive, which includes adaptive cruise control. The Smartlift function allows ground clearance to be programmed so that it can be raised for everyday use. Porsche improves the front-axle drive with PTM, creating greater traction in all road conditions. 

Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is standard on both 911 Targa models. This system automatically adjusts damping characteristics for optimum comfort and handling for each driving situation. Porsche Wet mode is also standard.

Watch the world premiere of the 911 Targa on Porsche’s web TV channel where Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President Model Lines 911 and 718, explains the Targa’s new features.

Travis Persaudhttp://travispersaud.com/
Travis Persaud has contributed to a number of magazines across North America, including enRoute and Exclaim! He loves variety and it shows in the wide range of topics he’s covered: automotive to music, technology to travel, beer to real estate. He’s currently the editor of WHERE Ottawa (city travel guide), beer columnist for Ottawa Magazine, a frequent contributor to CAA Magazine and the former associate editor of Zoomer Magazine. Travis is also a member of the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada.
