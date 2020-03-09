Redesigned 641-HP 911 Turbo S Hits New Performance Levels for 2021

2021 porsche 911 turbo s release date
Porsche Porsche 911

Raising the 911 bar, again

by News Editor

Frankly, the Porsche 911 has never had anything to prove. But if there were any doubts, expect the new, redesigned 2021 911 Turbo S to take the iconic coupe to new levels, ready for order April 2020 with dealership deliveries later in the year. Powered by a new twin-turbo 3.8L boxer engine, the new 992 Turbo S will put down 641-hp paired to maximum torque now reaching 590 lb-ft — compare this to 590-hp and 516 lb-ft or torque versus the outgoing 2020. According to the 911’s chief engineer, Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, in this Car & Driver interview, “If you take a 580-hp car and add another 20 or 30 extra [hp], you won’t really feel it…Maybe you can measure it, but the reason for a new Turbo is that you feel something, that you feel a difference…we wanted to really make a step.” Makes sense to us! Sprinting to 60 mph 0.2-seconds quicker in a mere 2.6-seconds (100 km/h in 2.7-seconds while zero to 200 km/h clocks in at 8.9-seconds), this flat-six beast will hit a top speed of 186 mp/h or 330 km/h. The 2021 911 Turbo S will start at $204,750 for the coupe and $217,550 for the cab. In Canada, pricing starts at $231,700 for the coupe and $246,300 for the cabriolet.

