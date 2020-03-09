Frankly, the Porsche 911 has never had anything to prove. But if there were any doubts, expect the new, redesigned 2021 911 Turbo S to take the iconic coupe to new levels, ready for order April 2020 with dealership deliveries later in the year. Powered by a new twin-turbo 3.8L boxer engine, the new 992 Turbo S will put down 641-hp paired to maximum torque now reaching 590 lb-ft — compare this to 590-hp and 516 lb-ft or torque versus the outgoing 2020. According to the 911’s chief engineer, Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, in this Car & Driver interview, “If you take a 580-hp car and add another 20 or 30 extra [hp], you won’t really feel it…Maybe you can measure it, but the reason for a new Turbo is that you feel something, that you feel a difference…we wanted to really make a step.” Makes sense to us! Sprinting to 60 mph 0.2-seconds quicker in a mere 2.6-seconds (100 km/h in 2.7-seconds while zero to 200 km/h clocks in at 8.9-seconds), this flat-six beast will hit a top speed of 186 mp/h or 330 km/h. The 2021 911 Turbo S will start at $204,750 for the coupe and $217,550 for the cab. In Canada, pricing starts at $231,700 for the coupe and $246,300 for the cabriolet.