Porsche Porsche Cayenne

Porsche dials up the electric range on 2021 Cayenne plug-in hybrid models

Hybrid SUVs gain a 27-percent increase in capacity.

News Editor
2021 porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupé
  • Release date: Orders open now, dealer deliveries Spring 2021
  • US Price: 2021 Cayenne E-Hybrid starts at $81,100
  • Canadian Price: 2021 Cayenne E-Hybrid starts at C$93,800; tops out at C$191,200 for the 2021 Cayenne Coupe Turbo S E-Hybrid

Courtesy of more efficient driving modes and the use of optimized cells, the Cayenne plug-in hybrid models — including both the E-Hybrid and sportier Turbo S E-Hybrid versions — gain increased electric range for the 2021 model year. Good news for SUV PHEV fans who value hybrid efficiencies without giving up that burly V6 or V8. Porsche managed to squeeze more capacity out of the high-voltage battery, from 14.1 kWh to 17.9 kWh for 2021. Overall, a 27-percent increase in capacity. On the petrol side of things, both Cayenne hybrid models find the same eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission, paired to a 3L V6 turbo in the Cayenne E-Hybrid and 4L V8 twin turbo engine in the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. When more power is needed or things get serious with Sport or Sport Plus driving modes initiated, these green machines will produce a total of 455-hp and a whopping 670-hp, respectively — of which 134-hp comes courtesy of the purely electric powertrain. With so many all-electric SUVs hitting the scene these days, it’s good to see one of our favourites from Porsche keeping it real with internal combustion flavours — with some green in the mix, of course.

