Nissan’s Missed Chance to Build Something Bold

For a model competing in a shrinking compact-sedan market, this was Nissan’s chance to make a bold move. Instead, it plays things frustratingly safe, especially for a familiar nameplate that’s been on the market since the early 1980s. The next-generation 2026 Nissan Sentra arrives with sleek styling, sharper technology, and plenty of marketing buzz. But dig past the redesigned bodywork and you’ll find a familiar formula that feels more like a refresh than a reinvention.

2026 Sentra SL (Nissan)

While it’s polished and practical, it’s also proof that all-new doesn’t always mean new enough: no hybrid powertrain, no performance variant, and no manual gearbox mean the Sentra continues to trail rivals that are leaning into innovation and driver engagement. Competitors like the Toyota Corolla with hybrid and GR performance variants, or a new hybrid-powered Honda Civic with Si and Type R still in the mix. And several others, including a 201 hp Kia Forte GT, a Mazda3 turbocharged AWD, and Hyundai’s hybrid and N-flavoured Elantras.

No Hybrid, No Edge

2026 Sentra SR (Nissan)

Engine: 2.0-litre DOHC 4-cylinder (MR20DD)

2.0-litre DOHC 4-cylinder (MR20DD) Output: 149 hp @ 6,000 rpm / 146 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm

149 hp @ 6,000 rpm / 146 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm Transmission: Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) Drive Configuration: Front-engine, front-wheel drive

In 2025, launching a compact sedan without some form of electrification feels like showing up late to the party. As mentioned, competitors such as the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic now offer hybrid options that not only improve fuel economy but add low-end torque and smoother drivability. Nissan, meanwhile, sticks with the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder and CVT combo as before.

Nissan nailed the basics with a clean design, solid safety tech, and everyday comfort (and pricing that won’t break the bank), but it missed a rare chance to push the segment forward.

It’s adequate for commuting, but far from inspiring. With EVs on the rise and hybrids fast becoming the norm, it’s a missed chance for Nissan to position the Sentra as forward-thinking rather than merely affordable. On that note, with the entry-level 2026 Sentra S starting at under $23K US, it’s one of the least expensive new cars on the market today. (No Canadian pricing released yet, but expect a mid-20K entry point, likely a bit higher than 2025.)

2026 Nissan Sentra Pricing (U.S.)

Model MSRP (USD) Sentra S $22,400 Sentra SV $23,170 Sentra SR $25,000 Sentra SL $27,990 Destination & Handling: $1,245

No Manual, No Fun

Inside the Sentra SL (Nissan)

The last-generation Sentra briefly gave enthusiasts a glimmer of hope with a proper six-speed manual. That’s gone now, replaced entirely by the continuously variable transmission. While most buyers won’t care, losing that engagement removes one of the few elements that once made the Sentra stand out to driving purists. It’s not about mass appeal — it’s about offering choice.

At a time when even small crossovers and hybrids are finding ways to inject character, Nissan’s decision to eliminate the manual feels like another sign that the brand is content playing it safe. The SR certainly looks sporty, but it ends there with a dark chrome grille, 18-inch wheels, and some spicier interior touches like contrast stitching. No power bump, suspension tuning, or handling upgrade.

No Hatchback, No Variety

Nissan

With the market shifting toward versatility, a compact hatchback could’ve given the Sentra a broader reach — something closer to what Mazda and Honda have managed with their hatchback offerings. Instead, Nissan keeps it strictly sedan, limiting its appeal to a shrinking audience. A five-door Sentra or even a sport-tuned trim could’ve been the spark this lineup needed. Instead, it’s another reminder that while the 2026 Sentra looks the part, it’s still missing the imagination to truly stand out.

Takeaway

2026 Sentra SL (Nissan)

The 2026 Sentra doesn’t appear to be a bad car from what we’ve seen. But it’s just not an exciting one. Nissan nailed the basics with a clean design, solid safety tech, and everyday comfort (and pricing that won’t break the bank), but it missed a rare chance to push the segment forward. In a market where even budget cars are evolving fast, the new Sentra feels like it’s standing still…and that might be its biggest problem.