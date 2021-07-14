BMW redesigns the mighty little 2 Series Coupé with big power & bold looks

It’s always nice to see new things emerging from the more established brands. BMW has stunned the automotive world with the announcement of their new and improved BMW 2-Series Coupe, which comes in three forms: the 220i Coupe, the M240i xDrive Coupe and the 220d Coupe diesel model. BMW are promising unparalleled power and performance, but let’s take a closer look to see what exactly they’re offering.

BMW 2-Series Coupe Powertrains

Let’s start by looking at the powertrains of each model. As you might expect, the M model gets the most powerful unit, but the others are nothing to be sniffed at, either.

1) 220i Coupe: 4-cylinder petrol engine with 184hp and consumption of 6.8-6.3l/100km

2) 220 M240i xDrive: inline-6 with 374hp and consumption of 8.8-8.1l/100km

3) 220d: 4-cylinder diesel unit with 190hp and consumption of 5.1-4.7l/100km; also features a mild-hybrid unit for an instant power boost

All these powertrains are paired up with an 8-speed Steptronic transmission as standard. There will also be an optional 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission complete with paddle shifters. The Sport transmission is already a standard feature in the M240i xDrive model, but can be added to the others.

Below, a quick look at the main performance specs for each 2-Series offering:

2022 2-Series Coupe Key Specs:

2022 M240i. Photo: BMW 2022 220i. Photo: BMW

BMW 220i Coupé BMW M240i xDrive Coupé BMW 220d Coupé Engine Four-cylinder in-line petrol engine, eight-speed Steptronic transmission. Six-cylinder in-line petrol engine, eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, BMW xDrive. Four-cylinder in-line diesel engine, 48V mild hybrid technology (8 kW/11 hp), eight-speed Steptronic transmission. Horsepower 184 hp at 5,000 – 6,500 rpm 374 hp at 5,500 – 6,500 rpm 190 hp at 4,000 rpm Torque 221 lb-ft at 1,350 – 4,000 rpm 369 lb-ft at 1,900 – 5,000 rpm 295 lb-ft at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm Acceleration 0 – 100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.5 seconds 0 – 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.3 seconds 0 – 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.9 seconds Top Speed 236 km/h (147 mph) 250 km/h (155 mph) 237 km/h (147 mph)

The upgraded transmission also offers the much-loved Launch Control function (here’s how to use it properly) which delivers a fast off-the-line start with unbeatable traction. Sprint is also included to deliver additional speed bursts when drivers are already on the road.

These small and mighty BMW coupe models above are scheduled for release in early 2022 after being premiered at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July 2021. Later in 2022, hopefully by the summer, an additional model and powertrain will be added: the 230i Coupe. This unit will get a 245hp 4-cylinder petrol engine as its powertrain.

BMW 2 Series Coupe – Exterior Performance Enhancements

New performance-focused front grill

2022 M240i. Photo: BMW

We know, of course, that the powertrain isn’t the only area that delivers superlative performance. The new exterior includes some great power and performance innovation, too. First, there’s the newly designed signature kidney grille, which instead of the usual bars that you’d expect now has air flaps with active air flap control to optimize air intake.

Less weight

The weight has also been lowered to offer greater driving dynamics, which when paired with the rear-wheel AWD system in the M240i xDrive model delivers fantastic traction and control, even at higher speeds. Finally, the much-lauded and sought-after M Sport differential comes as standard on the M240i, but is also available as an optional extra on the other models.

Improved chassis

The chassis is also built purely for performance, and is inspired by the athletic prowess of the BMW 4 Series. The integrated application of the chassis and powertrain aid in generating superlative steering for a performance driver to use. A 2-joint spring strut front axle, 5-link rear axle and lift-related dampers work with an electric power steering system with Servotronic function. The M240i adds to that the addition of M Sport Brakes and M Sport differential on the rear axle.

Takeaway

It’s clearly a machine built for power and performance, but it also offers great scope for difference, too. There’s power with efficiency in the diesel model, with great added torque as well being a diesel model. There’s sporty athleticism born out of the track with the M model and a nice all-round package with the standard BMW 2-Series Coupe 220i. Early 2022 is the much-anticipated production and sale date. Drivers, prepare.

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupé Pictures