2022 BMW X3 and X4: Closer Look at the New Models

BMW has introduced the BMW X3 Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and the BMW X4 Sports Activity Coupé (SAC) for the 2022 model year boasting new looks, better tech, and improved range. The mid-cycle refresh also comprises performance-oriented X3 M and X4 M models. Let’s discuss the styling tweaks, new facilities, specifications, as well as pricing for the new pair of luxury compact crossovers.

2022 BMW X3

2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e. Photo: BMW

X3 Exterior

If you have seen the previous X3 model, you will notice the new 2022 BMW X3 comes with slimmer headlights, a bigger kidney grille, reshaped front bumpers with triangular-shaped vertical air intakes, in addition to revamped rear bumpers and taillights. The German automaker also offers the M Sport Package for the new model to add M-specific touches for customers wanting to save money on a full-blown M model.

Talking about the X3 M40i, it differs from the standard model with a distinct BMW M kidney grille, an M emblem, M exterior mirrors, and exclusive tailpipe trim. Besides, the X3 M comes with aggressive bumpers and bigger openings to better cool this performance version.

X3 Interior

Inside, BMW made several changes to give the 2022 X3 a novel feel. These include an updated centre console, a revised instrument panel, and a new 10.25-inch infotainment display. The Live Cockpit Professional upgrade is also there for customers fancying the bigger 12.3 inches instrument cluster and an infotainment screen of the same size.

Below, a quick front cabin comparison of the 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e compared to the more upscale and much sportier 2022 BMW X4 M40i:

2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e interior (Left. Photo: BMW) Vs 2022 BMW X4 M40i (Right. Photo: BMW)

The X3 M’s interior differentiates itself through powered M sport seats with brightened M badges, Merino leather upholstery, Alcantara knee pads on the center console, the M multifunction steering wheel, and so on.

X3 Engine and Performance

The power comes from the same old turbocharged 2.0L engine creating 248 horsepower (184 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (349 Newton-meters) of torque. With this power, it can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 6.0 seconds and max out at 130 mph (209 kph).

Those desiring an extra punch should opt for the X3 M40i boasting a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six assisted by a 48-volt mild-hybrid tech, churning out 382 hp (284 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. The 0 to 60 mph time reduces to just 4.4 seconds, with hybrid tech assisting to add 11 horsepower. Here are the X3 M40i’s full specs courtesy of CarBuzz.

Moreover, the standard X3 M and X4 M carry over the BMW’s 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six, generating the same horsepower as previous models (473 hp) but more torque (between 13 and 37 lb-ft).

2022 X3 horsepower by model:

2022 X3 Model: Power: BMW X3 xDrive20i 184 hp BMW X3 xDrive30i 245 hp BMW X3 M40i 360 hp BMW X3 xDrive30e 292 hp BMW X3 xDrive20d 190 hp BMW X3 xDrive30d 286 hp BMW X3 M40d 340 hp

2022 BMW X4

2022 BMW X4 M40i. Photo: BMW 2022 BMW X4 M40i. Photo: BMW

X4 Exterior

While the 2022 BMW X4 embraces the new front design of the X3, it distinguishes itself by adopting the mesh kidney we find in other sporty BMWs. Besides, the X4 has adaptive LED headlights with Matrix function, optional Laser Light, and full LED rear lights.

X4 Interior

Like the new X3, the 2022 BMW X4 gets the center console from the outgoing BMW 4 Series. Here again, a 12.3-inch touchscreen is elective. Other standard features encompass sports seats, automatic climate control with 3-zone control, an updated control island with the gear selector lever, buttons for the start/stop system, the electric parking brake, hill descent control, and more.

X4 Engine and Performance

Similar to the X3 sDrive and X3 xDrive30i, all the X4 xDrive30i variants carry a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine pumping out 248 horsepower (184 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (349 Newton-meters) of torque, offering the same performance figures as the X3. Again similar to the X3 M40i, the X4 M40i gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with a 48-volt mild-hybrid tech.

2022 X4 horsepower by model:

2022 X4 Model: Power: BMW X4 xDrive20i 184 hp BMW X4 xDrive30i 245 hp BMW X4 M40i 360 hp BMW X4 xDrive20d 190 hp BMW X4 xDrive30d 286 hp BMW X4 M40d 340 hp

BMW will start manufacturing the new 2022 X3 and X4 in August and the M models a month after.