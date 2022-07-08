2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 First Drive Review

Kawartha Lakes, Ontario – Chevrolet’s Silverado full-size pickup gets a major refresh for the 2022 model year. Alongside styling tweaks, a new interior and powertrain changes, the brand-new ZR2 joins the range. As with the smaller Colorado, the 4WD ZR2 is an off-road-focused model in the vein of the F-150 Tremor and Ram Rebel. We traveled to the press launch in Ontario to take a closer look.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Price

The ZR2 is the new flagship of the nine-grade Silverado range, slotting in above the luxurious High Country. It’s only available in the popular crew cab/short box configuration and the sole powertrain is the familiar 6.2-litre V8 and 10-speed automatic transmission. It’s priced from C$79,698/US$68,400 (MSRP, exclusive of delivery charges).

You can enhance your ZR2 with a small number of packages and options, notably the Technology Package (C$2,355/US$1,970), which adds a rear camera mirror, multicolour head-up display, power tilt/telescopic steering column and adaptive cruise control. Further options include a power sunroof (C$1,325/US$995), different specifications of assist steps, rocker protectors (C$1,360/US$1,150) and the multi-flex tailgate (C$525/US$445).

Our two favourite exterior colours, Glacier Blue Metallic and Sand Dune Metallic, both come at an extra charge of C$495 in Canada; only the blue is extra in the US, to the tune of US$395.

Exterior styling

2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2. Photo: Graham Heeps

All 2022 Silverados have a lightly revised front end, with the Chevrolet bowtie moved to the top of the grille. The ZR2 grille has black and satin trim rather than chrome; below it is an aluminum underbody skid plate. Just for the ZR2, the front bumper has been reprofiled to increase the approach angle to 31.8° and detachable end caps make repairs easier.

Departure angle is 23.3° and the truck’s 11.2in ground clearance enables a breakover angle of 23.4°. There’s a choice of two finishes on the 18in alloy wheels, which all come with LT275/70 R18 Goodyear Wrangler Territory mud-terrain tires.

Silverado ZR2 Interior & Equipment

The 2022 Silverado interior is a big step forward from the previous generation, with contemporary design and materials that have a more premium feel. In the case of the ZR2, that means solid-feeling, hatched-pattern door trims and perforated leather seating in an unflashy-but-smart, black-and-grey combination.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2. Photo: Brody White 2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2. Photo: Brody White 2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2. Photo: Brody White

Chevy’s old-school instrument binnacle and column shifter are replaced by a modern, 12.3in configurable instrument cluster and an electronic shifter on the centre console.

At the heart of the dashboard is a 13.4in infotainment screen. Chevrolet claims its elongated landscape form is less of a distraction than portrait-oriented alternatives. It fits into an overall dash design that’s sleeker and more elegant than before – more car than work truck. The screen has a Google operating system that’s as easy to use as any of the tech giant’s other interfaces, with the simplicity of Google Maps and the familiarity of Google Assistant.

Interior dimensions of the 2022 Silverado ZR2 and Trail Boss

Regular Cab Double Cab Crew Cab Headroom 43.1 inches front, 43 inches

rear, 39.9 inches front, 43 inches

rear, 40.1 inches Legroom 44.5 inches 44.5 inches

35.2 inches 44.5 inches

43.5 inches Shoulder room 66 inches front, 66 inches

rear, 64.9 inches front, 64.5 inches

rear, 64 inches Hip room 60.9 inches front, 61.2 inches

rear, 60.2 inches front, 60.8 inches

rear, 59.3 inches

Towing & Hauling

The wide central screen also runs GM’s new trailering software, which offers up to 14 views from up to eight cameras to assist when backing up or on the move. There’s also trailer setup and monitoring functions, and even wireless tire temperature and pressure monitoring for the trailer (the necessary pressure and temperature sensors are an extra C$75/US$50).

Like all 2022 Silverados, the ZR2 has a VIN-specific door sticker so that you’re never in doubt about its towing capacity – in this case, 8,900 lb. The rear suspension has extra leaves to maintain a payload of 1,440 lb, despite its off-road tuning.

ZR2’s 420 Horsepower V8 Powertrain & Transmission

The sole engine option is the 6.2-litre V8, which makes 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. We sampled it with and without the optional, air-ripping Borla exhaust, which is available in a couple of different configurations and is guaranteed to wake the neighbours on startup!

Here’s how the new ZR2 performance stacks up against the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX:

Silverado ZR2 Ford Raptor Ram TRX Engine 6.2L V8 3.5L Turbo V6 6.2L Supercharged V8 Horsepower 420-hp 450-hp 702-hp Torque 460 lb-ft 510 lb-ft 650 lb-ft

The motor is paired with a 10-speed transmission. Unique to the ZR2 are front and rear locking differentials, which showed their ability to keep the truck mobile when we ran it on a demanding off-road course at Truck King’s Iron Wood test facility in Ontario.

Driving impressions

2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2. Photo: Graham Heeps

Just as impressive is the ZR2’s on-road ride comfort. Like the Colorado ZR2, the Silverado features Multimatic’s DSSV shocks, which have separate valves to handle everyday road-surface bumps and more extreme, off-road impacts. They work extremely well, with our ZR2 test truck settling more easily on bumpy road surfaces than the RST model we also drove.

As you’d expect, the mud-terrain tires mean that there’s some degree of tire-road ‘whump’ on the highway but it’s not bad at all. Neither is the stability, with no sign of Gladiator-style wandering at cruising speeds.

Takeaway

Pros Capable off-road upgrades

Great new interior

No loss of on-road comfort Cons Extra-cost colours on a top-of-the-line truck

No diesel option

Not all switchgear is glove-friendly

The Silverado EV is on the horizon, but Chevrolet knows the importance of keeping its heartland pickups competitive, so the 2022 upgrades – especially the interior – are timely. Sales of off-road-capable trucks are booming, so it’s no surprise to see Chevy expand its offering with the ZR2. Its combination of locking diffs and sophisticated shocks will ensure credibility among knowledgeable buyers. Look out, too, for the ZR2 Bison edition, another collaboration between AEV and Chevrolet, coming later this year.

2022 Silverado ZR2 Photos