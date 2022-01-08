Chevrolet’s New 2024 Electric Silverado: What’s the Range & Towing Capacity?

Chevrolet has electrified the its best-selling nameplate, the full-size Silverado, from the ground up. The result? A full-electric, Ultium-based Chevy that is more capable, advanced, and versatile than its gas-powered 1500 sibling.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV is undoubtedly not the first electric truck GM has produced, but the spec sheet makes it one of the most desirable pickups in the segment right now as all-electric pickups pick up some steam (so to speak).

2 Trims: the workhorse WT (Work Truck) and sleek 664-hp RST

2024 Silverado EV RST. Photo: Chevrolet

First, here’s a table to quickly glance through the difference between Silverado WT and RST’s specifications

2024 Silverado EV WT RST Power 510 horsepower and 615 lb-ft of torque 664 horsepower and over 780 pound-feet of torque. Tow Capacity 8,000 pounds 10,000-pound DC Fast Charging 350kW 350kW PowerBase Charging System Yes Yes Standard Bed Length 5 feet 11 inches Up to 10 feet 10 inches of load floor space with Multi-Flex tailgate

At the start, Chevrolet is offering the Silverado EV in two flavors: Work Truck (WT) focused for fleet operators and flagship RST First Edition model. The entry-level WT will yield 510 hp (380 kW) and 615 lb-ft (834 Nm), while the range-topper can create a whopping 664 horsepower (495 kilowatts) and over 780 pound-feet (1,063 Newton-meters) of torque.

When employing the Wide Open Watts mode, the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup will enable the RST to hit 60 mph in less than 4.5 seconds, which is quite impressive for a full-size pickup truck.

Ultium battery & 10.2kW of electric power via 10 outlets

While we know both trucks will use Ultium battery packs, Chevy didn’t reveal the battery capacity. However, the RST will have the biggest Ultium battery pack (it will also be accessible on WT) produced so far.

2024 Silverado EV RST interior. Photo: Chevrolet

Both pickups will also benefit from a PowerBase charging system with ten outlets and 10.2kW of electric power. The system will allow owners to power tools, toys, or even houses. The EV truck will also be able to charge other electric vehicles through an available charge cord.

New Electric Silverado’s Range Expectations and Towing Capacity

Both the trucks will be capable of delivering up to 400 miles of range between charges and offer DC fast charging at 350kW to reclaim 100 miles in only 10 minutes.

However, the towing ability will depend on the battery’s power capacity, among other things. Chevy says RST can tow a 10,000-pound trailer or 1,300 pounds in the bed, whereas the WT can haul 8,000 pounds. Nevertheless, the automaker will later offer a WT Fleet model with 20,000 pounds capacity.

Production, 2024 Silverado Price, and Availability

Chevrolet will produce the Silverado EV at GM’s Factory ZERO, Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center. Chevy’s parent company updated and re-equipped this factory by investing $2.2-billion to build electric vehicles.

Chevy will unleash the full line of Silverado EVs, including Trail Boss, WT Fleet, and more

The Silverado EV WT will be the first to enter production and hit the road in spring next year, while the flagship RST First Edition will be available in fall 2023. GM will offer these models the long-range battery pack delivering an estimated 400-mile range.

There will be a big difference in the price of the two, though, with WT starting at $41,685 (the automaker did not spell out if that comprises the long-range battery pack) and RST costing $106,695 (both prices include destination fee).

As production kicks into gear, Chevy will unleash the full line of Silverado EVs, including Trail Boss, WT Fleet, and more, with prices and packages ranging from $40,000 to over $80,000. Chevrolet has already opened the order book of the 2024 Silverado EV.

Interior and exterior 2024 Silverado EV RST pictures