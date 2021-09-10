2022 Chevy Silverado Changes: 4 Big Updates to Know About

Chevrolet’s best-selling Silverado 1500 pickup debuted last Thursday with several important interior and technology upgrades along with the automaker’s new flagship off-road variant, the ZR2. Frankly, these changes were long overdue (since the 2019 Silverado redesign) and comes just in time to compete with half-ton rivals Ford and Ram.

For 2022, here are the 4 major updates to Chevrolet’s popular full-size pickup.

New V8-powered Silverado ZR2 is the Raptor-fighter Chevy fans have been waiting for

The first-ever Silverado ZR2 is a competent off-roader that does not sacrifice on-road comfort. To manage rough trails, the engineers installed a lifted suspension with 40-millimeter Multimatic DSSV spool-valve dampers.

Moreover, the updated springs enhance the front and rear wheel travel greater than the Trail Boss variant.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2. Photo: Chevy 2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2. Photo: Chevy

Here’s how the new ZR2 performance stacks up against the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX:

Silverado ZR2 Ford Raptor Ram TRX Engine 6.2L V8 3.5L Turbo V6 6.2L Supercharged V8 Horsepower 420-hp 450-hp 702-hp Torque 460 lb-ft 510 lb-ft 650 lb-ft

Keep in mind, the upcoming Raptor R will find a V8 as well, putting down an expected 760-hp.

Giving momentum to this off-road machine is GM’s naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 pumping out 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts) and 460 lb-ft (624 Newton-meters) of torque. The power goes to the wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. Chevy has installed front and rear e-lockers to increase traction, as well.

Apart from enjoying a max payload capacity of 1,440 pounds (653 kilograms) and a trailer tow rating of 8,900 pounds (4,037 kilograms), drivers can use Terrain mode for one-pedal crawling off-road.

Visually, the Silverado ZR2 looks different from other full-size trucks in the lineup owing to its updated bumpers elevating the approach angle to 31.8 degrees, black hood, a modified grille, skid plate, 33-inch mud-terrain tires and two-tone Jet Black and Graystone leather upholstery.

Redesigned interiors for 2022 Silverado LT and High Country (the large touchscreen comes standard)

2022 Chevrolet Silverado LT. Photo: Chevy 2022 Chevrolet Silverado High Country. Photo: Chevy

While redesigning the interior of the 2022 Silverado 1500, Chevrolet focused on modernism and luxury. However, the modern and upscale features are only available for the LT version and above currently. The range-topping High Country boasts high-end materials like open-pore wood trim on the console, upper glove box and doors. That would help it compete with the similarly expensive F-150 Platinum and Ram 1500 Limited variants.

Enhancing the truck’s interior appeal is a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and landscape-oriented 13.4-inch touchscreen display. Comparing the infotainment with the F-150 and Ram 1500, it is 1.4 inches bigger, and it offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, as well as the ability to use Google’s voice assistance, maps, and app store.

New technology features for the 2022 Silverado 1500, including GM’s Super Cruise hands-free system

Undeniably, the most notable feature we find in the 2022 Chevy Silverado is General Motor’s hands-free driving system, Super Cruise. The automaker is presently offering it only for the High Country, but we expect it to be accessible on other models in the future.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado High Country. Photo: Chevy

Super Cruise will enable the Silverado to run itself for long times without driver assistance. Hands-free driving is also available while pulling a trailer, but lane changing isn’t functional in this scenario.

While owners of lower trim levels cannot enjoy the Super Cruise facility, they should feel safer with new standard driver-assistance technologies. Every new Silverado 1500 is now equipped with Chevy Safety Assist comprising Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, and IntelliBeam auto high beams.

Enhanced 2.7L turbo high-output engine and Duramax diesel ramps up towing capacity

Powering the Silverado 1500 is an updated turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine, which is now more refined and rearranged to produce extra torque. The eight-speed automatic transmission has also received shift-scheduling modifications for smoother shifts.

The result is a 20 percent increase in the torque output; the new Silverado generates 420 pound-feet of torque compared to the 383 pound-feet of the current model.

Besides, Chevy has updated the Duramax diesel 3.0-liter inline-six engine as well as its chassis to make it compatible with the Max Trailering Package. With this, the Silverado can tow up to 13,300 pounds (previously 9,500 pounds).

The 2022 Chevy Silverado should arrive at dealerships in the U.S. and Canada in Spring 2022. Pricing will be released closer to the release date, so stay tuned.

Interior and exterior 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 pictures