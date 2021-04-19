The premium brand’s first EV model makes its world debut at Auto Shanghai, giving North Americans a glimpse of what to expect though no release date has been announced. Dubbed the Electrified G80, that’s right, the mid-size 4-door G80 goes all-electric for 2022, building on a revamped 2021 G80 that saw new looks, turbo powertrains, and a lighter structure.

An unoriginal name for an otherwise fresh, stylish Korean 4-door Genesis feels will set a new standard for luxury electric sedans. As Genesis puts it, “The Electrified G80, the perfect balance of athleticism and elegance, marks the beginning of our journey into the EV market, representing Genesis in the era of electrification.”

Bold statement considering all the other new contenders including the Audi e-tron GT, Mercedes-Benz EQS, and Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, to name a few. But the Korean has already proven it can go toe-to-toe with the Germans, both with the G70 and G80.

2020 Genesis Electrified G80 horsepower, charging, and range

Official specs for North America, including battery range, will be announced closer to the 2022 Electrified G80’s release. However, Genesis did share some preliminary numbers for the new premium EV sedan.

2022 Electrified G80. Photo: Genesis

Sprinting 0-60 in a respectable 4.9-seconds, the 2022 Electrified G80 is expected to put down 365-hp and 516 lb.ft of torque (272kW and 700Nm torque, to be exact). All powered by a pair of motors with 182-hp and 258 lb.ft or torque at maximum to the front and rear wheels.

- Advertisement -

Charging duties include a 400V/800V multi rapid charging system which Genesis says provides flexibility in terms of charging methods and infrastructures. In 22 minutes, the 350kW rapid charger will go from 10% to 80%, with an estimated maximum range per charge to provide over 310 miles or 500 km, based on preliminary Korean test numbers. Here’s quick summary:

Horsepower: 365-hp Torque: 516 lb.-ft. Drivetrain: AWD Expected range: 310 miles / 500 kms Charging: 400V and/or 800V multi rapid charging system

- Advertisement -

All electric G80s get AWD paired to a Disconnector Actuator System (DAS) which can automatically connect or disconnect the motor and drive shaft based on various driving conditions, including vehicle speed and driving mode, enabling seamless switching between 2WD and AWD to reduce unnecessary power loss and increase efficiency.

On the styling front, it’s hard to fault Genesis’ design efforts with the G80 — this thing is gorgeous with its low-slung stance and clean lines. The Electrified G80 gains a few differentiators including a charging door located in the grille’s upper right corner, sitting flush and out of sight when closed; the grille sports an inverted G-Matrix pattern.

Inside, Genesis stepped it up on the sustainability side of things implementing various natural and recycled materials. Including recycled wood from the furniture manufacturing process, fabric s made from recycled PET, and natural dye for the leather treatment at the seats, armrests, and console.