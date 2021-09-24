How Much Will Honda’s New, Fastback-Styled 2022 Civic Hatchback Cost?

Unlike the recently announced 11th-generation 2022 Civic Sedan, Honda is pinning their new hatchback version as the “ most fun-to-drive 5-door Civic we’ve ever produced.”

With very few components carried over from previous models, the new version gains sleeker looks, a more streamlined interior with increased rear cargo space, a respectable 158 horsepower and 138 lb.-ft in base models, and above all, an available 6-speed manual.

We haven’t driven it (yet) but the turbocharged 1.5L cranking out an impressive 180-hp and 177 lb.-ft, looks pretty fun to us (for a Civic, anyhow). Of course, there’s always the Civic Type R.

So, how much will the 2022 Civic 5-door hatchback cost?

Here’s a look at all the Civic 5-door compact sedan trims and pricing for both the US and Canada. Note that a LX with manual transmission isn’t offered in the US, and Canada doesn’t get the EX-L trim. These prices exclude the $1,015 Destination Charge ( $1,700 in Canada).

Honda dealerships begin selling the 2022 Civic Hatchback September 2021, while Canadian sales kickoff October 1, 2021.

US pricing Trim Engine MSRP LX (CVT) 2.0L $22,900 Sport (6MT) 2.0L $24,100 Sport (CVT) 2.0L $24,100 EX-L (CVT) 1.5 Turbo $26,600 Sport Touring (6MT) 1.5 Turbo $29,400 Sport Touring (CVT) 1.5 Turbo $29,400 Price excludes $1,015 Destination Charge Canada pricing Trim Engine MSRP LX (MT) 2.0L $28,000 LX (CVT) 2.0L $28,000 Sport (6MT) 1.5 Turbo $31,500 Sport (CVT) 1.5 Turbo $31,500 Sport Touring (6MT) 1.5 Turbo $35,000 Sport Touring (CVT) 1.5 Turbo $35,000 Price excludes $1,700 Destination Charge

Now that you know how much the value-packed Civic will put you back, here’s a look at some the new features.

Other updates to the 2022 Civic Hatchback

Redesigned with a sleeker fastback design

Left: 2021 Civic Hatch (Photo: Honda) Vs Right: 2022 Civic Hatch (Photo: Honda)

With the wheelbase 1.4 inches longer than before, the height and width of the previous models are retained. The 2022 Civic has a blunt front end and with the A-pillars pulled back, creates the illusion of a more hunkered-down car.

Automatic LED headlights, body-colored door handles and a standard power moonroof are all present in the sedan.

New 5-door Civic’s performance and power

Honda’s new Civic uses the same engine options as the previous generation. The 2.0-liter base engine is carried over, but is now quipped with a new catalyst and idle-stop system. Power outputs are the same as before, at 158 horsepower and 138 lb.-ft of torque.

The 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine boasts increased power to 180 hp and 15 lb.-ft of torque. Sadly, unlike rivals that boast AWD, the Civic remains solely a front-wheel-drive car.

Honda reduced suspension friction and improved bushings to help reduce harsh road shock by 20 percent. The steering is communicative and body movements are more controlled. To create a smoother driving experience, jiggles were silent over the broken edges of the road.

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback (Photo: Honda)

Manual transmission is available for 2022 and the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) has been updated. Both units are said to now downshift earlier during braking, and the turbo’s transmission has the performance of a modified torque converter.

Although the Civic clocks 0-60mph in 7.5 seconds, ultimately, we will say the new Civic is well-balanced and fun to hustle around back roads.

Cleaner interior design with largest back seat ever in a Civic Hatchback

Honda used to create some of the best, smartest interiors but the company’s creativity have taken a dip in the past decade. Honda have however stepped up with the new Civic’s interior. Designed in a clean, easy to use, and stimulating way, the 2022 Honda Civic is proof that an interior can be functional, comfortable and exciting.

Good news for those hauling all their crap in the back, the redesign 5-door offers the largest back seat ever in a Civic Hatchback.

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback (Photo: Honda)

The 2022 Civic comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display by default. A larger 9.0-inch unit and a 10.2-inch digital gauge display are however optional. With a fully digital cluster, other options include Bose stereo system, in-dash navigation, wireless smartphone charging pad and the front seats have also been redesigned for greater long-distance comfort.