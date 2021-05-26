HomeEV News & Reviews

Hyundai’s new all-electric IONIQ 5 crossover: what’s the range & charging times?

The new EV's single motor setup offers ultra-fast charging, but does it provide enough range on a single charge?

Amee Reehal
UPDATED:
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 range

The Korean automaker welcomes the first model from its new family of IONIQ electric vehicles. A low-slung compact crossover with sporty 5-door hatchback looks and the longest wheelbase of any Hyundai sold in North American (4-inches longer than the mid-size Palisade SUV), the 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is part of the company’s plan to roll out 23 battery-powered electric vehicles and sell 1 million of these BEVs globally in just a few years, by 2025.

The new 2022 IONIQ 5 crossover goes on sale in North America this fall with a pre-reservation program. Expect a IONIQ 6, a midsize electric sedan, and large IONIQ 7 electric SUV to follow.

So, all the hype aside, how far can the IONIQ 5 travel on a single charge? What is the battery setup, drivetrain options, and charging times for Hyundai’s latest EV? Let’s take a look.

Expected Hyundai IONIQ 5 Range and Drivetrain Options

The new IONIQ 5 will be available with a few drive motor options — a 2WD setup with either a rear motor only or with both front and rear motors; and a range-topping AWD model.

The best range figures are with the least powerful single motor (2WD), offering 300 miles on a single charge. The 2WD setup with dual motors on the SE & SEL models will garner 269 miles. The top-of-the-line AWD comes in at 244 miles. Here’s a snapshot:

Estimated Range (miles)HorsepowerTorque
2WD: single, rear motor only300225-hp258 lb-ft. of torque
2WD: dual-motor269225-hp258 lb-ft. of torque
AWD244320-hp446 lb-ft. of torque
For Canadian shoppers, when equipped with a single motor (2WD) and the 77.4 kWh battery, IONIQ 5’s targeted maximum driving range on a single charge is up to 480 kilometres. The estimated ranges for the Canadian IONIQ 5 lineup looks like this:

ModelEstimated Range
Essential RWD Standard Range354 kilometres
Preferred RWD Standard Range354 kilometres
Preferred AWD LR w/Ultimate Package400 kilometres
Preferred AWD Long Range435 kilometres
Preferred RWD Long Range480 kilometres

Charging times

The crossover’s E-GMP platform can support both a 400-V infrastructure without the need for additional components or adapters, and the 800-V charging setup which comes standard — and according to Hyundai, is the world’s first patented technology operating the motor and inverter to boost 400 V to 800 V for stable charging compatibility.

2022 IONIQ 5. Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai is claiming a segment-best charging time of 10 to 80 percent in only 18 minutes with the 800-volt multi-charging setup using the 350-kW charger. 

In a rush but don’t have enough juice? In about 5 minutes, IONIQ 5 owners can use the 350-kW fast charger to gain around 68 extra miles when needed. Using the 10.9 kW on-board charger which comes standard will provide a full charge in 6 hours and 43 minutes using Level 2 charging.

Free charging for two years at 600 stations across the US

To sweeten the pot, Hyundai is offering IONIQ 5 customers unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years on Electrify America’s growing network of chargers, currently at 600 stations across the US. 

Looking at these photos, Hyundai’s new compact CUV takes on a fresh design; something missing in the EV segment (though it’s getting better). The IONIQ 5’s extended wheelbase, parametric pixel LED lighting elements, V-shaped front bumper with DRLs, flush door handles, and large 20-inch aero-optimized wheels lend it a more futuristic look.

Amee Reehal
Shooting cars professionally since film was a thing, Amee's work has appeared in various outlets including NBC Sports, Chicago Tribune, SuperStreet, GlobeDrive, MotorTrend, and others. He's the managing editor & founder of TractionLife.com. Find him travelling, spending time with his kids and family. Or golfing, poorly.
