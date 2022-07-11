IONIQ 5 Dimension Specs: Sizing Up Hyundai’s Sleek New EV

Electric vehicles are flooding the market, but few are as sleek and futuristic as the new Hyundai IONIQ 5 crossover – the first model out of the IONIQ range that will also gain a 6- and 7-passenger model. But how big is the IONIQ 5? What are the exterior and interior dimensions? Here’s a closer look.

Below, we list the exterior and interior dimensions for all trims. In the US, this includes SE Standard Range, SE, SEL, and Limited; in Canada, this includes Essential, Preferred, Preferred Long Range, and Preferred Long Range AWD.

Exterior Dimensions Wheelbase 118.1 inches Length 182.5 inches Width 74.4 inches Height 63.0 inches Min. Ground Clearance 6.1 inches Interior Dimensions Headroom – front 39.8 inches Headroom – rear 38.7 inches Legroom – front 41.7 inches Legroom – rear 39.4 inches Shoulder room – front & rear 57.7 inches Hip room – front & rear 53.9 inches

Hyundai’s design team did a stellar job opening up the IONIQ 5’s cabin space by maximizing the dimensions inside the small EV. Here’s our full review of the IONIQ 5 interior for more details and a closer look.

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5. Photo: Amee Reehal 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5. Photo: Amee Reehal

Impressive Class-Beating Range

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 promises to be the longest-range Hyundai EV ever made with a EPA-rated single-charge driving range of 303 miles (487 km). This puts the IONIQ 5 in a highly competitive position, beating out many rivals in maximum range and even rivaling the mighty Tesla Model 3. Top-selling competitors like the Nissan Leaf only manage 226 miles (364 km), and 259 miles (417 km) for the Chevrolet Bolt.

Tesla is used to being alone in the top spot when it comes to range, but the Hyundai IONIQ 5 has the Model 3 RWD beaten (272 miles or 438 km), and comes close to beating the Performance Model’s 315 miles (507 km) too. Tesla does still have one ace up its sleeve in the form of the Model 3 Long Range, though, at 358 miles of range (576 km).

Having more choices in the 300+ miles range “club” of electric cars is important for consumers who until now have been forced to consider a tiny number of more expensive brands if they want to get the longer range they need.

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5. Photo: Amee Reehal

Fast Charging

Another key feature of note in the Hyundai IONIQ 5 is its electrical infrastructure, which in turn allows for fast charging. The IONIQ 5 comes with a 77.4kWh battery pack, onto which customers can apply two different electric motor setups, either a single rear motor, or a front-and-rear dual-motor setup. Here’s more on the IONIQ 5’s charging duties.

The battery pack and connected electrical systems can support both 400-V and 800-V charging systems, using 800-V as its standard, but not requiring any additional adapters or extra gadgetry to use a 400-V system. When using a 350-kW charger, you can move the battery meter from 10 to 80 percent in only 18 minutes.

Even when charging for just 5 minutes under the same conditions, the car can gain as much as 68 miles of range back onto its clock.

Of course, users are only ever recommended to use fast charging when undertaking longer journeys, so what about charging day to day? A standard level 2 wallbox setup at home connected to the 10.9-kW on-board charging system can finish a full charge in under 7 hours – 6 hours and 43 minutes to be precise.

On-Road Performance

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5. Photo: Amee Reehal

We mentioned further above the choice in electric motors. Those wanting to get the best-possible performance from the Hyundai IONIQ 5 will most likely opt for the dual-motor setup. This is an AWD drivetrain with a very pleasing power rating of 320-hp (239-kW) and 446 lb-ft of torque, capable of launching the car from 0 to 100-km/h (0-62-mph) in under 5 seconds.

Breaking that down in a bit more detail, that’s 99-hp (74-kW) from the front motor, and 221-hp (165-kW) from the rear motor. It should be noted that when equipped with dual motors, the range of the IONIQ 5 is reduced to a maximum rating of 256 miles. The longer-range 2WD option with a single motor still offers a very pleasing 225-hp (168-kW) and 258 lb-ft of torque, while also matching the AWD model in its 2,000-lb (907-kg) towing capacity.

No question, the IONIQ 5 is a gorgeous EV with futuristic style, coupled with size and dimensions Hyundai paid close attention to, particularly the interior where designers did a great job opening up the cabin space with clever details like the absence of the a large centre stack between the front two seat. But the only problem now is actually getting your hands on one, as wait times for EVs continue to be extended.

Photos: Amee Reehal