2022 Infiniti QX55 Review

Taking cues from the coupe-crossover styling of the FX45, the QX55 adds a needed edge to Infiniti’s crossover/SUV portfolio.



Infiniti designed the QX55 to connect with younger drivers who are a little unconventional, who like to stand out. It’s not an audience they’ve really turned their focus to in such a deliberate way, but they nailed it. Styled with a coupe-like roofline, the QX55 certainly stands out. Infiniti’s signature grille really works on the front-end—something that doesn’t always translate when moving a grille design to a small vehicle. It looks confident and a little rowdy.

Interior

Inside, they’ve crafted a space that, while a bit tight (it is a coupe/compact crossover, afterall), feels roomier than it actually is. The wide instrument panel is beautiful and causes your eyes to scan across the dashboard, increasing the idea of space.

And Infiniti did a great job understanding the limitations of cargo space in this type of crossover—there’s enough space in the back for your day-to-day needs, but don’t expect to fit all the gear you desire for an epic camping trip—by creating underfloor storage underneath the main cargo space. It gives you a little extra room, and a secure spot for items you don’t want flying around in the back.

On the road, the QX55 does not disappoint

2022 QX55. Photo: Infiniti

It’s nimble: I swerved in and out of lanes with little effort, banked turns and corners at higher-than-usual speeds, while feeling the wheels dig in and give me confidence everything was secure.

It’s fast: a quick stomp on the gas pedal and you can rocket onto the highway from the on-ramp.

It’s smooth. The 2.0L Turbo engine, capable of 268 horsepower, is mated to Infiniti’s Xtronic CVT. It handles gear shifts confidently, and acts more like a traditional automatic. It made the entire drive experience that much better.

Below, the 2022 QX55’s key performance specs:

Engine 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, inline Fuel delivery system Direct injection + port injection Horsepower 268 @ 5,600 rpm Torque 280 @ 4,400-4,800 rpm Exhaust Dual system with sub and main mufflers Drivetrain Intelligent All-wheel drive Transmission CVT Brakes (rear) 12.1-inch x 0.6-inch power-assisted vented disc Brake (front) 13.0-inch x 1.3-inch power-assisted, vented disc Wheels 20-inch machine finished alloy wheels Tires 255/45R20 all-season run-flat

Trims: don’t expect an ‘entry-level’ model

Infiniti is only offering three trims for the QX55, none of which they consider an “entry-level” trim. That means, you’re getting a ton of features starting with the Luxe—everything from heated seats and steering wheel to power rear liftgate and moonroof. Plus, you’re getting a host of safety technology at this level, including Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Predictive Forward Collision Warning.

Both ESSENTIAL and SENSORY share a long list of upgraded features not found on the entry-level model, including distinct cube design headlights, adaptive front lighting, memory, reverse tilt-down mirrors, and a 16-speaker Bose audio system, to name a few.

2022 QX55. Photo: Infiniti

Range-topping 2022 QX55 SENSORY’s key features include:

Motion-Activated Liftgate

Semi-aniline leather-appointed seats

Passenger 2-way power lumbar seats

Cooled seats (in addition to heated)

Black open pore wood interior accents

Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control system

Advanced Climate Control System (automatic recirculation, ionizer, grape polyphenol filter)

Extended interior ambient lighting

Head-up display

Steering Assist

ProPILOT Assist

The 2022 Infiniti QX55 is a winner for anyone looking to step into a premium, coupe SUV that is engaging to drive and designed to turn heads. Here are some more 2022 SUVs worth checking out.

Interior and exterior 2022 QX55 pictures:

