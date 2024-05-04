Infiniti SUV Models Up Close: Smallest to Biggest

With only four SUVs in the current lineup, Infiniti keeps it simple and void of any electrified variants (at the moment). The luxury brand doesn’t offer a subcompact crossover, but does have a pair of compact SUVs, including the sporty QX55 with the sportback look. The big news is the redesigned QX80 for 2025. Here’s a look at all of them.

Infiniti QX50 (Compact)

Grades: Pure, Luxe, Sport, Sensory, Autograph 2024 QX50. Photo: Infiniti Key features: Cozy seating and smooth ride experience Sleek interior with attractive trim selections Lots of standard driver assist and safety technologies

The 2024 Infiniti QX50 competes fiercely in the compact luxury SUV realm, challenging rivals like the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-class alongside newer contenders like the Genesis GV70. With its sleek exterior and spacious cabin, it offers an attractive package. However, its complex powertrain holds it back. Despite the promise of its 268 horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine, real-world tests reveal sluggish acceleration and disappointing fuel efficiency.

When it first debuted in 2019, the QX50 boasted the world’s first VC-turbo engine. Today, while its style and interior allure luxury buyers, the powertrain falls short of rival standards. For 2024, the QX50 Sensory and Autograph trims offer a new black paint option, following a substantial 2023 update, adding standard features like heated side mirrors and wireless charging.

Infiniti QX55 (Compact)

Grades: Luxe, Essential, Sensory 2024 QX55 Luxe. Photo: Infiniti Key features: Chic exterior design Luxurious, tactile cabin Valuable standard driver assistance and safety functionalities

Infiniti’s QX55 emerges as a sleeker counterpart to the QX50, boasting a bolder design and standard all-wheel drive, even when it first debuted for the 2022 model year. Despite its 2.0L turbocharged engine and CVT transmission, it falls short on power and fuel efficiency, contrary to Infiniti’s claims. While it excels as a highway commuter, rivals such as the Audi Q5 Sportback and BMW X4 outshine it in athleticism and interior tech. However, the QX55’s distinctive fastback design sets it apart from competitors like the Acura RDX and Genesis GV70. 2024 updates include features like a wireless charging pad and a reworked center console, enhancing its appeal.

Infiniti QX60 (Mid-Size)

Grades: Pure, Luxe, Sensory, Autograph 2024 QX60 Autograph. Photo: Infiniti Key features: Convenient entry to third-row seating Elegant, luxurious, practical interior design Arguably the best-looking Infiniti SUV

The 2024 Infiniti QX60 vies for attention in the mid-size luxury SUV segment, aiming to rival European counterparts. Sporting an attractive exterior, its design captivates, especially after its 2022 QX60 redesign. However, beneath its sleek appearance lies a platform borrowed from the Nissan Pathfinder, hindering its ability to match the performance of rivals like the BMW X5 or Mercedes-Benz GLE class. Powered by a 295-hp V6 engine, it offers optional all-wheel drive. Its spacious, well-appointed cabin suits family needs, though it’s essentially a dressed-up Nissan. Despite its minor updates and value proposition, highlighted by a lower price point, the QX60’s lack of on-road charisma hampers its appeal.

Infiniti QX80 (Full-Size)

Grades: Pure, Luxe, Sensory, Autograph 2025 Infiniti QX80. Photo: Jeff Wilson Key features: Potent twin-turbo V6 motor Remarkable towing capacity Roomy, opulent interior

Infiniti introduces the latest QX80, drawing inspiration from the QX Monograph concept. The large luxury SUV boasts a commanding design with a bold front, prominent grille, and sizable wheels. Lighting enhancements add flair, featuring slim daytime running lights and a full-width light bar at the back. Powering it is a 450-hp twin-turbo V6, replacing the previous V8.

Inside, the luxurious cabin offers three rows of seats with an optional massaging function and an innovative climate control system that detects and cools warm rear-seat passengers. Additionally, a premium 24-speaker Klipsch stereo system is available. However, the upgrades come with a higher price tag, narrowing its competitive edge against rivals like Cadillac and Mercedes-Benz. The expected arrival is in the summer of 2024.