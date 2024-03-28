First Look: Redesigned Infiniti QX80 Finally Steps It Up

New York, NY – It’s been nearly a decade-and-a-half in the making, but Infiniti has finally replaced its flagship with an all-new model. The 2025 Infiniti QX80 catapults this full-size luxury SUV from an also-ran to a viable competitor with the impressive offerings from the likes of Cadillac, Lexus, Range Rover, and Mercedes-Benz.

Newfound Elegance

2025 QX80. Photo: Jeff Wilson Outgoing QX80 from 2021. Photo: Infiniti

The outgoing QX80’s styling was utilitarian at best and somewhat awkward at worst. That’s all resolved now with the new contemporary and elegant model, yet still recognizable as a QX80. The front is the new Infiniti’s most distinct element, with a large, black grille reportedly inspired by Japanese bamboo forests. The sleek LED daytime running lights resemble piano keys. At the same time, the centrepiece of it all is a lit-up Infiniti badge that’s been altered to have a 3-D effect where the inverted V “road” element leans back into the grille. It’s a little thing, but it’s indicative of the care spent on the details throughout.

The profile features tall, smooth sheet metal with door handles that retract into the body to complete the effect. The side glass blends smoothly into the blacked-out window framing, and the greenhouse itself is squatter than before giving the QX80 a more planted, less top-heavy look. The hood is taller and the windshield more upright, also making the new model more chiselled, if boxier, than before.

Lavish Interior

Photo: Jeff Wilson

The cockpit is decidedly contemporary, revolving around the tandem 14.3-inch screens. The gauge display can be configured to the driver’s taste. In contrast, the adjacent touchscreen infotainment display is bright and crisp, with built-in Google to enable always up-to-date mapping and Google Assistant. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both wirelessly connected. But it’s the decadent semi-aniline leather (in black and deep red two-tone here, no less) and the open-pore wood punctuated by authentic metal accents and LED mood lighting that thrusts the big Infiniti dramatically ahead of its forebear. A third, smaller screen handles climate control and drive mode selection duties.

Photo: Jeff Wilson

The QX80 Autograph features yet another touch screen mounted between the two second-row captain chairs to let the occupants activate the seat heating or cooling and the massage features. The second row also benefits from Biometric Cooling, which monitors the occupants’ temperature and can respond to someone who’s too hot or cold by instantly adjusting the individual’s climate settings.

Photo: Jeff Wilson

Head and leg room here are ample, and even in the third row – with seating for three abreast – the leg room is surprisingly generous. Unfortunately, the third-row seat backs are uncomfortable due to the headrest that sticks into the upper back. Third-row headroom is also at a premium, but cargo space behind it has increased by 30%.

Photo: Jeff Wilson

Audiophiles are sure to be impressed with the available 24-speaker, 1,200-watt Klipsch audio system, which incorporates a series of roof—and headrest-mounted speakers along with a sophisticated noise-cancelling system. There’s less noise to cancel than before since Infiniti claims the new truck is now 4 decibels quieter.

Tantalizing Tech

The new QX80 incorporates a series of cameras distributed around the exterior and interior. The frontal cameras work together for a couple of tricks including Hood View which uses image processing to fabricate a view in front of the truck that the driver couldn’t otherwise see because of the hood and engine. This, along with Front Wide View which displays up to 170 degrees across both 14.3-inch cockpit screens, can help a driver negotiate tight confines. The back-up camera can zoom in to help when hitching up a trailer.

Photo: Jeff Wilson

Cameras inside the cockpit can capture photos during memorable trips as part of the Journey Diary feature.

Technology is also deeply infused in driver assistance features, including active safety elements like automated braking, lane departure prevention, and cross-traffic alerts. Plus, in the Autograph trim, the driver assist program will even enable hands-free driving under specific highway scenarios.

More Power from Less

Photo: Jeff Wilson

Spec Metric Engine Type VR35DDTT DOHC V6 Displacement 3.5L Transmission 9-speed automatic with paddle shifters Horsepower 450 hp Torque 516 lb-ft Induction system Twin turbochargers Fuel delivery system Direct Injection Gasoline (DIG) Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive (RWD)

INFINITI All-Mode 4WD

One of the biggest changes the QX80 faces is the replacement of its V8 with a 3.5L, twin-turbo V6, as other competitors like the Lexus LX600 have done. Although unlike Lexus, Infiniti has not incorporated any electrification, yet the QX80’s engine still sees notable increases in power (up 50 to 450 hp), and torque (up 103 to 515 lb-ft). The new engine is also expected to deliver that increased motivation with fewer revs and through a more responsive 9-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. All of this should make the QX80 more engaging to drive and better equipped for towing. The Electronic Air Suspension is said to improve the QX80’s ride quality and stability, reducing roll while cornering.





















All these improvements don’t come cheap for the QX80, whose base price has increased by approximately $15,000, while the Autograph is now nearly $25 grand higher than last year’s top spec.

The 2025 Infiniti QX80 enjoys dramatic improvements inside and out, making it a far more luxurious and better-equipped model than the one it replaces. They say good things are worth waiting for, and the long wait for Infiniti’s new flagship definitely appears worth it. The QX80 is expected to arrive in dealerships this summer.

US Pricing:

Grade USD MSRP PURE RWD $82,450 PURE 4WD $85,550 LUXE RWD $89,550 LUXE 4WD $92,650 SENSORY 4WD $100,645 AUTOGRAPH 4WD $110,595

Canada Pricing: