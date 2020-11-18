With the influx of so many new luxury SUVs these days, terms like progressive styling and elegant design, amongst a long list of other rightfully overused adjectives, gets thrown around a lot.

But Infiniti’s new 2022 QX55 pretty much nails it — an exceptionally good-looking coupe SUV sporting a sleek roofline, a well-designed rear and front look that actually work together, all backed by an upscale interior, loads of cabin tech, ample cargo compared to competitors, and impressive performance specs from what we can see on paper.

It’s something Infiniti pulls off well — from their sedans and coupes to sport utilities — successfully marrying sporty, FX-inspired looks and performance while retaining refinement and grace with signature flowing silhouettes. Based on these initial release photos, Infiniti’s newcomer SUV appears to improve on this.

Expect the new QX55 to arrive at US and Canadian dealerships sometime Spring 2022, available in three trim levels, discussed more below: LUXE, ESSENTIAL ProASSIST, and the range-topping SENSORY.

What separates Infiniti’s new SUV from the pack?

2022 Infiniti QX55 SUV. Photo: Infiniti

Powered by the industry’s first VC-turbo engine we first saw in the QX50 a couple years back, all QX55 models in North America come standard with all-wheel drive. The 2.0L, 4-cylinder turbo engine produces 268-hp at 5,600 rpm and 280 lb.-ft of torque at 4,400-4,800 rpm, matted to a CVT transmission with manual shift mode and Downshift Rev Matching.

Below, the 2022 QX55’s key performance specs:

Engine 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, inline Fuel delivery system Direct injection + port injection Horsepower 268 @ 5,600 rpm Torque 280 @ 4,400-4,800 rpm Exhaust Dual system with sub and main mufflers Drivetrain Intelligent All-wheel drive Transmission CVT Brakes (rear) 12.1-inch x 0.6-inch power-assisted vented disc Brake (front) 13.0-inch x 1.3-inch power-assisted, vented disc Wheels 20-inch machine finished alloy wheels Tires 255/45R20 all-season run-flat

Notable standard features include Apple CarPlay (but no word of Android Auto, just yet), sliding 2nd-row seats, a cargo area the Japanese automaker states is larger “than other similarly styled, premium coupe SUVs,” and a pair of touch screen displays.

2022 Infiniti QX55 Interior. Photo: Infiniti

An HUD (head-up display) and the brand’s ProPILOT Assist are both optional; standard on the top model, discussed below.

Three available trims including QX55 SENSORY

The new SUV will be available in three trims with the LUXE, ESSENTIAL ProASSIST, and the range-topping SENSORY.

Both ESSENTIAL and SENSORY share a long list of upgraded features not found on the entry-level model, including distinct cube design headlights, adaptive front lighting, memory, reverse tilt-down mirrors, and a 16-speaker Bose audio system, to name a few.

Exclusives to the QX55 SENSORY include:

Motion-Activated Liftgate

Semi-aniline leather-appointed seats

Passenger 2-way power lumbar seats

Cooled seats (in addition to heated)

Black open pore wood interior accents

Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control system

Advanced Climate Control System (automatic recirculation, ionizer, grape polyphenol filter)

Extended interior ambient lighting

Head-up display

Steering Assist

ProPILOT Assist

Exterior and interior QX55 pictures: