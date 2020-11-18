With the influx of so many new luxury SUVs these days, terms like progressive styling and elegant design, amongst a long list of other rightfully overused adjectives, gets thrown around a lot.
But Infiniti’s new 2022 QX55 pretty much nails it — an exceptionally good-looking coupe SUV sporting a sleek roofline, a well-designed rear and front look that actually work together, all backed by an upscale interior, loads of cabin tech, ample cargo compared to competitors, and impressive performance specs from what we can see on paper.
It’s something Infiniti pulls off well — from their sedans and coupes to sport utilities — successfully marrying sporty, FX-inspired looks and performance while retaining refinement and grace with signature flowing silhouettes. Based on these initial release photos, Infiniti’s newcomer SUV appears to improve on this.
2022 Infiniti QX55 Release Date and Available Trims
Expect the new QX55 to arrive at US and Canadian dealerships sometime Spring 2022, available in three trim levels, discussed more below: LUXE, ESSENTIAL ProASSIST, and the range-topping SENSORY.
What separates Infiniti’s new SUV from the pack?
Powered by the industry’s first VC-turbo engine we first saw in the QX50 a couple years back, all QX55 models in North America come standard with all-wheel drive. The 2.0L, 4-cylinder turbo engine produces 268-hp at 5,600 rpm and 280 lb.-ft of torque at 4,400-4,800 rpm, matted to a CVT transmission with manual shift mode and Downshift Rev Matching.
Below, the 2022 QX55’s key performance specs:
|Engine
|2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, inline
|Fuel delivery system
|Direct injection + port injection
|Horsepower
|268 @ 5,600 rpm
|Torque
|280 @ 4,400-4,800 rpm
|Exhaust
|Dual system with sub and main mufflers
|Drivetrain
|Intelligent All-wheel drive
|Transmission
|CVT
|Brakes (rear)
|12.1-inch x 0.6-inch power-assisted vented disc
|Brake (front)
|13.0-inch x 1.3-inch power-assisted, vented disc
|Wheels
|20-inch machine finished alloy wheels
|Tires
|255/45R20 all-season run-flat
Notable standard features include Apple CarPlay (but no word of Android Auto, just yet), sliding 2nd-row seats, a cargo area the Japanese automaker states is larger “than other similarly styled, premium coupe SUVs,” and a pair of touch screen displays.
An HUD (head-up display) and the brand’s ProPILOT Assist are both optional; standard on the top model, discussed below.
Three available trims including QX55 SENSORY
The new SUV will be available in three trims with the LUXE, ESSENTIAL ProASSIST, and the range-topping SENSORY.
Both ESSENTIAL and SENSORY share a long list of upgraded features not found on the entry-level model, including distinct cube design headlights, adaptive front lighting, memory, reverse tilt-down mirrors, and a 16-speaker Bose audio system, to name a few.
Exclusives to the QX55 SENSORY include:
- Motion-Activated Liftgate
- Semi-aniline leather-appointed seats
- Passenger 2-way power lumbar seats
- Cooled seats (in addition to heated)
- Black open pore wood interior accents
- Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control system
- Advanced Climate Control System (automatic recirculation, ionizer, grape polyphenol filter)
- Extended interior ambient lighting
- Head-up display
- Steering Assist
- ProPILOT Assist
